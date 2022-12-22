« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2923471 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70560 on: December 22, 2022, 10:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 22, 2022, 04:52:02 pm
Yeah, absolutely loads of stuff going about at the moment.
The chesty, Bronchitis-like cough has been running amok here.  Loads of kids off school and footie training pretty much wiped out three weeks in a row.  My wife has had it for about a month now and a few times it's looked like lifting only to come back just as bad again.  She finally went to the GP and got some antibiotics but we're both pretty sure it's viral so probably won't make much difference.

I'm not sure if it's because of the lack of exposure during Covid or just one of those nasty ones that does the rounds from time to time.  I don't really remember anything previously that lingered for quite so long.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70561 on: December 23, 2022, 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 22, 2022, 10:59:21 pm
The chesty, Bronchitis-like cough has been running amok here.  Loads of kids off school and footie training pretty much wiped out three weeks in a row.  My wife has had it for about a month now and a few times it's looked like lifting only to come back just as bad again.  She finally went to the GP and got some antibiotics but we're both pretty sure it's viral so probably won't make much difference.

I'm not sure if it's because of the lack of exposure during Covid or just one of those nasty ones that does the rounds from time to time.  I don't really remember anything previously that lingered for quite so long.

I think Ive got something similar to this now, confirmed COVID. Ive even lost my voice.

Luckily no issues breathing.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70562 on: December 23, 2022, 10:43:07 am »
Had a mad cough. Not covid.

Then what appeared to be flu (Knocked me off my feet for four days) Not Covid.

Then a ridiculous cough. 24/7. No sleep whatsoever. Then the flu symptoms came back. Not Covid. On antibiotics which completely failed to cure the cough - but the flu symptoms just turned into a very, very heavy cold.

Now just got an irritating cough.

Checked a few times for Covid. All negative. But stuck with this cough now (Although it's slowly going off)

From a lot of my friends and neighbours in the North West, I can't believe how many people have had it or have it now.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70563 on: December 23, 2022, 10:53:20 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 22, 2022, 10:59:21 pm
The chesty, Bronchitis-like cough has been running amok here.  Loads of kids off school and footie training pretty much wiped out three weeks in a row.  My wife has had it for about a month now and a few times it's looked like lifting only to come back just as bad again.  She finally went to the GP and got some antibiotics but we're both pretty sure it's viral so probably won't make much difference.

I'm not sure if it's because of the lack of exposure during Covid or just one of those nasty ones that does the rounds from time to time.  I don't really remember anything previously that lingered for quite so long.

I've got the same, the cough is slowly easing off after 2 weeks now. It could be a cold, but I only had one day of high temperature and running nose, so not convinced. I think it could be a form of strep A infection - if you had it as a child, you're unlilely to get it bad again, but it can cause a cough. Antibiotics would help in that case. I mainly think it might be that because someone I worked with in one room for a few days had the same cough, and then his little daughter got scarlet fever. So i think we both might have got it too, but we had some immunity.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70564 on: December 23, 2022, 11:13:30 am »
Our Mam had a bit of a fall yesterday, found her on the floor when I went to see her, rang 111 who advised she be taken to A&E to be checked out, checked her temperature before admitted and it was high and she'd had a cough for a few days so she needed a CoVid test.

She only tested positive so now she's been admitted to a CoVid ward and we can't go and see her, she's 84 and has underlying health issues, fortunately she is fully jabbed so fingers crossed she'll be OK but she's going to be there for Christmas for sure! ☹️
Online Crosby Nick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70565 on: December 23, 2022, 11:35:19 am »
Sorry to hear that mate, hope shes better soon.
Offline dirkster

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70566 on: December 28, 2022, 06:34:27 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-64111492
Hope there isn't a new variant knocking about. Of course the lack of transparency from China is worrying
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70567 on: December 28, 2022, 06:36:56 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on December 28, 2022, 06:34:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-64111492
Hope there isn't a new variant knocking about. Of course the lack of transparency from China is worrying

Well you can guarantee this lot will take the laissez faire route, carry out no testing and then panic when a vigilant European country identifies a new variant.
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70568 on: December 28, 2022, 06:38:20 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on December 28, 2022, 06:34:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-64111492
Hope there isn't a new variant knocking about. Of course the lack of transparency from China is worrying

I've no doubt whatsoever that our superbly efficient government will just open our borders without a second thought.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70569 on: December 28, 2022, 06:58:20 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 28, 2022, 06:38:20 pm
I've no doubt whatsoever that our superbly efficient government will just open our borders without a second thought.

They'll blame the Albanians in dinghies
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70570 on: December 28, 2022, 07:02:53 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 28, 2022, 06:58:20 pm
They'll blame the Albanians in dinghies

Easiest target mate and much easier to explain away than take responsibility for their own failures.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70571 on: December 29, 2022, 01:21:37 am »
I don't think there is anything particularly novel variant wise in the Chinese outbreak.

There doesn't really need to be, they have relatively little immunity from prior infection due to their brutal restrictions over the past years, their vaccines aren't generally as effective as the mRNA ones, and a lot of people in at-risk group;s aren't vaxxed at all.

When you finally open up in that environment you are going to have problems.

Equally I'm not getting too excited about closing the borders, we already have about 1m Covid cases in the country that we are pretty much letting run, any impact from tourism isn't going to be that significant in that context
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70572 on: December 29, 2022, 09:05:05 am »
I do wonder if this cough/bronchitis thing thats running amok recently is linked. I've never had a cough this bad in years, so much so after being messed around by the GP and Walk In Centre, took myself off to A&E last night. Probably the time of year, weather and this on top, but it was packed out. Ambulances parked up outside, 10 hour wait to be see a doctor.

I went at 11.00pm last night and had an ECG, bloods and a chest x-ray within an hour, but by 3.00am when I went for a second set of observations they said I would probably not see a doctor until 9am today. I've managed to get a GP appointment for 11 and they will get the test results from the hospital so happy days.

The few hours waiting though was grim, literally most people were coughing and sounding awful. If this is seasonal flu or whatever then its bad.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70573 on: December 29, 2022, 09:19:00 am »
Quote from: filopastry on December 29, 2022, 01:21:37 am
I don't think there is anything particularly novel variant wise in the Chinese outbreak.

There doesn't really need to be, they have relatively little immunity from prior infection due to their brutal restrictions over the past years, their vaccines aren't generally as effective as the mRNA ones, and a lot of people in at-risk group;s aren't vaxxed at all.

When you finally open up in that environment you are going to have problems.

Equally I'm not getting too excited about closing the borders, we already have about 1m Covid cases in the country that we are pretty much letting run, any impact from tourism isn't going to be that significant in that context

The Chinese outbreak is likely not caused by a new variant, but the fear is that with so many new cases, the chances of new variants developing is high.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70574 on: December 29, 2022, 09:20:57 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on December 29, 2022, 09:05:05 am
I do wonder if this cough/bronchitis thing thats running amok recently is linked. I've never had a cough this bad in years, so much so after being messed around by the GP and Walk In Centre, took myself off to A&E last night. Probably the time of year, weather and this on top, but it was packed out. Ambulances parked up outside, 10 hour wait to be see a doctor.

I went at 11.00pm last night and had an ECG, bloods and a chest x-ray within an hour, but by 3.00am when I went for a second set of observations they said I would probably not see a doctor until 9am today. I've managed to get a GP appointment for 11 and they will get the test results from the hospital so happy days.

The few hours waiting though was grim, literally most people were coughing and sounding awful. If this is seasonal flu or whatever then its bad.

I don't think it's covid, I think it hits us that bad because all our immune systems are not used to fighting it anymore, after 2 years of distancing and more cleaning, handwashing, etc.

Also think some of it might be Strep A - if you had it as a child, you're very unlikely to get scarlet fever again, but you can get a heavy throat infection. With the amount of kids going down with it, lots of adults will get exposed too.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70575 on: December 29, 2022, 12:00:53 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 29, 2022, 09:20:57 am
I don't think it's covid, I think it hits us that bad because all our immune systems are not used to fighting it anymore, after 2 years of distancing and more cleaning, handwashing, etc.

Also think some of it might be Strep A - if you had it as a child, you're very unlikely to get scarlet fever again, but you can get a heavy throat infection. With the amount of kids going down with it, lots of adults will get exposed too.

I think you are spot on, the GP has just practically agreed, said its rife at the moment.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70576 on: December 29, 2022, 12:05:29 pm »
Yes the respiratory thing doing the rounds at the moment isn't much fun, I seemed to get it less badly than most, almost back to 100% now after 2 weeks, felt pretty crappy for the first week though. Although I had something similar in late 2019, so not sure its even that unusual for me to get some crappy viral thing at this time of year.


Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 29, 2022, 09:19:00 am
The Chinese outbreak is likely not caused by a new variant, but the fear is that with so many new cases, the chances of new variants developing is high.

To be honest though we have already spun off loads of new Omicron variants this autumn and done nothing much to hinder any of them, so not sure why we would suddenly start doing something about a potential new variant which we will get in the end anyway, as it would spread elsewhere even if we didn't get it directly from China.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70577 on: December 29, 2022, 01:33:48 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 29, 2022, 09:20:57 am
I don't think it's covid, I think it hits us that bad because all our immune systems are not used to fighting it anymore, after 2 years of distancing and more cleaning, handwashing, etc.

Also think some of it might be Strep A - if you had it as a child, you're very unlikely to get scarlet fever again, but you can get a heavy throat infection. With the amount of kids going down with it, lots of adults will get exposed too.

we've also just let Covid reinfect as many people as possible, and the long term impacts of that on us/our bodies/immune systems.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70578 on: December 31, 2022, 01:20:53 am »
On the variant front, it looks like XBB.1.5 may be worth keeping an eye on, looks to be outcompeting other variants rapidly in the North East USA, so worth checking if that continues or is a bit of a blip.

Obviously we are in a much better position to deal with Covid now in terms of population immunity, but it would be a bad time to get any significant increase in cases with the condition the NHS is in at present.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70579 on: December 31, 2022, 07:08:37 am »
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70580 on: December 31, 2022, 09:47:56 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 23, 2022, 11:13:30 am
Our Mam had a bit of a fall yesterday, found her on the floor when I went to see her, rang 111 who advised she be taken to A&E to be checked out, checked her temperature before admitted and it was high and she'd had a cough for a few days so she needed a CoVid test.

She only tested positive so now she's been admitted to a CoVid ward and we can't go and see her, she's 84 and has underlying health issues, fortunately she is fully jabbed so fingers crossed she'll be OK but she's going to be there for Christmas for sure! ☹️

So sorry to hear that, I hope your mum is soon out of hospital.
Offline Robinred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70581 on: December 31, 2022, 11:18:18 am »
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70582 on: December 31, 2022, 11:21:55 am »
Im not sure its worth it.

They arent experiencing any variants we havent had here, Im not sure what the point is.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70583 on: December 31, 2022, 02:05:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 31, 2022, 11:21:55 am
Im not sure its worth it.

They arent experiencing any variants we havent had here, Im not sure what the point is.

Two conditions to that;

Dont trust the Chinese Government and there is a HUGE unvaccinated and mainly quarantined population for new variants to develop in.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70584 on: December 31, 2022, 02:30:25 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 31, 2022, 09:47:56 am
So sorry to hear that, I hope your mum is soon out of hospital.
cheers Jill, she seems more herself now and hopefully on the road to recovery
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70585 on: December 31, 2022, 02:32:16 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 31, 2022, 02:05:34 pm
Two conditions to that;

Dont trust the Chinese Government and there is a HUGE unvaccinated and mainly quarantined population for new variants to develop in.

Travellers out of China are being tested in other countries anyway and I don't think anything novel is turning up so far.

And to be brutally honest what we do if there was, we haven't shown any interest in any other new variants as they have developed, XBB.1.5 looks potentially the most "interesting" variant since the original Omicron, and nobody really seems too bothered.

The whole thing is playing a bit of politics, I haven't seen too many in the scientific community who seem in favour of having to test negative before travelling from China.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70586 on: December 31, 2022, 02:36:36 pm »
Probably erring on the side of caution
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70587 on: December 31, 2022, 02:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 31, 2022, 02:36:36 pm
Probably erring on the side of caution

If we were erring on the side of caution we probably wouldn't have about 1.5m cases in the UK at present. ;D

Its just a bit of political theatre, not quite as bad as the US which is sitting in the middle of that interesting outbreak in the NE, doing nothing about it and then putting in border restrictions  to China  ;D

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70588 on: December 31, 2022, 03:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 31, 2022, 02:36:36 pm
Probably erring on the side of caution

it's not, it's purely optics with a strong smell of 'blame the foreigns'. Covid has been hitting this country hard this winter but now they have an excuse.

I know scientists are always going to be on the more 'worried' end of the spectrum but there does seem to be real cause of concern right now with this new variant.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70589 on: December 31, 2022, 03:31:41 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on December 31, 2022, 02:57:36 pm
If we were erring on the side of caution we probably wouldn't have about 1.5m cases in the UK at present. ;D

Its just a bit of political theatre, not quite as bad as the US which is sitting in the middle of that interesting outbreak in the NE, doing nothing about it and then putting in border restrictions  to China  ;D

Exactly.  It's just a point scoring exercise.
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70590 on: January 1, 2023, 12:52:01 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December 31, 2022, 02:30:25 pm
cheers Jill, she seems more herself now and hopefully on the road to recovery

Fingers crossed. 😊
Offline jepovic

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70591 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on December 31, 2022, 02:57:36 pm
If we were erring on the side of caution we probably wouldn't have about 1.5m cases in the UK at present. ;D

Its just a bit of political theatre, not quite as bad as the US which is sitting in the middle of that interesting outbreak in the NE, doing nothing about it and then putting in border restrictions  to China  ;D
Travel bans were always political showboating with a hint of xenophobia. Maybe they had some actual use the very first month of the pandemic, but then they have been pointless (unless a country goes full North Korea light New Zealand, but that was never an option in Europe). 1 million active cases in UK, what difference could a few thousand travelers from China make?
Offline A-Bomb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70592 on: Today at 02:22:13 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:20:00 pm
Travel bans were always political showboating with a hint of xenophobia. Maybe they had some actual use the very first month of the pandemic, but then they have been pointless (unless a country goes full North Korea light New Zealand, but that was never an option in Europe). 1 million active cases in UK, what difference could a few thousand travelers from China make?

Depends on the R ratio - if it's 3 then 1000 people then become 3000 people, 3000 people become 9000 people etc....

At a time when there are no beds on the NHS wards as it is, I think it's sensible to manage the current situation.
Offline jepovic

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70593 on: Today at 02:40:51 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:22:13 pm
Depends on the R ratio - if it's 3 then 1000 people then become 3000 people, 3000 people become 9000 people etc....

At a time when there are no beds on the NHS wards as it is, I think it's sensible to manage the current situation.
If the R-value is 3, then the local spread will be 3 million then 9 million etc. The travel contribution is absolutely marginal. But it makes the politicians look more active.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70594 on: Today at 05:11:21 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:40:51 pm
If the R-value is 3, then the local spread will be 3 million then 9 million etc. The travel contribution is absolutely marginal. But it makes the politicians look more active.

Yes if you are genuinely worried about NHS capacity, do something to stop the large number of people already in the country spreading Covid and flu around.
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70595 on: Today at 05:33:17 pm »
I didnt have the jabs, was eating out regularly , mixing left right and centre and was constantly told by family I need to be more careful etc. Covid had been going on for over a year and everybody apart from me seemed to have had it. I dont ever take medication or antibiotics. The only thing I get is hayfever because GP says my immune system reacts strongly to pollen. Hadnt had flu, fever or cold in years.
Then for some dumb reason workplace said we all need to do a self test. Bollix I had never even done that before. So I said cool Im untouchable. Got the swab, back of the throat an nose. Straight away I felt it and knew I had disturbed or aggravated something. Next few days flu fever and then a positive covid test. WTF
Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70596 on: Today at 08:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:33:17 pm
I didnt have the jabs, was eating out regularly , mixing left right and centre and was constantly told by family I need to be more careful etc. Covid had been going on for over a year and everybody apart from me seemed to have had it. I dont ever take medication or antibiotics. The only thing I get is hayfever because GP says my immune system reacts strongly to pollen. Hadnt had flu, fever or cold in years.
Then for some dumb reason workplace said we all need to do a self test. Bollix I had never even done that before. So I said cool Im untouchable. Got the swab, back of the throat an nose. Straight away I felt it and knew I had disturbed or aggravated something. Next few days flu fever and then a positive covid test. WTF

Not getting vaccinated makes you more susceptible to infection and harsher symptoms, who knew?
Online Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70597 on: Today at 11:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:33:17 pm
I didnt have the jabs, was eating out regularly , mixing left right and centre and was constantly told by family I need to be more careful etc. Covid had been going on for over a year and everybody apart from me seemed to have had it. I dont ever take medication or antibiotics. The only thing I get is hayfever because GP says my immune system reacts strongly to pollen. Hadnt had flu, fever or cold in years.
Then for some dumb reason workplace said we all need to do a self test. Bollix I had never even done that before. So I said cool Im untouchable. Got the swab, back of the throat an nose. Straight away I felt it and knew I had disturbed or aggravated something. Next few days flu fever and then a positive covid test. WTF

Are you saying you got Covid from the Covid test swab? It sounds like you are, but I know you cant really mean that.
