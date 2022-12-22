I do wonder if this cough/bronchitis thing thats running amok recently is linked. I've never had a cough this bad in years, so much so after being messed around by the GP and Walk In Centre, took myself off to A&E last night. Probably the time of year, weather and this on top, but it was packed out. Ambulances parked up outside, 10 hour wait to be see a doctor.



I went at 11.00pm last night and had an ECG, bloods and a chest x-ray within an hour, but by 3.00am when I went for a second set of observations they said I would probably not see a doctor until 9am today. I've managed to get a GP appointment for 11 and they will get the test results from the hospital so happy days.



The few hours waiting though was grim, literally most people were coughing and sounding awful. If this is seasonal flu or whatever then its bad.