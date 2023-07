Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havenít got Covid (according to the tests Iíve done) but Iíve felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.



Went the doctor yesterday because Iíve been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said thereís no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Iíve got a lot of inflammation, he told me itís ďjust viralĒ and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Iíve completely lost my sense of smell, which didnít even happen when I had Covid.



People dropping like flies at work now as well.