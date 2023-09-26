Not amazingly to be honest, 1 week on and certainly not 100% yet, had temperature over the weekend and a lot of congestion, both of those are better now, but my sense of smell has not returned yet, still knackered, with some sore heads (which I never really get normally) and still testing very positive.



Annoyingly quite busy at work as well



Passed it on to the missus as well, she isn't really having the cold like symptoms, just aching and exhausted



Sounds a bit like our 1st time covid apart from the difficulty in breathing at one stage. It will get everyone eventually and probably needs to. Strange how it affects some different to others. I can see why you tested. That 1st time is always the one that you need to know. Anyway sending a speedy recovery to you and Stacey. I think that's her name from the days of TREI would be lying if I said I missed that place. Take care of you and yours.