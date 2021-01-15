« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70480 on: Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 12:11:45 pm
In particular, I think the way children and young people suffered. School closures continued long, long after it was clear that the risks children were minimal. They pay an enormous price in education, psychological problems, obesity, general health etc, which will be felt for decades. I dont think they will describe this favorably when they write the history books
yes children didn't get it particularly badly with some exceptions of course but the issue was that they could still spread it, so them being in school meant they might take it home with them putting older relatives at risk and adding more pressure to hospitals.

When you also take into account that teachers were also susceptible to the virus putting them at risk and also once the schools did reopen the teachers then became ill so schools had to close due to  nobody to teach them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70481 on: Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 02:16:12 pm
I flip between thinking the frankly insane situation in China is bloody mindedness  on the part of Xi,  or its classic fascist doctrine as in there being an existential threat that only your supreme leader can protect you from.

He's now literally destroying peoples lives and offering no prospect of a solution. Multiples more people will die from his measures than what's now become a largely mild and easily manageable virus. The absence of hope is what's causing the unrest though. Many people don't believe the lies now.


Chinas problem is that its not a mild disease for their population. Theyve completely messed up their vaccination strategy and are left with higher vaccination rates in those of working age than in the older more vulnerable ages.

They got a glimpse of what will happen with their level of vaccination and prior infection without a zero covid policy with Hong Kong earlier in the year. It wasnt pretty, and would be far worse in China. The surprising thing is that they seemed to have done very little to correct the problem while under their zero covid measures. If any country can enforce a vaccination mandate, its China, but theyve not done it. They dont have much options available to them now really - they can wait for their own better vaccines and stay under zero covid until done, buy western vaccines and exit zero covid sooner, or try some sort of controlled infection a bit like the great barrington declaration and allow infections in the under 60s by removing zero covid restriction on them while the older population stays  under zero covid a little longer. The alternative of removing their zero covid policy immediately would result in huge mortality rates - which wed probably never hear of anyway. They are likely already in the midst of something similar to January 2020.

None of those options are good for the ruling party politically, but theyll go with the option that does serve them best politically I think. It may be that preventing deaths aligns with the best political strategy, but they wont be doing it to prevent deaths as the main goal - the goal will be the least damage to them from the outcomes of the strategy they choose.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70482 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm »
The problem now is that some people look back from our relatively comfortable position now with lots of vaccine immunity out there especially amongst vulnerable groups and project that back to 2020, and think we could somehow have just let things rip in 2020

Were mistakes made back then? Absolutely, almost too many to mention, but the reality is that we killed a lot of people through pretty basic mistakes, anyone can read back through this thread in March and December 2020 to remember just how grim things were.

Obviously the sort of harsh restrictions that were appropriate then were no longer needed when we started to get more meaningful immunity in the population, the first year of the pandemic needed a drastic response, since then the cost/benefit of those kind of actions changed hugely.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70483 on: Today at 12:28:12 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
Chinas problem is that its not a mild disease for their population. Theyve completely messed up their vaccination strategy and are left with higher vaccination rates in those of working age than in the older more vulnerable ages.

They got a glimpse of what will happen with their level of vaccination and prior infection without a zero covid policy with Hong Kong earlier in the year. It wasnt pretty, and would be far worse in China. The surprising thing is that they seemed to have done very little to correct the problem while under their zero covid measures. If any country can enforce a vaccination mandate, its China, but theyve not done it. They dont have much options available to them now really - they can wait for their own better vaccines and stay under zero covid until done, buy western vaccines and exit zero covid sooner, or try some sort of controlled infection a bit like the great barrington declaration and allow infections in the under 60s by removing zero covid restriction on them while the older population stays  under zero covid a little longer. The alternative of removing their zero covid policy immediately would result in huge mortality rates - which wed probably never hear of anyway. They are likely already in the midst of something similar to January 2020.

None of those options are good for the ruling party politically, but theyll go with the option that does serve them best politically I think. It may be that preventing deaths aligns with the best political strategy, but they wont be doing it to prevent deaths as the main goal - the goal will be the least damage to them from the outcomes of the strategy they choose.

You've touched on what I'm saying with " if any country can enforce a vaccine mandate its China".  It's extremely easy in a totalitarian state.
Do they really want to? Do they want a constant threat to supress the masses? 
The solution is simple and the rest of the world is proof of that . I can't help but suspect the worst with their government.
The other perspective is It's bloody mindedness and incompetence.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70484 on: Today at 07:15:09 am »
My Mum was evacuated to mid Wales - their teachers went with them and their education continued apparently.
