Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 3060242 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70680 on: March 10, 2023, 03:35:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 10, 2023, 02:30:47 pm
Congrats mate, I assume you're calling the baby Mo, or James or Trent?  Admittedly, harder to choose for a boy.

Umm I would hope that since providing validated information the newborn will be called new username under construction, thanks very muchly
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70681 on: March 11, 2023, 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 10, 2023, 02:30:47 pm
Congrats mate, I assume you're calling the baby Mo, or James or Trent?  Admittedly, harder to choose for a boy.
Thanks!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70682 on: March 11, 2023, 03:25:19 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 10, 2023, 03:35:29 pm
Umm I would hope that since providing validated information the newborn will be called new username under construction, thanks very muchly
;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70683 on: March 16, 2023, 01:17:27 pm »
Tested positive again this morning. 2nd time I've had it now  :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70684 on: March 16, 2023, 03:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 16, 2023, 01:17:27 pm
Tested positive again this morning. 2nd time I've had it now  :butt

Hopefully your immune system is fully trained and no serious effects.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70685 on: March 17, 2023, 12:31:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 16, 2023, 03:19:11 pm
Hopefully your immune system is fully trained and no serious effects.

I thought I had it last week. Came back from Liverpool and spent Monday to Thursday in bed absolutely fucked. Multiple tests were negative though and one of the lads I was with was diagnosed with flu having suffered the same symptoms as me.
My missus started getting ill on Monday, so we assumed she just caught whatever I had, but she tested positive for covid on Wednesday. She's been bedridden, but I've been totally fine except a bit out of breath doing the most mundae things.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70686 on: March 21, 2023, 05:26:23 pm »
Hospitals etc. Lack of mask wearing in general from what I see.

Got crap cold at the moment. Testing daily and coming back as negative.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70687 on: March 28, 2023, 02:54:43 pm »
Just got a notification on my phone that the NHS Covid app is closing on the 27th April.

You can still get your vaccinations details and any certificates needed to fly/travel etc from the NHS app or your GP. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70688 on: March 28, 2023, 08:48:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 28, 2023, 02:54:43 pm
Just got a notification on my phone that the NHS Covid app is closing on the 27th April.

You can still get your vaccinations details and any certificates needed to fly/travel etc from the NHS app or your GP. 
I got that.

Is vaccination evidence required for trips abroad anywhere now?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70689 on: March 28, 2023, 10:46:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 28, 2023, 08:48:43 pm
I got that.

Is vaccination evidence required for trips abroad anywhere now?

Still for the USA.
The NHS covid app was mainly used for track / trace. There's no real need for them to continue with it now when you get your proof (if needed) from the NHS app.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70690 on: April 5, 2023, 08:43:39 am »
Boosters available to book again now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70691 on: April 19, 2023, 09:57:04 pm »
Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havent got Covid (according to the tests Ive done) but Ive felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.

Went the doctor yesterday because Ive been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said theres no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Ive got a lot of inflammation, he told me its just viral and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Ive completely lost my sense of smell, which didnt even happen when I had Covid.

People dropping like flies at work now as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70692 on: April 19, 2023, 10:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Snail on April 19, 2023, 09:57:04 pm
Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havent got Covid (according to the tests Ive done) but Ive felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.

Went the doctor yesterday because Ive been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said theres no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Ive got a lot of inflammation, he told me its just viral and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Ive completely lost my sense of smell, which didnt even happen when I had Covid.

People dropping like flies at work now as well.

Just viral  the catch all for anything they cant easily test for.  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70693 on: April 20, 2023, 08:01:27 am »
Are tests from ages ago worth bothering with?

Thought I just had a sore throat but now feel like I've been battered while running a marathon and my nose is all stuffy, sense of smell seems off but could be just blocked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70694 on: April 20, 2023, 09:35:50 am »
Quote from: Claire. on April 20, 2023, 08:01:27 am
Are tests from ages ago worth bothering with?

Thought I just had a sore throat but now feel like I've been battered while running a marathon and my nose is all stuffy, sense of smell seems off but could be just blocked.

First thing I did when I got symptoms was use one of ours weve still got lying around, the control line didnt even show up. Had to rob some off a family member.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70695 on: April 20, 2023, 10:42:07 am »
Quote from: Snail on April 20, 2023, 09:35:50 am
First thing I did when I got symptoms was use one of ours weve still got lying around, the control line didnt even show up. Had to rob some off a family member.
Quote from: Claire. on April 20, 2023, 08:01:27 am
Are tests from ages ago worth bothering with?

Thought I just had a sore throat but now feel like I've been battered while running a marathon and my nose is all stuffy, sense of smell seems off but could be just blocked.
Hope you both feel better soon!

Can you pick up tests still locally or need to order them to your home?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70696 on: April 20, 2023, 10:46:06 am »
Quote from: Snail on April 19, 2023, 09:57:04 pm
Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havent got Covid (according to the tests Ive done) but Ive felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.

Went the doctor yesterday because Ive been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said theres no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Ive got a lot of inflammation, he told me its just viral and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Ive completely lost my sense of smell, which didnt even happen when I had Covid.

People dropping like flies at work now as well.
Had the same symptoms and it sounded like I smoked 50 a day. Still got a cough but more like 10 a day now. Last week I just drank hot water as tea and coffee was making me feel sick.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70697 on: April 20, 2023, 10:47:42 am »
Quote from: Snail on April 20, 2023, 09:35:50 am
First thing I did when I got symptoms was use one of ours weve still got lying around, the control line didnt even show up. Had to rob some off a family member.

The ones here are practically antique ;D

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 20, 2023, 10:42:07 am
Hope you both feel better soon!

Can you pick up tests still locally or need to order them to your home?

I've got no idea what the deal is with them any more, or even if you need to isolate. Good job I've failed all attempts to get a Forest ticket.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70698 on: April 20, 2023, 10:58:03 am »
Quote from: Claire. on April 20, 2023, 10:47:42 am

I've got no idea what the deal is with them any more, or even if you need to isolate. Good job I've failed all attempts to get a Forest ticket.
Boots sell the test but at £10 for 5 and presume other places will as well. If you know anyone who is eligible for free tests they could get them.

Get well soon.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70699 on: April 20, 2023, 11:04:20 am »
Quote from: Snail on April 19, 2023, 09:57:04 pm
Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havent got Covid (according to the tests Ive done) but Ive felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.

Went the doctor yesterday because Ive been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said theres no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Ive got a lot of inflammation, he told me its just viral and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Ive completely lost my sense of smell, which didnt even happen when I had Covid.

People dropping like flies at work now as well.

That sounds exactly like me at the moment. I put it down to travelling last week and feeling run down until the sore throat kicked in this morning. Never had Covid, so I honestly didn't know if that's what is was!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70700 on: April 20, 2023, 11:11:26 am »
Quote from: Snail on April 19, 2023, 09:57:04 pm
Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havent got Covid (according to the tests Ive done) but Ive felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.

Went the doctor yesterday because Ive been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said theres no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Ive got a lot of inflammation, he told me its just viral and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Ive completely lost my sense of smell, which didnt even happen when I had Covid.

People dropping like flies at work now as well.

I have much the same. A cough for weeks, had chest x-rays which were clear, the doctor put me on an inhaler which helped but I still wake up with a crackle in my chest. Yesterday my nose was pouring and I had a sore throat and today my sense of taste and smell have gone, I have done two covid tests and both negative. Going to have a hot port and brandy to see if that helps :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70701 on: April 20, 2023, 12:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 20, 2023, 08:01:27 am
Are tests from ages ago worth bothering with?

Thought I just had a sore throat but now feel like I've been battered while running a marathon and my nose is all stuffy, sense of smell seems off but could be just blocked.

Pretty sure they have expiry dates on them.

I tested 4 or 5 times just over a month ago and they gave mixed results. Tested positive on Wednesday or Thursday, negative on Saturday I think. I remember doing 2 tests from the same pack one after another, one positive the other negative.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70702 on: April 20, 2023, 03:02:42 pm »
Oh right, I was thinking more that we've had so many variants, they're from the first lockdown so deffo dead, just ordered some.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70703 on: April 20, 2023, 03:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 20, 2023, 03:02:42 pm
Oh right, I was thinking more that we've had so many variants, they're from the first lockdown so deffo dead, just ordered some.

As long as they're in date then they should be fine.  Scientists have said the way the tests have performed with previous omicron variants, they expect that they would perform very similarly with the newer variants of Covid.  Apparently the reason for this is the part of the coronavirus that home tests are designed to look for is the N-gene and this hasnt changed much, even with the amount of mutations that the the virus has picked up over time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70704 on: April 20, 2023, 06:11:21 pm »
Been feeling rough for about a week now. Cold symptoms, sore throat, blocked nose, cough.

3 negative COVID tests.

Worked from home today but have been in the office the rest of the week so far. Dosed up on lemsip and strepsils. Would be nice to be better by the match on Saturday

It's going around and it will just be down to not having the immunity to the odd cold/flu that I never had throughout the COVID lockdowns
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70705 on: April 21, 2023, 09:01:21 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on April 20, 2023, 03:26:12 pm
As long as they're in date then they should be fine.  Scientists have said the way the tests have performed with previous omicron variants, they expect that they would perform very similarly with the newer variants of Covid.  Apparently the reason for this is the part of the coronavirus that home tests are designed to look for is the N-gene and this hasnt changed much, even with the amount of mutations that the the virus has picked up over time.

Oh cool, find all this stuff fascinating, can see a deep dive into how these tests work coming into my google search history!

I ordered some new ones yesterday and my throat was worse this morning so I've had a good look with a torch and think I've actually got tonsillitis, which is shit but at least it's not covid.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70706 on: April 21, 2023, 09:27:08 am »
Is this latest booster round a new booster or an opening up to everyone of the last one?

I'm so confused where I'm up to with mine but I'm being told this latest one is having really bad reactions in terms of feeling like crap so I'm guessing it's a new one.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70707 on: April 21, 2023, 09:32:09 am »
Quote from: reddebs on April 21, 2023, 09:27:08 am
Is this latest booster round a new booster or an opening up to everyone of the last one?

I'm so confused where I'm up to with mine but I'm being told this latest one is having really bad reactions in terms of feeling like crap so I'm guessing it's a new one.

Quote
Who can get a booster dose

The NHS should contact you if you're eligible for a seasonal booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this spring.

You may be offered a seasonal booster if you:

    are aged 75 or over (you need to have turned 75 on or before 30 June 2023)
    live in a care home for older adults
    are aged 5 or over and have a weakened immune system

If you're at increased risk from COVID-19 due to a medical condition but you do not have a weakened immune system, you're not able to get a further COVID-19 vaccination this spring.

You should still have some protection against severe COVID-19 from previous doses.


https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-booster-dose-of-the-covid-19-vaccine/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70708 on: April 21, 2023, 09:45:38 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70709 on: May 3, 2023, 08:16:19 am »
Woke up this morning thinking my cold was a bit heavier than just a head cold. Old test still works for what ever variant I have now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70710 on: May 5, 2023, 03:33:19 pm »
Quote
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Covid-19 no longer represents a "global health emergency".

The statement represents a major step towards ending the pandemic and comes three years after it first declared its highest level of alert over the virus.

Officials said the virus' death rate had dropped from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 on 24 April.

The head of the WHO said at least seven million people died in the pandemic.

But Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the true figure was "likely" closer to 20 million deaths - nearly three times the official estimate - and he warned that the virus remained a significant threat.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-65499929
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70711 on: May 5, 2023, 06:13:06 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70712 on: May 5, 2023, 08:30:29 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on May  5, 2023, 03:33:19 pm

That was the longest 15 days of my life....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70713 on: July 5, 2023, 06:40:50 am »
The captain Tom foundation stops taking donations pending the outcome of an investigation into its finances.  The daughter also has to demolish a spa constructed without planning permission

https://news.sky.com/story/captain-tom-foundation-stops-taking-donations-amid-investigation-12915032
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70714 on: July 5, 2023, 07:51:17 am »
Quote from: TSC on July  5, 2023, 06:40:50 am
The captain Tom foundation stops taking donations pending the outcome of an investigation into its finances.  The daughter also has to demolish a spa constructed without planning permission

https://news.sky.com/story/captain-tom-foundation-stops-taking-donations-amid-investigation-12915032

The family were chancers from the off taking advantage of the old gents charitable actions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70715 on: July 9, 2023, 09:13:55 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70716 on: Today at 08:13:29 pm »
The missus has just tested positive for a second time, we spent a few days in Liverpool from Wednesday to Friday (Empire Theatre) and my guess is she must have either picked it up in town or on the train journey.

She went into work feeling ill today too as she tested last night and it was negative 🙈.
