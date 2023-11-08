« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 3195266 times)

« Reply #70880 on: November 8, 2023, 09:14:59 am »
Been feeling really down since my covid symptoms eased. Like, inexplicably depressed. Anyone else have that? Didnt happen the last time but apparently it can happen. Overall, the physical symptoms only lasted 5 days but this is really grim.
« Reply #70881 on: November 8, 2023, 09:21:33 am »
I think thats quite a typical post viral response. I had flu decades ago and had a good fortnight of feeling down.
« Reply #70882 on: November 9, 2023, 07:16:17 pm »
It can do a lot of random stuff for a while, my sleep is still messed up and got a bit of anxiety as well which is a treat, hopefully just a matter of time for both of us !
« Reply #70883 on: November 29, 2023, 01:41:55 pm »
Meh, wife has it again, went to a party on the weekend (friends daughters 1st birthday) and picked it up. Now we go back to isolation and hopefully she gets over it quickly.
« Reply #70884 on: Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm »
I had the Covid enquiry on in the background today and it's the first time I've ever listened to Johnson for more than a few sentences.  He seemingly has a big "tell" when he knows he's cornered as he stumbles for a few seconds then comes out with gushing praise and thanks for the question that was asked.

He floundered hopelessly in large parts today and his explanations for sidelining the devolved governments, cheering on geronticide of the elderly and being deliberately hostile to the trade unions were particularly flimsy.  Assuming he's had fair warning of what he was going to be asked about he seems to have not bothered to do his homework, as usual.
« Reply #70885 on: Today at 10:12:18 am »
Surprised there hasn't been more coverage of the covid inquiry on here.  Johnson got slaughtered yesterday.  Not unexpected, but the coverage on the BBC is quite muted about it.  Especially around his "let it rip" comments.  Which Hugo Keith KC got him to say that wasn't his policy, before then showing him several examples where he had made quotes saying exactly that.  The worst thing about the inquiry is that nobody will be held responsible.  Just a lesson learning exercise for next time.  As far as I'm aware test and trace and a lot of the monitoring has already been removed. 
