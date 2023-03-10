Lots of nasty shite doing the rounds at the moment. I havent got Covid (according to the tests Ive done) but Ive felt like absolute dogshit for more than three weeks, terrible cough and inflamed throat but no blocked / runny nose, weird squeaking and crackling when I breathe which sets me off on coughing fits and horrible headaches. High temperature, fatigue, all the fun stuff.
Went the doctor yesterday because Ive been like this for so long and got thoroughly checked over. Said theres no sign of pneumonia or tonsillitis but Ive got a lot of inflammation, he told me its just viral and to take the rest of the week off work to rest with Lemsip - and now today Ive completely lost my sense of smell, which didnt even happen when I had Covid.
People dropping like flies at work now as well.