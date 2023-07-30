Seems like there's a mini wave happening at the moment: https://news.sky.com/story/covid-data-indicates-surge-in-cases-and-southwest-has-uks-highest-infection-rate-12929862



I follow a few health professionals on Twitter and they're basically saying the same thing. It's clearly not as bad as previous waves but they're warning about possible problems when schools go back. My sister caught it while at a hospital appointment recently and felt pretty rough. She said they had no measures in place and she was actually told not to cancel a further appointment - apparently going to hospital with Covid is allowed in some places.I'm fully vaccinated (up to 6 I think now) because I'm clinically vulnerable but I'm still being careful and wearing my mask when I have to go to hospital/see a GP. Very few people bother these days.