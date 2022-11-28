« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70480 on: November 28, 2022, 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on November 28, 2022, 12:11:45 pm
In particular, I think the way children and young people suffered. School closures continued long, long after it was clear that the risks children were minimal. They pay an enormous price in education, psychological problems, obesity, general health etc, which will be felt for decades. I dont think they will describe this favorably when they write the history books
yes children didn't get it particularly badly with some exceptions of course but the issue was that they could still spread it, so them being in school meant they might take it home with them putting older relatives at risk and adding more pressure to hospitals.

When you also take into account that teachers were also susceptible to the virus putting them at risk and also once the schools did reopen the teachers then became ill so schools had to close due to  nobody to teach them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70481 on: November 28, 2022, 08:52:39 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on November 28, 2022, 02:16:12 pm
I flip between thinking the frankly insane situation in China is bloody mindedness  on the part of Xi,  or its classic fascist doctrine as in there being an existential threat that only your supreme leader can protect you from.

He's now literally destroying peoples lives and offering no prospect of a solution. Multiples more people will die from his measures than what's now become a largely mild and easily manageable virus. The absence of hope is what's causing the unrest though. Many people don't believe the lies now.


Chinas problem is that its not a mild disease for their population. Theyve completely messed up their vaccination strategy and are left with higher vaccination rates in those of working age than in the older more vulnerable ages.

They got a glimpse of what will happen with their level of vaccination and prior infection without a zero covid policy with Hong Kong earlier in the year. It wasnt pretty, and would be far worse in China. The surprising thing is that they seemed to have done very little to correct the problem while under their zero covid measures. If any country can enforce a vaccination mandate, its China, but theyve not done it. They dont have much options available to them now really - they can wait for their own better vaccines and stay under zero covid until done, buy western vaccines and exit zero covid sooner, or try some sort of controlled infection a bit like the great barrington declaration and allow infections in the under 60s by removing zero covid restriction on them while the older population stays  under zero covid a little longer. The alternative of removing their zero covid policy immediately would result in huge mortality rates - which wed probably never hear of anyway. They are likely already in the midst of something similar to January 2020.

None of those options are good for the ruling party politically, but theyll go with the option that does serve them best politically I think. It may be that preventing deaths aligns with the best political strategy, but they wont be doing it to prevent deaths as the main goal - the goal will be the least damage to them from the outcomes of the strategy they choose.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70482 on: November 28, 2022, 11:28:33 pm »
The problem now is that some people look back from our relatively comfortable position now with lots of vaccine immunity out there especially amongst vulnerable groups and project that back to 2020, and think we could somehow have just let things rip in 2020

Were mistakes made back then? Absolutely, almost too many to mention, but the reality is that we killed a lot of people through pretty basic mistakes, anyone can read back through this thread in March and December 2020 to remember just how grim things were.

Obviously the sort of harsh restrictions that were appropriate then were no longer needed when we started to get more meaningful immunity in the population, the first year of the pandemic needed a drastic response, since then the cost/benefit of those kind of actions changed hugely.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70483 on: November 29, 2022, 12:28:12 am »
Quote from: djahern on November 28, 2022, 08:52:39 pm
Chinas problem is that its not a mild disease for their population. Theyve completely messed up their vaccination strategy and are left with higher vaccination rates in those of working age than in the older more vulnerable ages.

They got a glimpse of what will happen with their level of vaccination and prior infection without a zero covid policy with Hong Kong earlier in the year. It wasnt pretty, and would be far worse in China. The surprising thing is that they seemed to have done very little to correct the problem while under their zero covid measures. If any country can enforce a vaccination mandate, its China, but theyve not done it. They dont have much options available to them now really - they can wait for their own better vaccines and stay under zero covid until done, buy western vaccines and exit zero covid sooner, or try some sort of controlled infection a bit like the great barrington declaration and allow infections in the under 60s by removing zero covid restriction on them while the older population stays  under zero covid a little longer. The alternative of removing their zero covid policy immediately would result in huge mortality rates - which wed probably never hear of anyway. They are likely already in the midst of something similar to January 2020.

None of those options are good for the ruling party politically, but theyll go with the option that does serve them best politically I think. It may be that preventing deaths aligns with the best political strategy, but they wont be doing it to prevent deaths as the main goal - the goal will be the least damage to them from the outcomes of the strategy they choose.

You've touched on what I'm saying with " if any country can enforce a vaccine mandate its China".  It's extremely easy in a totalitarian state.
Do they really want to? Do they want a constant threat to supress the masses? 
The solution is simple and the rest of the world is proof of that . I can't help but suspect the worst with their government.
The other perspective is It's bloody mindedness and incompetence.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70484 on: November 29, 2022, 07:15:09 am »
My Mum was evacuated to mid Wales - their teachers went with them and their education continued apparently.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70485 on: December 1, 2022, 05:04:31 pm »
Parents refuse use of vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on baby

New Zealands health services go to court over guardianship of four-month-old boy whose parents have not let heart operation go ahead

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/30/new-zealand-parents-refuse-use-of-vaccinated-blood-in-life-saving-surgery-on-baby
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70486 on: December 1, 2022, 05:06:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December  1, 2022, 05:04:31 pm
Parents refuse use of vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on baby

New Zealands health services go to court over guardianship of four-month-old boy whose parents have not let heart operation go ahead

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/30/new-zealand-parents-refuse-use-of-vaccinated-blood-in-life-saving-surgery-on-baby
Frankly, I am hardcore about this kind of stuff. They are demonstrably unfit to be parents and the children should be taken away from them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70487 on: December 1, 2022, 05:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December  1, 2022, 05:06:52 pm
Frankly, I am hardcore about this kind of stuff. They are demonstrably unfit to be parents and the children should be taken away from them.

100% Utter fucking c*nts the parents are, too fucking stupid to have kids :no
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70488 on: December 1, 2022, 08:15:26 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  1, 2022, 05:55:04 pm
100% Utter fucking c*nts the parents are, too fucking stupid to have kids :no
Too right. Unfortunately though, having kids had not been linked to brain activity, but rather to the activities related to the other head.  ;D

However, I'll stick my neck out and support leaving the decision-making with the parents as opposed to a state. The alternative, however good the motivation might be, has awfully frightening potential... Think eugenics, for example... Arghhhhh...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70489 on: December 1, 2022, 08:36:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2022, 08:15:26 pm
Too right. Unfortunately though, having kids had not been linked to brain activity, but rather to the activities related to the other head.  ;D

However, I'll stick my neck out and support leaving the decision-making with the parents as opposed to a state. The alternative, however good the motivation might be, has awfully frightening potential... Think eugenics, for example... Arghhhhh...
Sorry. But you're making use of the slippery slope fallacy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slippery_slope

We could apply that kind of thinking to nearly anything and end up nothing about every problem facing society.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70490 on: December 1, 2022, 08:39:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2022, 08:15:26 pm
Too right. Unfortunately though, having kids had not been linked to brain activity, but rather to the activities related to the other head.  ;D

However, I'll stick my neck out and support leaving the decision-making with the parents as opposed to a state. The alternative, however good the motivation might be, has awfully frightening potential... Think eugenics, for example... Arghhhhh...

How do you make the leap from performing a life saving procedure to eugenics?

Thats what you call a stretch.

And at what point does a parent refusing medical care became pissible manslaughter? A child falls off a swing, unconscious and dies nothing about it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70491 on: December 1, 2022, 08:43:33 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  1, 2022, 08:39:35 pm
How do you make the leap from performing a life saving procedure to eugenics?

Thats what you call a stretch.

And at what point does a parent refusing medical care became pissible manslaughter? A child falls off a swing, unconscious and dies nothing about it?

This goes to the endless debate whether the society has more responsibility toward a child than its own parents. I won't engage in that; as I said, it's endless.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70492 on: December 1, 2022, 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2022, 08:43:33 pm
This goes to the endless debate whether the society has more responsibility toward a child than its own parents. I won't engage in that; as I said, it's endless.

Well you did bring it up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70493 on: December 1, 2022, 08:46:00 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  1, 2022, 08:44:46 pm
Well you did bring it up.
In response to a previous statement (not the one I quoted):
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December  1, 2022, 05:06:52 pm
Frankly, I am hardcore about this kind of stuff. They are demonstrably unfit to be parents and the children should be taken away from them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70494 on: December 1, 2022, 08:47:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2022, 08:46:00 pm
In response to a previous statement (not the one I quoted):

Im now terminally confused. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70495 on: December 1, 2022, 08:49:12 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  1, 2022, 08:47:09 pm
Im now terminally confused. ;D
I quoted Rob's post to make a light-hearted comment.  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70496 on: December 1, 2022, 09:14:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2022, 08:46:00 pm
In response to a previous statement (not the one I quoted):

Friend of ours has an adopted son. He was the 4th child born to a pair of smack heads and he was born addicted to smack. He was immediately take from the parents, weaned off smack, fostered and then adopted. Everyone of these c*nts kids had been taken off them. The rest of the families are all fucking criminals too.

The lad now lives a great life with a doting Mum, is loved, taken care of, protected and safe. It was 100% in his best interests to get him out of that environment and protect him. So their are circumstances where the kids should be removed from the parents.

This pair of fuckwits, on the surface, doesn't seem that bad, however, when you think abot it, they are putting the kids life at risk due to nothing more than a stupid belief that vaccinated blood is tainted. Then, you know that the kid is never going to be vaccinated, then you wonder what other risks these idiots will take with this kids life as it grows. Still not grounds for removing the kid from them, but there is grounds for telling them to get to fuck and giving the kid the vaccinated blood.

Oh and the vaccine left the blood ages ago, they don't actually remain in the body, so blood from a  vaccinated person is the same as blood from someone who has not been vaccinated but has had covid
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70497 on: December 1, 2022, 09:26:27 pm »
Apologies for change of direction. But I've not heard anything about new strains of interest for ages. Is that because the vaccines so far now deal with all the mutations we see.  Also, is the 19 for the year it started?  ( I feel I should know that one!)
I guess I can Google, but the added info is always good.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70498 on: December 1, 2022, 09:45:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2022, 08:46:00 pm
In response to a previous statement (not the one I quoted):
So. What's your point?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70499 on: December 1, 2022, 10:18:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  1, 2022, 09:26:27 pm
Apologies for change of direction. But I've not heard anything about new strains of interest for ages. Is that because the vaccines so far now deal with all the mutations we see.  Also, is the 19 for the year it started?  ( I feel I should know that one!)
I guess I can Google, but the added info is always good.

Lots of Omicron sub-variants around this autumn, so some more immune evasion but I don't think there is anything showing anymore severity from what we already have.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70500 on: December 1, 2022, 10:57:54 pm »
Got my 4th jab today, exactly 12 months to the day after my 3rd. So far, feel fine.

My wifes decided not to have hers, which is a bit worrying if Im honest, but I cant seem to persuade her. I need to leave it for now as Im just annoying her about it. Some heresay reason from friends who told her their joints have been more painful since having the vaccine. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70501 on: December 3, 2022, 02:03:35 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on December  1, 2022, 10:57:54 pm
Got my 4th jab today, exactly 12 months to the day after my 3rd. So far, feel fine.

My wifes decided not to have hers, which is a bit worrying if Im honest, but I cant seem to persuade her. I need to leave it for now as Im just annoying her about it. Some heresay reason from friends who told her their joints have been more painful since having the vaccine. 
my missus had hers a few weeks ago, sore arm and a bit tired, she wasn't keen but I persuaded her and her mates all had their 4th one too.

Had a letter about mine (now half a letter after the dog got hold of it!) and it's booked in for 20th, so just in time for Christmas
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70502 on: December 3, 2022, 03:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on December  1, 2022, 10:57:54 pm
Got my 4th jab today, exactly 12 months to the day after my 3rd. So far, feel fine.

My wifes decided not to have hers, which is a bit worrying if Im honest, but I cant seem to persuade her. I need to leave it for now as Im just annoying her about it. Some heresay reason from friends who told her their joints have been more painful since having the vaccine. 

If the friends are WFH, then aching joints will be down to that. I've seen statues with more mobility than me since I started WFH
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70503 on: Today at 05:16:53 am »
I don't think I'll be convinced to have a 4th now. Unless it can stop me catching it, or stop me passing it on, or a strain is around that is a lot worse.

I managed to avoid covid, despite being in a house where my wife and kids all had covid, we did no distancing in the house, then I had my booster (3rd jab) and felt awful for a day.

3 months later I get covid off my son and it was a breeze. Maybe down to the vaccine, but for now I think I'll keep on keeping on.
My kids wanted their 2 jabs so I happily took them. I'm 40, maybe I'll revisit my opinion when I'm older of Covid is still around.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70504 on: Today at 09:16:11 am »
I opted not to have my fourth jab and surprise surprise, just tested positive for Covid after feeling like shite all weekend.  :no
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70505 on: Today at 10:15:02 am »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 05:16:53 am
I don't think I'll be convinced to have a 4th now. Unless it can stop me catching it, or stop me passing it on, or a strain is around that is a lot worse.

I managed to avoid covid, despite being in a house where my wife and kids all had covid, we did no distancing in the house, then I had my booster (3rd jab) and felt awful for a day.

3 months later I get covid off my son and it was a breeze. Maybe down to the vaccine, but for now I think I'll keep on keeping on.
My kids wanted their 2 jabs so I happily took them. I'm 40, maybe I'll revisit my opinion when I'm older of Covid is still around.
I'm in a similar situation (age and with kids that bring Covid home sporadically but are now vaccinated) and I'd have a booster it offered it.  Feeling ropey for a day or two isn't a big deal.  I also get a flu vaccine every year despite not being in a high risk category as I'd rather have a scheduled day of feeling a bit under the weather than a week or two of being on my arse.  My sister, who is a bit younger and a lot healthier, picked up Covid from one of her kids a few weeks back and spent a week in bed with it.

It seems unlikely that the government will extend boosters to under 50s anyway though so it's all a bit moot.  In practical terms I'll likely end up being infected again, if I've not already been, and get immunity boosted that way.  It seems to be swirling around school and the various clubs they attend. 

My elder or more vulnerable relatives and contacts have all had their boosters so I'm less worried about being a "vector".  It doesn't take much for me to moan about our government - they keep us plenty enough to moan about! - but I think the Covid mitigation is balanced pretty well at the moment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70506 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:16:11 am
I opted not to have my fourth jab and surprise surprise, just tested positive for Covid after feeling like shite all weekend.  :no
But you don't know how much worse you might have been without your forth vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70507 on: Today at 01:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:22:13 pm
But you don't know how much worse you might have been without your forth vaccination.
?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70508 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70509 on: Today at 01:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:22:13 pm
But you don't know how much worse you might have been without your forth vaccination.

He opted NOT to have the 4th.
