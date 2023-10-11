Sounds a bit like our 1st time covid apart from the difficulty in breathing at one stage. It will get everyone eventually and probably needs to.



The one thing it does not need to do is get everyone. The Tories have spread the message that Covid is nothing more than a cold or mild flu because it means they don't have to act and everyone is forced to get back to work to make money for their chums. The external symptoms to a vaccinated person may appear tolerable but Covid is still capable of causing serious problems. Rather than likening Covid to flu, a better analogy might be smoking. Smoking can cause a persistent cough and it can turn your teeth brown and you could choose to live with that.The invisible effects of smoking are what do the real damage and science is still uncovering the long term problems that the invisible effects of Covid will present