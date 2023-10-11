« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 3149698 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70760 on: October 11, 2023, 07:51:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 26, 2023, 08:54:03 pm
Had my fourth shot today, my first since January 2022. Got my cruise coming up in a month, so didn't want to take any chances. Pharmacist told me it should be peaking around then. Arm feels bloody sore, so may have an early night.

Will this be your first cruise?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70761 on: October 11, 2023, 04:45:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October  5, 2023, 10:13:34 pm
3 1/2 years on from the start of all this, finally got it for the first time!  >:(

How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70762 on: October 11, 2023, 05:57:32 pm »
Quote from: RF on October 11, 2023, 04:45:12 pm
How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.

Don't know if pricy is right - they were five tests for £2 in tescos last time I looked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70763 on: October 11, 2023, 06:32:03 pm »
Quote from: RF on October 11, 2023, 04:45:12 pm
How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.

Not amazingly to be honest, 1 week on and certainly not 100% yet, had temperature over the weekend and a lot of congestion, both of those are better now, but my sense of smell has not returned yet, still knackered, with some sore heads (which I never really get normally) and still testing very positive.

Annoyingly quite busy at work as well

Passed it on to the missus as well, she isn't really having the cold like symptoms, just aching and exhausted
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70764 on: October 11, 2023, 09:45:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 11, 2023, 06:32:03 pm
Not amazingly to be honest, 1 week on and certainly not 100% yet, had temperature over the weekend and a lot of congestion, both of those are better now, but my sense of smell has not returned yet, still knackered, with some sore heads (which I never really get normally) and still testing very positive.

Annoyingly quite busy at work as well

Passed it on to the missus as well, she isn't really having the cold like symptoms, just aching and exhausted

Sounds a bit like our 1st time covid apart from the difficulty in breathing at one stage. It will get everyone eventually and probably needs to. Strange how it affects some different to others. I can see why you tested. That 1st time is always the one that you need to know. Anyway sending a speedy recovery to you and Stacey. I think that's her name from the days of TRE  :wave.

I would be lying if I said I missed that place. Take care of you and yours.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70765 on: October 12, 2023, 07:15:05 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70766 on: October 12, 2023, 10:13:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 12, 2023, 07:15:05 am
The grift goes on

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/captain-tom-moore-daughter-charity-piers-morgan-b2428308.html

Another shower of greedy, entitled bastards.

Different scam to the other shower, the Middletons, though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70767 on: October 12, 2023, 10:21:59 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 12, 2023, 07:15:05 am
The grift goes on

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/captain-tom-moore-daughter-charity-piers-morgan-b2428308.html
Quote
The prologue of his book reads: Astonishingly at my age, with the offer to write this memoir I have also been given the chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name.

However, Ms Ingram-Moore, who was joined by her husband and two teenage children, insisted there was no suggestion anyone who purchased the books thought the money was going to charity.
It seems reasonable to think that almost everyone that bought the book assumed a significant amount of the proceeds were going to charity, even before they read that prologue.  After all Tom Moore was famous almost exclusively for his high profile charity(/NHS) fundraising.

It's very much a tainted charity now though so anyone that donates to it in the future - assuming the foundation is not shut down off the back of the enquiry - needs their head examining.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70768 on: October 12, 2023, 10:36:25 am »
Quote from: RF on October 11, 2023, 09:45:44 pm
Sounds a bit like our 1st time covid apart from the difficulty in breathing at one stage. It will get everyone eventually and probably needs to.
The one thing it does not need to do is get everyone. The Tories have spread the message that Covid is nothing more than a cold or mild flu because it means they don't have to act and everyone is forced to get back to work to make money for their chums. The external symptoms to a vaccinated person may appear tolerable but Covid is still capable of causing serious problems. Rather than likening Covid to flu, a better analogy might be smoking. Smoking can cause a persistent cough and it can turn your teeth brown and you could choose to live with that.The invisible effects of smoking are what do the real damage and science is still uncovering the long term problems that the invisible effects of Covid will present
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70769 on: October 12, 2023, 11:29:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 12, 2023, 10:21:59 am


They are a couple of terrible human beings.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70770 on: October 17, 2023, 11:09:54 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70771 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 17, 2023, 11:09:54 pm
Captain Tom foundation to close

https://news.sky.com/story/captain-tom-foundation-to-close-down-as-daughter-fights-spa-demolition-12986324

One of the faces of the COVID grift.

They're still appealing to keep the spa building though  ;)

What a couple of scumbags.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70772 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:59:33 am
One of the faces of the COVID grift.

They're still appealing to keep the spa building though  ;)

What a couple of scumbags.

thing is, do you think they'll care?  nobody will remember them in a years time and they'll still be enjoying their spa (*)

*maybe
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70773 on: Yesterday at 12:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:59:33 am
One of the faces of the COVID grift.

They're still appealing to keep the spa building though  ;)

What a couple of scumbags.


There's some shit people who dip into the trough is there not. Cpt Tom's son in law seems like a real scumbag, I hope their kids are proud of them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70774 on: Today at 12:15:22 am »
Got Covid again ffs

Gonna isolate, just to be safe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70775 on: Today at 01:29:59 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:15:22 am
Got Covid again ffs

Gonna isolate, just to be safe.

Hope you stay well mate.

You in the uk, out of interest?

I know its rampant again, but currently dont know anyone who is showing symptoms or has tested positive.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70776 on: Today at 05:52:12 am »
Didn't realise the price of test kits had come down so much. Last time I looked they were twenty somethings notes for a pack of five. Lot cheaper at asda these days. Anyway curiosity got the better of me so tested  at the end of last week and had it again. Late 50's three vaccines and two bouts of covid now.

Was nowhere near as bad as the first time. Started with tickly cough and headache. Then a sore throat, tiredness, bunged up nose and one night of night sweats. Also me and the Mrs both had an itchy eye. Googling syptoms, it seems the eye thing is associated to the new variant. Went to work through it and was ropey, but no way could have done that first time around. Still have the odd tired spell, but apart from that I'm fine. Couple of people in work were coughing and bunged up the previous week so that's probably were I caught it. Isn't this the whole thing about learning to live with covid. Reading up on covid it started as lower respiratory and now is higher respiratory so more akin to cold and flu now. We can't go back to the days of masks and lockdowns. The reason I mentioned earlier that everyone will probably get and will probably need to get covid is about herd immunity. Its either that or keep locking yourself away everytime a new variant rears its head.

