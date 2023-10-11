Didn't realise the price of test kits had come down so much. Last time I looked they were twenty somethings notes for a pack of five. Lot cheaper at asda these days. Anyway curiosity got the better of me so tested at the end of last week and had it again. Late 50's three vaccines and two bouts of covid now.



Was nowhere near as bad as the first time. Started with tickly cough and headache. Then a sore throat, tiredness, bunged up nose and one night of night sweats. Also me and the Mrs both had an itchy eye. Googling syptoms, it seems the eye thing is associated to the new variant. Went to work through it and was ropey, but no way could have done that first time around. Still have the odd tired spell, but apart from that I'm fine. Couple of people in work were coughing and bunged up the previous week so that's probably were I caught it. Isn't this the whole thing about learning to live with covid. Reading up on covid it started as lower respiratory and now is higher respiratory so more akin to cold and flu now. We can't go back to the days of masks and lockdowns. The reason I mentioned earlier that everyone will probably get and will probably need to get covid is about herd immunity. Its either that or keep locking yourself away everytime a new variant rears its head.



