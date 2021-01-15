« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 3158346 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70800 on: Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm »
Oh look, another one who simply cant access their WhatsApp messages.

This time, every single one has been manually deleted.

Perfectly normal behaviour. Not.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70801 on: Today at 01:56:49 am »
Both Sturgeon and Johnson should face charges for destruction of evidence. Scumbags the pair of them
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70802 on: Today at 07:16:44 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 24, 2023, 01:08:30 pm
So the 'cold' I thought I started with last Tuesday and then Paul started with on Friday is actually Covid after Paul insisted on doing a test just now 😡

 :o

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70803 on: Today at 08:13:39 am »
Quote from: RF on October 19, 2023, 05:52:12 am
Didn't realise the price of test kits had come down so much. Last time I looked they were twenty somethings notes for a pack of five. Lot cheaper at asda these days. Anyway curiosity got the better of me so tested  at the end of last week and had it again. Late 50's three vaccines and two bouts of covid now.

Was nowhere near as bad as the first time. Started with tickly cough and headache. Then a sore throat, tiredness, bunged up nose and one night of night sweats. Also me and the Mrs both had an itchy eye. Googling syptoms, it seems the eye thing is associated to the new variant. Went to work through it and was ropey, but no way could have done that first time around. Still have the odd tired spell, but apart from that I'm fine. Couple of people in work were coughing and bunged up the previous week so that's probably were I caught it. Isn't this the whole thing about learning to live with covid. Reading up on covid it started as lower respiratory and now is higher respiratory so more akin to cold and flu now. We can't go back to the days of masks and lockdowns. The reason I mentioned earlier that everyone will probably get and will probably need to get covid is about herd immunity. Its either that or keep locking yourself away everytime a new variant rears its head.


No thought for those that Covid will kill?

as for masks
 www.cambridge.org/core/journals/infection-control-and-hospital-epidemiology/article/healthcareassociated-respiratory-viral-infections-after-discontinuing-universal-masking/E3B1E21AFB9D9BA4C535F7BB810A3D1C?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70804 on: Today at 08:15:27 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70805 on: Today at 09:42:51 am »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70806 on: Today at 09:52:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:51 am
Yep, one thing this crisis has brought us is really good evidence that masks work,

But some bloke on a football website has read that masks dont work.

Funny the way surgeons have worn them for decades but do they take them off the moment the anaesthetic kicks in? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70807 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm »
Cotton/cloth masks ...... I think you will find that surgeons don't wear them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70808 on: Today at 09:52:53 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70809 on: Today at 10:17:43 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 09:52:53 pm
https://www.cato.org/regulation/winter-2021/2022/how-effective-are-cloth-face-masks
The Cato Institute is an American libertarian think tank

Yeah.  Im not reading it. 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
