this living with CoVid actually means forget about it, pretend it doesn't exist, stick your head in the sand etc! Personally I think it's very irresponsible for anyone to knowingly go to work carrying CoVid. They could infect their workmates, who could have - like your daughter - a vulnerable family member where an infection could kill them.



Sadly people don't give a fuck now, they want to get on with their lives and bugger the consequences to anyone else!



I hope your sister gets over her fall quickly and your daughter is doing well



Agree on all points here. Much of the messaging is driven by the money men which is why the Tories have been so keen to sweep Covid under the carpet from Day 1.Until recently I've been caring for an elderly person who was immune compromised and I have a youngish relative (early 30s) suffering from Long Covid so I've paid special attention to the science. What's happening in the UK and abroad at the moment is shameful.It's been known for a long time that Covid is airborne but that puts the responsibility on organisations to do something about it - e.g. proper ventilation - which costs them. Instead the "hand-cleansing" message still goes out and while hand-hygiene is important it's not the most significant issue in stopping the spread of Covid.The dropping of mask wearing in doctors and hospitals was ridiculous. These are places where sick and vulnerable people go. Surely it is not too much to ask that we try to protect them?Just as important is that Covid is a new virus. It is not the same as flu, it is not just a cold and there's still a lot we don't know about it. There is a fair amount of research that suggests that Covid can cause micro clotting - with all the subsequent problems that creates. A friend of mine went into Liverpool on the day of the Atletico game. He ended up on a bus with loads of their fans. He duly caught Covid and shortly afterwards had a minor stroke. Was the stroke connected to Covid? Who knows? But isn't it better that we remain cautious until the research tells us otherwise?There is also some research that suggests Covid may damage the immune system. I think those studies are small and it may be nothing. On the other hand we could have another Aids crisis on the horizon.None of the current research suggests we should have another lockdown. But there's enough to suggest we should be taking more care than we are. At the very least we should be doing more to protect the vulnerable.