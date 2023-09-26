« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1765 1766 1767 1768 1769 [1770]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 3143832 times)

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,403
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70760 on: Yesterday at 07:51:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 26, 2023, 08:54:03 pm
Had my fourth shot today, my first since January 2022. Got my cruise coming up in a month, so didn't want to take any chances. Pharmacist told me it should be peaking around then. Arm feels bloody sore, so may have an early night.

Will this be your first cruise?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70761 on: Yesterday at 04:45:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October  5, 2023, 10:13:34 pm
3 1/2 years on from the start of all this, finally got it for the first time!  >:(

How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,003
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70762 on: Yesterday at 05:57:32 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 04:45:12 pm
How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.

Don't know if pricy is right - they were five tests for £2 in tescos last time I looked.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70763 on: Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 04:45:12 pm
How you doing now now Filo?

Think I might have it again. Me and the Mrs. Headaches, sorethroats, tickly cough, temperature, aching, nackered etc. Not testing though. Just don't see the point anymore unless we were going to visit someone who is vulnerable. Besides got no tests left and they are pricey to buy.

Not amazingly to be honest, 1 week on and certainly not 100% yet, had temperature over the weekend and a lot of congestion, both of those are better now, but my sense of smell has not returned yet, still knackered, with some sore heads (which I never really get normally) and still testing very positive.

Annoyingly quite busy at work as well

Passed it on to the missus as well, she isn't really having the cold like symptoms, just aching and exhausted
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:36:41 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70764 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm
Not amazingly to be honest, 1 week on and certainly not 100% yet, had temperature over the weekend and a lot of congestion, both of those are better now, but my sense of smell has not returned yet, still knackered, with some sore heads (which I never really get normally) and still testing very positive.

Annoyingly quite busy at work as well

Passed it on to the missus as well, she isn't really having the cold like symptoms, just aching and exhausted

Sounds a bit like our 1st time covid apart from the difficulty in breathing at one stage. It will get everyone eventually and probably needs to. Strange how it affects some different to others. I can see why you tested. That 1st time is always the one that you need to know. Anyway sending a speedy recovery to you and Stacey. I think that's her name from the days of TRE  :wave.

I would be lying if I said I missed that place. Take care of you and yours.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70765 on: Today at 07:15:05 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1765 1766 1767 1768 1769 [1770]   Go Up
« previous next »
 