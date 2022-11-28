In response to a previous statement (not the one I quoted):
Friend of ours has an adopted son. He was the 4th child born to a pair of smack heads and he was born addicted to smack. He was immediately take from the parents, weaned off smack, fostered and then adopted. Everyone of these c*nts kids had been taken off them. The rest of the families are all fucking criminals too.
The lad now lives a great life with a doting Mum, is loved, taken care of, protected and safe. It was 100% in his best interests to get him out of that environment and protect him. So their are circumstances where the kids should be removed from the parents.
This pair of fuckwits, on the surface, doesn't seem that bad, however, when you think abot it, they are putting the kids life at risk due to nothing more than a stupid belief that vaccinated blood is tainted. Then, you know that the kid is never going to be vaccinated, then you wonder what other risks these idiots will take with this kids life as it grows. Still not grounds for removing the kid from them, but there is grounds for telling them to get to fuck and giving the kid the vaccinated blood.
Oh and the vaccine left the blood ages ago, they don't actually remain in the body, so blood from a vaccinated person is the same as blood from someone who has not been vaccinated but has had covid