Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2918107 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70560 on: December 22, 2022, 10:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 22, 2022, 04:52:02 pm
Yeah, absolutely loads of stuff going about at the moment.
The chesty, Bronchitis-like cough has been running amok here.  Loads of kids off school and footie training pretty much wiped out three weeks in a row.  My wife has had it for about a month now and a few times it's looked like lifting only to come back just as bad again.  She finally went to the GP and got some antibiotics but we're both pretty sure it's viral so probably won't make much difference.

I'm not sure if it's because of the lack of exposure during Covid or just one of those nasty ones that does the rounds from time to time.  I don't really remember anything previously that lingered for quite so long.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70561 on: December 23, 2022, 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 22, 2022, 10:59:21 pm
The chesty, Bronchitis-like cough has been running amok here.  Loads of kids off school and footie training pretty much wiped out three weeks in a row.  My wife has had it for about a month now and a few times it's looked like lifting only to come back just as bad again.  She finally went to the GP and got some antibiotics but we're both pretty sure it's viral so probably won't make much difference.

I'm not sure if it's because of the lack of exposure during Covid or just one of those nasty ones that does the rounds from time to time.  I don't really remember anything previously that lingered for quite so long.

I think Ive got something similar to this now, confirmed COVID. Ive even lost my voice.

Luckily no issues breathing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70562 on: December 23, 2022, 10:43:07 am »
Had a mad cough. Not covid.

Then what appeared to be flu (Knocked me off my feet for four days) Not Covid.

Then a ridiculous cough. 24/7. No sleep whatsoever. Then the flu symptoms came back. Not Covid. On antibiotics which completely failed to cure the cough - but the flu symptoms just turned into a very, very heavy cold.

Now just got an irritating cough.

Checked a few times for Covid. All negative. But stuck with this cough now (Although it's slowly going off)

From a lot of my friends and neighbours in the North West, I can't believe how many people have had it or have it now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70563 on: December 23, 2022, 10:53:20 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 22, 2022, 10:59:21 pm
The chesty, Bronchitis-like cough has been running amok here.  Loads of kids off school and footie training pretty much wiped out three weeks in a row.  My wife has had it for about a month now and a few times it's looked like lifting only to come back just as bad again.  She finally went to the GP and got some antibiotics but we're both pretty sure it's viral so probably won't make much difference.

I'm not sure if it's because of the lack of exposure during Covid or just one of those nasty ones that does the rounds from time to time.  I don't really remember anything previously that lingered for quite so long.

I've got the same, the cough is slowly easing off after 2 weeks now. It could be a cold, but I only had one day of high temperature and running nose, so not convinced. I think it could be a form of strep A infection - if you had it as a child, you're unlilely to get it bad again, but it can cause a cough. Antibiotics would help in that case. I mainly think it might be that because someone I worked with in one room for a few days had the same cough, and then his little daughter got scarlet fever. So i think we both might have got it too, but we had some immunity.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70564 on: December 23, 2022, 11:13:30 am »
Our Mam had a bit of a fall yesterday, found her on the floor when I went to see her, rang 111 who advised she be taken to A&E to be checked out, checked her temperature before admitted and it was high and she'd had a cough for a few days so she needed a CoVid test.

She only tested positive so now she's been admitted to a CoVid ward and we can't go and see her, she's 84 and has underlying health issues, fortunately she is fully jabbed so fingers crossed she'll be OK but she's going to be there for Christmas for sure! ☹️
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70565 on: December 23, 2022, 11:35:19 am »
Sorry to hear that mate, hope shes better soon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70566 on: Yesterday at 06:34:27 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-64111492
Hope there isn't a new variant knocking about. Of course the lack of transparency from China is worrying
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70567 on: Yesterday at 06:36:56 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 06:34:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-64111492
Hope there isn't a new variant knocking about. Of course the lack of transparency from China is worrying

Well you can guarantee this lot will take the laissez faire route, carry out no testing and then panic when a vigilant European country identifies a new variant.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70568 on: Yesterday at 06:38:20 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 06:34:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-64111492
Hope there isn't a new variant knocking about. Of course the lack of transparency from China is worrying

I've no doubt whatsoever that our superbly efficient government will just open our borders without a second thought.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70569 on: Yesterday at 06:58:20 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:38:20 pm
I've no doubt whatsoever that our superbly efficient government will just open our borders without a second thought.

They'll blame the Albanians in dinghies
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70570 on: Yesterday at 07:02:53 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:58:20 pm
They'll blame the Albanians in dinghies

Easiest target mate and much easier to explain away than take responsibility for their own failures.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70571 on: Today at 01:21:37 am »
I don't think there is anything particularly novel variant wise in the Chinese outbreak.

There doesn't really need to be, they have relatively little immunity from prior infection due to their brutal restrictions over the past years, their vaccines aren't generally as effective as the mRNA ones, and a lot of people in at-risk group;s aren't vaxxed at all.

When you finally open up in that environment you are going to have problems.

Equally I'm not getting too excited about closing the borders, we already have about 1m Covid cases in the country that we are pretty much letting run, any impact from tourism isn't going to be that significant in that context
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70572 on: Today at 09:05:05 am »
I do wonder if this cough/bronchitis thing thats running amok recently is linked. I've never had a cough this bad in years, so much so after being messed around by the GP and Walk In Centre, took myself off to A&E last night. Probably the time of year, weather and this on top, but it was packed out. Ambulances parked up outside, 10 hour wait to be see a doctor.

I went at 11.00pm last night and had an ECG, bloods and a chest x-ray within an hour, but by 3.00am when I went for a second set of observations they said I would probably not see a doctor until 9am today. I've managed to get a GP appointment for 11 and they will get the test results from the hospital so happy days.

The few hours waiting though was grim, literally most people were coughing and sounding awful. If this is seasonal flu or whatever then its bad.
