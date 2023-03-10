Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havent got Covid (according to the tests Ive done) but Ive felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.



Went the doctor yesterday because Ive been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said theres no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Ive got a lot of inflammation, he told me its just viral and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Ive completely lost my sense of smell, which didnt even happen when I had Covid.



People dropping like flies at work now as well.