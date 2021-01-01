« previous next »
Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70840 on: Yesterday at 01:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:07:06 pm
the messaging was happening at the time though not something he has suddenly decided to say, the What's App messaging between the three C's (c*nts aka Case, Cain and Cummings) are revealing in the disdain they clearly had for the handling of the whole shit show

But Cummings got him into power
So Howard Philips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70841 on: Yesterday at 02:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:23:09 pm
Johnson agreed with MPs who felt 'we should let old people' get Covid, inquiry hears
OConnor shows the inquiry some entries from Sir Patrick Vallances diaries from 2020

In the first, Vallance says the PM is obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going.

Another entry says: He says his party thinks the whole thing is pathetic and Covid is just Natures way of dealing with old people  and I am not entirely sure I disagree with them.

A third entry, from December 2020, reads: "Chief whip says 'I think we should let the old people get it and protect others. PM says a lot of my backbenchers think that and I must say I agree with them."

Cain says the PM was concerned about society as a whole, but some of the language is not what I would have used.

But its not just elderly is it?

All of those younger people with underlying conditions, those undergoing chemotherapy for example.

Just shows how thick they are that they are so one dimensional.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70842 on: Yesterday at 03:54:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:15:45 pm
But its not just elderly is it?

All of those younger people with underlying conditions, those undergoing chemotherapy for example.

Just shows how thick they are that they are so one dimensional.

Think of all the money that's being wasted on chemotherapy!

--edit-- although I suspect their mates are in the troughs at the companies that provide the drugs.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70843 on: Yesterday at 04:08:35 pm »
Trouble with all this from Cummings is would he lie??  Well he might, yes
CornerFlag

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70844 on: Yesterday at 04:09:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:08:35 pm
Trouble with all this from Cummings is would he lie??  Well he might, yes
He's very eloquent with his bullshit.  One thing I will give him, he's honest enough that he'd save his own skin to throw others under the bus, which is just delicious...
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70845 on: Yesterday at 04:16:55 pm »
Both the beeb and sky periodically interrupt to apologise for the language.  As a result of said interruptions its annoying to miss whats being said.
Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70846 on: Yesterday at 04:26:56 pm »
Cummings is a ******* little ****


Skin saving, lying, devious, scheming little ****


The only thing in his favour is the ******** he is now trying to take down are at or below his level.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70847 on: Yesterday at 04:39:04 pm »
Another break.  Not surprised as this gets worse with every minute. Worse UK government in living memory irrespective of Cummings.  The fact he was there in the first place merely underlines the incompetence
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70848 on: Yesterday at 04:39:52 pm »
All this just plays to Johnson's base anyway. The right have re-wrote history over lockdowns being to blame for everything. Now Johnson can be martyred as the hero who tried to stop them.
Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70849 on: Yesterday at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:39:52 pm
All this just plays to Johnson's base anyway. The right have re-wrote history over lockdowns being to blame for everything. Now Johnson can be martyred as the hero who tried to stop them.

Johnson doesnt have a base now.
Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70850 on: Yesterday at 04:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:39:52 pm
All this just plays to Johnson's base anyway. The right have re-wrote history over lockdowns being to blame for everything. Now Johnson can be martyred as the hero who tried to stop them.


Anyone with a quarter of a brain, even if this was through watching him on 'Have I Got News For You' knows that Johnson is a lying, ignorant, selfish, cheating shit without an ounce of ability other than the ability to remember the odd thing from his paid for education.


The British people and the Tory Party chose him to be leader and PM in the full knowledge of what an incompetent and devious little shit he was, I find it bizarre (but then they did it in the US afterwards so who knows what psychological phenomenon is occuring)


Then they appointed Truss when you thought it could not be worse.................
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70851 on: Yesterday at 05:10:29 pm »
Never knew what Potemkin meant until Cummings started banging on about it and google shows it refers to some sort of Russian origin deception story.  Learn something new everyday.

Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70852 on: Today at 07:05:55 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:51:37 pm
Johnson doesnt have a base now.

The GB News viewers will hang off his every word.
tubby

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70853 on: Today at 09:19:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:05:55 am
The GB News viewers will hang off his every word.

I mean, if they're already watching GB News then it's not going to make any difference, is it?
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70854 on: Today at 09:23:41 am »
He's not going to remember a thing, is he.
LuverlyRita

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70855 on: Today at 09:31:37 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:23:41 am
He's not going to remember a thing, is he.
He's told so many lies and seems to have limited capacity for absorbing information, he probably genuinely won't remember anything  ::) The most damming thing about him is that no matter how badly this develops for him, he'll still think he's done nothing wrong and that everyone should like him. He's a sociopath.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70856 on: Today at 09:36:34 am »
A mate died during lockdown and I was so annoyed with the rules that I couldnt go to his funeral. At the weekend my aunt died and her funeral has become a kind of super spreader event. Absolutely brutal this time too. Cant shift the headache and feel like Ive been hit by a bus. Younger family members seem to be having the worst symptoms.
LuverlyRita

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70857 on: Today at 09:39:58 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:36:34 am
Younger family members seem to be having the worst symptoms.
Presumably not recently vaccinated?  Big questions need to be asked about the ongoing vaccination policy. What is the cost of a vaccine compared to the lost of earnings or ongoing medical costs?
