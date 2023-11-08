I had the Covid enquiry on in the background today and it's the first time I've ever listened to Johnson for more than a few sentences. He seemingly has a big "tell" when he knows he's cornered as he stumbles for a few seconds then comes out with gushing praise and thanks for the question that was asked.



He floundered hopelessly in large parts today and his explanations for sidelining the devolved governments, cheering on geronticide of the elderly and being deliberately hostile to the trade unions were particularly flimsy. Assuming he's had fair warning of what he was going to be asked about he seems to have not bothered to do his homework, as usual.