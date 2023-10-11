Isn't this the whole thing about learning to live with covid. Reading up on covid it started as lower respiratory and now is higher respiratory so more akin to cold and flu now. We can't go back to the days of masks and lockdowns. The reason I mentioned earlier that everyone will probably get and will probably need to get covid is about herd immunity. Its either that or keep locking yourself away everytime a new variant rears its head.



This is very much the government message which is continuing to be spread by compliant journalists like Nick Triggle (the so-called "health" correspondent at The BBC). You need to be careful where you get your information.Covid is not simply a cold-like virus but is capable of so much more damage - and to multiple organs.To the clinically vulnerable it can be a death sentence (and has been to a member of my family) and many in this situation still feel they're in lockdown because the healthy amongst us can't be bothered to stick on a mask and because the government will not implement measures like proper ventilation in public spaces. Both could make such a difference not least because the less Covid there is about, the less likely it is that we'll see a vaccine-escaping or more dangerous varient emerge.Current research is not sufficiently advanced to be certain what damage Covid is doing beneath the surface - even to those of us who are in a state of good health. Furthermore any one of us could be a week away from "finding a mysterious lump" or being in receipt of test results which mean that overnight we suddenly join the list of the clinically vulnerable.We also have to remember who is in government. The Tories want The NHS to fail and to force people into the hands of their backers (private medicine). Keeping The NHS under pressure courtesy of Covid is a more subtle way of doing it than simply cutting funding. They loath the "economically inactive" (because it makes them less money) and I'm sure a few of them are more than chuffed that Covid is wiping the sick and vulnerable off the benefits bill. They are corrupt to the core and have promoted so-called experts who, despite being proved to be wrong time-and-again, are willing to act as Tory mouthpieces - the wretched Jenny Harries being a prime example.As for lockdowns - yes, they were awful but they saved thousands of lives and if we'd had competent leadership instead of a bone-idle, inept narcissist who'd acted sooner and opened up more cautiously, it's very likely we'd have spent fewer weeks in that state. That's why it's so important that the Covid enquiry is thorough and transparent and that lessons are learned because in our very interconnected world, there's a high chance there will be more pandemics. You may think you never want to see a lockdown again but if the next one is like Nipah (very high mortality) or Ebola (lots of bleeding), you'll think otherwise. The key is to be prepared and to make sure that the real experts are allowed to get their message across.