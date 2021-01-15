The problem now is that some people look back from our relatively comfortable position now with lots of vaccine immunity out there especially amongst vulnerable groups and project that back to 2020, and think we could somehow have just let things rip in 2020
Were mistakes made back then? Absolutely, almost too many to mention, but the reality is that we killed a lot of people through pretty basic mistakes, anyone can read back through this thread in March and December 2020 to remember just how grim things were.
Obviously the sort of harsh restrictions that were appropriate then were no longer needed when we started to get more meaningful immunity in the population, the first year of the pandemic needed a drastic response, since then the cost/benefit of those kind of actions changed hugely.