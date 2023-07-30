« previous next »
July 30, 2023, 12:06:46 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 30, 2023, 08:13:20 am
I read that last night, I wonder if it's due to schools breaking up and more people mixing on holiday?
No. It is due to you, Debs.

Just teasing, of course. ;)

I hope your granddaughters and you have managed to swerve picking it up.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

July 30, 2023, 03:13:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 30, 2023, 12:06:46 pm
No. It is due to you, Debs.

Just teasing, of course. ;)

I hope your granddaughters and you have managed to swerve picking it up.

No obvious symptoms as yet mate but then we're fully loaded vaccination wise. 

She insisted as soon as they were available for her age group to protect her other grandad who is on the vulnerable list bless her 🥰
July 30, 2023, 03:26:18 pm
Quote from: dirkster on July 29, 2023, 11:34:23 pm
Seems like there's a mini wave happening at the moment: https://news.sky.com/story/covid-data-indicates-surge-in-cases-and-southwest-has-uks-highest-infection-rate-12929862

I follow a few health professionals on Twitter and they're basically saying the same thing. It's clearly not as bad as previous waves but they're warning about possible problems when schools go back. My sister caught it while at a hospital appointment recently and felt pretty rough. She said they had no measures in place and she was actually told not to cancel a further appointment - apparently going to hospital with Covid is allowed in some places.

I'm fully vaccinated (up to 6 I think now) because I'm clinically vulnerable but I'm still being careful and wearing my mask when I have to go to hospital/see a GP. Very few people bother these days.
Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm
No vaccine boosters for U65s this Autumn.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-66319065
Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm
Quote from: Bioluminescence on July 30, 2023, 03:26:18 pm
I follow a few health professionals on Twitter and they're basically saying the same thing. It's clearly not as bad as previous waves but they're warning about possible problems when schools go back. My sister caught it while at a hospital appointment recently and felt pretty rough. She said they had no measures in place and she was actually told not to cancel a further appointment - apparently going to hospital with Covid is allowed in some places.

I'm fully vaccinated (up to 6 I think now) because I'm clinically vulnerable but I'm still being careful and wearing my mask when I have to go to hospital/see a GP. Very few people bother these days.
I only occasionally see a masked person now when in shops and usually I try to steer clear as I wonder if they have CoVid.

I last wore a mask when visiting our Ma in hospital in February as she was admitted with CoVid herself so it was compulsory, missus has just got over CoVid and I've heard of a few other people with it too.

Guess it will always be around now
Yesterday at 10:57:37 pm
If I see someone in a mask, I assume theyre clinically vulnerable or maybe still a bit scared, so make sure to give them space.
Today at 08:09:09 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm
No vaccine boosters for U65s this Autumn.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-66319065

Well, I got a text last week with an appointment for flu and covid jabs in September totally out of the blue, and I am not 65, quite yet. I was a wee bit surprised to say the least

I am heading to New York in November so might as well just get topped up, just in case the situation vaccine wise changes. I highly doubt it will, but I would be furious if it did and I hadn't taken up their offer.
Today at 08:12:17 am
My wife is a nurse. Half of the staff in her clinic are off with Covid and they are back in full PPE at work.

Seems negligent to not be boosting more people as we head into autumn as the NHS is at breaking point in "normal times".
