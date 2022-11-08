It is definitely going to be fascinating to see how our Covid measures are judged by history and with the benefit of hindsight.



When I think back to being locked up for two months in Spain, and only able to leave the house to go shopping, it seems like sheer madness. And I was lucky to have a yard - most people here have apartments. On the other hand, none of us knew exactly how bad a disease we were looking at back then - so overcaution was more understandable.



It is how we handled the subsequent waves that I think will be more interesting, when compared to all the negative knock-on effects of the measures themselves. My sister has gone into teaching and says the maturity gap with her current Year 8s and 9s, who would have been transitioning from Primary to Secondary school when school was cancelled, is massive in comparison to the other year groups. My Nan died of an unexpected heart attack at the end of 2020 and was not able to see any of her own family in the 9 months leading up to it. And even then, only a few of us were able to be present at the funeral to see her off. I´m convinced the mental strain of not being able to see her family at least partly contributed to her premature death. I´d talk to her on the phone and she´d sound more and more anguished as time went on. Me and my wife ended up separated from each other for 5 months, after she went on what was meant to be a 2-week trip to see her family. My Australian mate who lives in the States and has an American wife, was trapped in Australia for a year.



Covid is still around, and yet considering it completely dominated two years of our lives, I and most other people don´t even think about it anymore, bar the occasional token gesture (here we still have to wear masks on public transport for example, which 50%+ people ignore anyway - but other than that Covid measures are now non-existent).



What is happening in China now of course looks ridiculous, with the rest of the world largely back to normal. Obviously, the authoritarian way they have gone about it is also disturbing. But let's not forget that at the more extreme end of things we had people here in the West also pushing for zero covid measures (and the necessary authoritarianism it entails) long after the first wave.

