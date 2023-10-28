« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
October 28, 2023, 10:03:07 pm
Oh look, another one who simply cant access their WhatsApp messages.

This time, every single one has been manually deleted.

Perfectly normal behaviour. Not.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:56:49 am
Both Sturgeon and Johnson should face charges for destruction of evidence. Scumbags the pair of them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:16:44 am
Quote from: reddebs on October 24, 2023, 01:08:30 pm
So the 'cold' I thought I started with last Tuesday and then Paul started with on Friday is actually Covid after Paul insisted on doing a test just now 😡

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:13:39 am
Quote from: RF on October 19, 2023, 05:52:12 am
Didn't realise the price of test kits had come down so much. Last time I looked they were twenty somethings notes for a pack of five. Lot cheaper at asda these days. Anyway curiosity got the better of me so tested  at the end of last week and had it again. Late 50's three vaccines and two bouts of covid now.

Was nowhere near as bad as the first time. Started with tickly cough and headache. Then a sore throat, tiredness, bunged up nose and one night of night sweats. Also me and the Mrs both had an itchy eye. Googling syptoms, it seems the eye thing is associated to the new variant. Went to work through it and was ropey, but no way could have done that first time around. Still have the odd tired spell, but apart from that I'm fine. Couple of people in work were coughing and bunged up the previous week so that's probably were I caught it. Isn't this the whole thing about learning to live with covid. Reading up on covid it started as lower respiratory and now is higher respiratory so more akin to cold and flu now. We can't go back to the days of masks and lockdowns. The reason I mentioned earlier that everyone will probably get and will probably need to get covid is about herd immunity. Its either that or keep locking yourself away everytime a new variant rears its head.


No thought for those that Covid will kill?

as for masks
 www.cambridge.org/core/journals/infection-control-and-hospital-epidemiology/article/healthcareassociated-respiratory-viral-infections-after-discontinuing-universal-masking/E3B1E21AFB9D9BA4C535F7BB810A3D1C?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:15:27 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:42:51 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:52:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:51 am
Yep, one thing this crisis has brought us is really good evidence that masks work,

But some bloke on a football website has read that masks dont work.

Funny the way surgeons have worn them for decades but do they take them off the moment the anaesthetic kicks in? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:35:59 pm
Cotton/cloth masks ...... I think you will find that surgeons don't wear them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:52:53 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 09:52:53 pm
https://www.cato.org/regulation/winter-2021/2022/how-effective-are-cloth-face-masks
The Cato Institute is an American libertarian think tank

Yeah.  Im not reading it. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:00:13 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:24:17 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:00:13 am
Charles Koch was one of the founders. Says it all.

The Koch brothers - the people behind the transformation of the GOP, to what it is today.  All in the name of fossil fuels.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:24:57 am
Quote
Reynolds cannot recall why disappearing function activated for No 10 WhatsApp messages before Covid inquiry announced

Keith says in April 2021, shortly before the PM announced a public inquiry, Reynolds turned on the disappearing messages function on this WhatsApp group. He asks why.

Reynolds says he cannot say. He can only speculate. He says he kept all his relevant WhatsApp messages. He says it might have been because he was worried about someone screenshoting his messages and leaking them.

He claims the WhatsApp messages were based on paperwork that was available elsewhere, and so it should be available to the inquiry, he says.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:30:36 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 23, 2023, 12:04:22 pm
this living with CoVid actually means forget about it, pretend it doesn't exist, stick your head in the sand etc! Personally I think it's very irresponsible for anyone to knowingly go to work carrying CoVid. They could infect their workmates, who could have - like your daughter - a vulnerable family member where an infection could kill them.

Sadly people don't give a fuck now, they want to get on with their lives and bugger the consequences to anyone else!

I hope your sister gets over her fall quickly and your daughter is doing well
Agree on all points here. Much of the messaging is driven by the money men which is why the Tories have been so keen to sweep Covid under the carpet from Day 1.
Until recently I've been caring for an elderly person who was immune compromised and I have a youngish relative (early 30s) suffering from Long Covid so I've paid special attention to the science. What's happening in the UK and abroad at the moment is shameful.
It's been known for a long time that Covid is airborne but that puts the responsibility on organisations to do something about it - e.g. proper ventilation - which costs them. Instead the "hand-cleansing" message still goes out and while hand-hygiene is important it's not the most significant issue in stopping the spread of Covid.
The dropping of mask wearing in doctors and hospitals was ridiculous. These are places where sick and vulnerable people go. Surely it is not too much to ask that we try to protect them?
Just as important is that Covid is a new virus. It is not the same as flu, it is not just a cold and there's still a lot we don't know about it. There is a fair amount of research that suggests that Covid can cause micro clotting - with all the subsequent problems that creates. A friend of mine went into Liverpool on the day of the Atletico game. He ended up on a bus with loads of their fans. He duly caught Covid and shortly afterwards had a minor stroke. Was the stroke connected to Covid? Who knows? But isn't it better that we remain cautious until the research tells us otherwise?
There is also some research that suggests Covid may damage the immune system. I think those studies are small and it may be nothing. On the other hand we could have another Aids crisis on the horizon.
None of the current research suggests we should have another lockdown. But there's enough to suggest we should be taking more care than we are. At the very least we should be doing more to protect the vulnerable.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:05:38 pm
Just incredible stuff coming out today.

The most heinous dereliction of duty
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:08:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:38 pm
Just incredible stuff coming out today.

The most heinous dereliction of duty
I can imagine, I'll have to catch up on it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:13:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:38 pm
Just incredible stuff coming out today.

The most heinous dereliction of duty

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67262984

This report gives just a flavour of the incompetence and general level of their shite attitudes.

Why are we destroying the economy for people who will die soon anyway? - the very definition of a Tory laissez faire attitude which a lot of social media led people in this country seemed to agree with.
