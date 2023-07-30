I follow a few health professionals on Twitter and they're basically saying the same thing. It's clearly not as bad as previous waves but they're warning about possible problems when schools go back. My sister caught it while at a hospital appointment recently and felt pretty rough. She said they had no measures in place and she was actually told not to cancel a further appointment - apparently going to hospital with Covid is allowed in some places.
I'm fully vaccinated (up to 6 I think now) because I'm clinically vulnerable but I'm still being careful and wearing my mask when I have to go to hospital/see a GP. Very few people bother these days.
I only occasionally see a masked person now when in shops and usually I try to steer clear as I wonder if they have CoVid.
I last wore a mask when visiting our Ma in hospital in February as she was admitted with CoVid herself so it was compulsory, missus has just got over CoVid and I've heard of a few other people with it too.
Guess it will always be around now