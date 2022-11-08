« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2898719 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70440 on: November 8, 2022, 12:24:58 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  7, 2022, 11:56:10 pm
Hmm. It has been a very long time since I've watched any of his videos. If what you all have suggested is the case - and I have no real reason to doubt you - that's disappointing.

Does anyone have a link to the Reddit thread?

https://www.reddit.com/r/Coronavirus/comments/ygo746/an_analysis_of_the_origins_of_the_covid19_pandemic/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70441 on: November 8, 2022, 07:42:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November  7, 2022, 10:09:16 pm
I wonder how hard it would be to make it in a lab ( from scratch, rather than starting from now)?
Genetics seems to bed held back as much by 'should we' , as 'can we '.  I don't know if it needs genetics to make a virus or if there are other techniques.
If it's not really hard, then I bet there are all sorts of horrible things in labs around the world .

I work in a lab, but not that kind of lab. It's very hard to make a viable virus deliberately. You can mess with an existing one, but mostly it'll just be a mess afterwards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70442 on: November 8, 2022, 08:01:03 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  8, 2022, 07:42:41 am
I work in a lab, but not that kind of lab. It's very hard to make a viable virus deliberately. You can mess with an existing one, but mostly it'll just be a mess afterwards.
Sounds like something from a bad 80s film 😁
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70443 on: November 8, 2022, 09:43:10 am »
what i find the most bizarre about the 'covid was made in a lab' or the 'covid was leaked from a lab' theories is that people on the conspiracy spectrum think it's a huge 'gotcha' as if none of the lockdowns were necessary and all the deaths were falsified. really, really strange way of thinking.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70444 on: November 8, 2022, 09:55:11 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November  8, 2022, 09:43:10 am
what i find the most bizarre about the 'covid was made in a lab' or the 'covid was leaked from a lab' theories is that people on the conspiracy spectrum think it's a huge 'gotcha' as if none of the lockdowns were necessary and all the deaths were falsified. really, really strange way of thinking.

Do they? I don't follow any of that stuff, so no idea.

I always thought the "covid comes from a lab" theory was popular, because it gave people someone to blame. Many people seem to struggle with the idea that some things happen by chance or at random, and need to find a cause for everything. At a wider picture, this leads to religion and a believe in a creator god, because it's apparently easier to accept that some sort of supernatural sentient being has a plan and makes things happen, than that they just happen by chance and forces of nature.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70445 on: November 8, 2022, 10:29:28 am »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70446 on: November 8, 2022, 12:42:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November  8, 2022, 09:43:10 am
what i find the most bizarre about the 'covid was made in a lab' or the 'covid was leaked from a lab' theories is that people on the conspiracy spectrum think it's a huge 'gotcha' as if none of the lockdowns were necessary and all the deaths were falsified. really, really strange way of thinking.

I think there are two main things for this. One is US-Republicans wanting to use it to have a go at China. We already saw it when Trump was still in office and calling it the "China-virus". How that fits into the whole narrative that him and Xi Jinping are great mates I'm not sure. But Republicans clearly want to put even more blame on China with the lab theory, implicating that they are either researching biological weapons there or by even hinting that the virus might have been put out deliberately to create chaos. I think that's also what the second big approach to this is, that conspiracy nutters want to see this as an attempt to release a deadly virus to the world for whatever conspiracy-reason they might believe in like those who think there's some shadowy cabal that wants to decrease the world population.

At the end of the day, it's a red herring. It doesn't really matter whether the whole thing came from the wet market or whether they had virus samples in the lab and they somehow got out. We know that the virus came from China and they messed up in one or the other way. They either messed up by still having those wet markets or they messed up by having a virus in a lab and somehow having ít spread amongst the population. Both are bad. And furthermore, they also fucked up the immediate response by trying to keep it hidden from the world. They should get put under pressure for all those things. Whether the virus came from the lab or the wet market doesn't really matter in my view. Having said that, the whole focus on the lab is also a way to make it look ilke the virus was CREATED there. I think that theory was debunked a while ago with scientist saying that they didn't find any sign that the virus was man-made, but I could be wrong...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70447 on: November 8, 2022, 08:29:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  8, 2022, 09:55:11 am
Do they? I don't follow any of that stuff, so no idea.

I always thought the "covid comes from a lab" theory was popular, because it gave people someone to blame. Many people seem to struggle with the idea that some things happen by chance or at random, and need to find a cause for everything. At a wider picture, this leads to religion and a believe in a creator god, because it's apparently easier to accept that some sort of supernatural sentient being has a plan and makes things happen, than that they just happen by chance and forces of nature.
Ah, but who or what creates the rules of chance and forces of nature 😁
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70448 on: November 16, 2022, 01:46:03 pm »
Just read this review about training sniffer dogs to detect covid infection: https://pmj.bmj.com/content/98/1157/212

Sounds like it would be good for mass events or airports, sniffer dogs could identify positive people and prevent mass spreading events.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70449 on: Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm »
China struggling to keep a grip on the virus, case numbers higher than ever.
3 years of lockdowns now. Crazy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70450 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm
China struggling to keep a grip on the virus zero Covid policy, case numbers higher than ever.
3 years of lockdowns now. Crazy.


No wonder the people are kicking off!!  Imagine if we were in a similar situation!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70451 on: Yesterday at 06:32:27 pm »
Can anyone point me to a recent research on the efficacy of the bivalent vaccines for preventing (not reducing symptoms of) COVID? I will do my own web search, but if anyone can help, it would be appreciated.

I had three exposure "scares" but haven't got COVID yet (negative tests). The previous Moderna booster didn't have much of prevention ability, as past research pointed out, but the new one should be effective for the Omega variants too. Since I got away without catching it thus far, I wonder if it is worth trying to prevent that, considering that the probability of exposure are near 100%. Hence my interest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70452 on: Yesterday at 08:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm

No wonder the people are kicking off!!  Imagine if we were in a similar situation!
They're actually bolting doors down to flats so people can't escape, their government is bonkers
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70453 on: Today at 01:42:51 am »
Friend of mine has a family member who is Chinese. They returned home a few months ago to the usual quarantine situation and it. is. mental.
The government lads come out in hazmats and see you to the bedroom in your own private residence. They tape the door shut and set up a camera in your hallway to ensure you dont get any notions of going down to the shops.

Be glad you live in a Western country.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70454 on: Today at 07:49:49 am »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 01:42:51 am
Friend of mine has a family member who is Chinese. They returned home a few months ago to the usual quarantine situation and it. is. mental.
The government lads come out in hazmats and see you to the bedroom in your own private residence. They tape the door shut and set up a camera in your hallway to ensure you dont get any notions of going down to the shops.

Be glad you live in a Western country.


Wow. That is nuts
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70455 on: Today at 09:59:50 am »
A few of the people I used to work with ended up going to work in China and the overbearing state is kind of factored in.  In the day-to-day they don't really notice it - they use VPNs to get around the internet restrictions - but when the hammer comes down it really comes down.  As westerners they get a tiny bit more leeway and are arguably less exposed to the propaganda.

One of them had a holiday planned and paid for but were told it had been cancelled at the 11th hour by the government under the Covid umbrella.  All departures and arrivals from his region stopped under a blanket ruling.  No refund and no recourse to appeal.

I very much doubt these protests will (be allowed to) snowball as they have done in Iran, for example.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70456 on: Today at 10:32:00 am »
I remember a couple of years ago a lot of debate in Ireland about adopting a zero covid policy - certain "experts" claiming this was the only way to deal with Covid and they needed stringent border controls and mandatory quarantine. And heavily criticising the government approach of the time (as with most governments, they were doing their best to get through it in as balanced a way as possible).

It was crazy at the time (particularly irritated me as I was trying to get into and out of the country with the minimum fuss) and even crazier now in retrospect. No doubt they've never been held to account afterwards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70457 on: Today at 10:51:26 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:32:00 am
I remember a couple of years ago a lot of debate in Ireland about adopting a zero covid policy - certain "experts" claiming this was the only way to deal with Covid and they needed stringent border controls and mandatory quarantine. And heavily criticising the government approach of the time (as with most governments, they were doing their best to get through it in as balanced a way as possible).

It was crazy at the time (particularly irritated me as I was trying to get into and out of the country with the minimum fuss) and even crazier now in retrospect. No doubt they've never been held to account afterwards.
I would not describe it as 'crazy'. We have to remember that COVID was spreading very rapidly, and early figures suggested a death rate of up to 5%. And the danger of a more lethal variant developing. Hospitals were becoming overwhelmed to the point where the system might collapse and seriously negatively affect all care and treatments. And there was no effective treatment or vaccine in sight.

Further, it is all too easy to overlook the effects of mitigation measures which were put in place. If there were not very significant restrictions on movement, travel restrictions, masks, testing, etc., things could have got out of control and very quickly. As it was, it was still a close run thing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70458 on: Today at 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:51:26 am
I would not describe it as 'crazy'. We have to remember that COVID was spreading very rapidly, and early figures suggested a death rate of up to 5%. And the danger of a more lethal variant developing. Hospitals were becoming overwhelmed to the point where the system might collapse and seriously negatively affect all care and treatments. And there was no effective treatment or vaccine in sight.

Further, it is all too easy to overlook the effects of mitigation measures which were put in place. If there were not very significant restrictions on movement, travel restrictions, masks, testing, etc., things could have got out of control and very quickly. As it was, it was still a close run thing.

This was around Christmas 2020 though (from what I recall), not in March/April.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70459 on: Today at 11:05:07 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:51:26 am
I would not describe it as 'crazy'. We have to remember that COVID was spreading very rapidly, and early figures suggested a death rate of up to 5%. And the danger of a more lethal variant developing. Hospitals were becoming overwhelmed to the point where the system might collapse and seriously negatively affect all care and treatments. And there was no effective treatment or vaccine in sight.

Further, it is all too easy to overlook the effects of mitigation measures which were put in place. If there were not very significant restrictions on movement, travel restrictions, masks, testing, etc., things could have got out of control and very quickly. As it was, it was still a close run thing.

Mitigation measures are very different to a zero Covid policy.  Are you saying you favour the Chinese approach?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70460 on: Today at 11:07:39 am »
Is the core issue in China not that their vaccine is a bit shit, which is forcing the zero Covid lockdowns?

What's the deal there? Do they just refuse to buy Pfizer or Moderna or whatever, or is it not available to them?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70461 on: Today at 11:21:00 am »
It is definitely going to be fascinating to see how our Covid measures are judged by history and with the benefit of hindsight.

When I think back to being locked up for two months in Spain, and only able to leave the house to go shopping, it seems like sheer madness. And I was lucky to have a yard - most people here have apartments. On the other hand, none of us knew exactly how bad a disease we were looking at back then - so overcaution was more understandable.

It is how we handled the subsequent waves that I think will be more interesting, when compared to all the negative knock-on effects of the measures themselves. My sister has gone into teaching and says the maturity gap with her current Year 8s and 9s, who would have been transitioning from Primary to Secondary school when school was cancelled, is massive in comparison to the other year groups. My Nan died of an unexpected heart attack at the end of 2020 and was not able to see any of her own family in the 9 months leading up to it. And even then, only a few of us were able to be present at the funeral to see her off. I´m convinced the mental strain of not being able to see her family at least partly contributed to her premature death. I´d talk to her on the phone and she´d sound more and more anguished as time went on. Me and my wife ended up separated from each other for 5 months, after she went on what was meant to be a 2-week trip to see her family. My Australian mate who lives in the States and has an American wife, was trapped in Australia for a year.

Covid is still around, and yet considering it completely dominated two years of our lives, I and most other people don´t even think about it anymore, bar the occasional token gesture (here we still have to wear masks on public transport for example, which 50%+ people ignore anyway - but other than that Covid measures are now non-existent).

What is happening in China now of course looks ridiculous, with the rest of the world largely back to normal. Obviously, the authoritarian way they have gone about it is also disturbing. But let's not forget that at the more extreme end of things we had people here in the West also pushing for zero covid measures (and the necessary authoritarianism it entails) long after the first wave.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70462 on: Today at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 11:07:39 am
Is the core issue in China not that their vaccine is a bit shit, which is forcing the zero Covid lockdowns?

What's the deal there? Do they just refuse to buy Pfizer or Moderna or whatever, or is it not available to them?

I was under the impression that the issue in China is that the zero-covid policy is now an article of faith in Xi Xinping and the CCP. They staked their pandemic reputation on zero-covid being the right way to handle it, in comparison to the rest of the world's liberal profligacy. That worked while China´s death count was much lower than elsewhere. But it now looks ridiculous when the rest of the world is back to normal even though covid is still around - but is nevertheless hard for the CCP to extricate itself from after three years of saying it was the only way to handle things.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70463 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:21:00 am
It is definitely going to be fascinating to see how our Covid measures are judged by history and with the benefit of hindsight.

When I think back to being locked up for two months in Spain, and only able to leave the house to go shopping, it seems like sheer madness. And I was lucky to have a yard - most people here have apartments. On the other hand, none of us knew exactly how bad a disease we were looking at back then - so overcaution was more understandable.

It is how we handled the subsequent waves that I think will be more interesting, when compared to all the negative knock-on effects of the measures themselves. My sister has gone into teaching and says the maturity gap with her current Year 8s and 9s, who would have been transitioning from Primary to Secondary school when school was cancelled, is massive in comparison to the other year groups. My Nan died of an unexpected heart attack at the end of 2020 and was not able to see any of her own family in the 9 months leading up to it. And even then, only a few of us were able to be present at the funeral to see her off. I´m convinced the mental strain of not being able to see her family at least partly contributed to her premature death. I´d talk to her on the phone and she´d sound more and more anguished as time went on. Me and my wife ended up separated from each other for 5 months, after she went on what was meant to be a 2-week trip to see her family. My Australian mate who lives in the States and has an American wife, was trapped in Australia for a year.

Covid is still around, and yet considering it completely dominated two years of our lives, I and most other people don´t even think about it anymore, bar the occasional token gesture (here we still have to wear masks on public transport for example, which 50%+ people ignore anyway - but other than that Covid measures are now non-existent).

What is happening in China now of course looks ridiculous, with the rest of the world largely back to normal. Obviously, the authoritarian way they have gone about it is also disturbing. But let's not forget that at the more extreme end of things we had people here in the West also pushing for zero covid measures (and the necessary authoritarianism it entails) long after the first wave.
In particular, I think the way children and young people suffered. School closures continued long, long after it was clear that the risks children were minimal. They pay an enormous price in education, psychological problems, obesity, general health etc, which will be felt for decades. I dont think they will describe this favorably when they write the history books
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70464 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:05:07 am
Mitigation measures are very different to a zero Covid policy.  Are you saying you favour the Chinese approach?
No. We were discussing Ireland, which I believe followed much the same path as the UK (though, somewhat more strict).

As for China, in the early days, their approach was not altogether unreasonable. There was a new, very contagious and deadly virus doing the rounds. China's problem is their huge mishandling of vaccination development/procurement. And everything going on there now stems from that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70465 on: Today at 12:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:21:00 am
It is definitely going to be fascinating to see how our Covid measures are judged by history and with the benefit of hindsight.

When I think back to being locked up for two months in Spain, and only able to leave the house to go shopping, it seems like sheer madness. And I was lucky to have a yard - most people here have apartments. On the other hand, none of us knew exactly how bad a disease we were looking at back then - so overcaution was more understandable.

It is how we handled the subsequent waves that I think will be more interesting, when compared to all the negative knock-on effects of the measures themselves. My sister has gone into teaching and says the maturity gap with her current Year 8s and 9s, who would have been transitioning from Primary to Secondary school when school was cancelled, is massive in comparison to the other year groups. My Nan died of an unexpected heart attack at the end of 2020 and was not able to see any of her own family in the 9 months leading up to it. And even then, only a few of us were able to be present at the funeral to see her off. I´m convinced the mental strain of not being able to see her family at least partly contributed to her premature death. I´d talk to her on the phone and she´d sound more and more anguished as time went on. Me and my wife ended up separated from each other for 5 months, after she went on what was meant to be a 2-week trip to see her family. My Australian mate who lives in the States and has an American wife, was trapped in Australia for a year.

Covid is still around, and yet considering it completely dominated two years of our lives, I and most other people don´t even think about it anymore, bar the occasional token gesture (here we still have to wear masks on public transport for example, which 50%+ people ignore anyway - but other than that Covid measures are now non-existent).

What is happening in China now of course looks ridiculous, with the rest of the world largely back to normal. Obviously, the authoritarian way they have gone about it is also disturbing. But let's not forget that at the more extreme end of things we had people here in the West also pushing for zero covid measures (and the necessary authoritarianism it entails) long after the first wave.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:12:58 pm
No. We were discussing Ireland, which I believe followed much the same path as the UK (though, somewhat more strict).

As for China, in the early days, their approach was not altogether unreasonable. There was a new, very contagious and deadly virus doing the rounds. China's problem is their huge mishandling of vaccination development/procurement. And everything going on there now stems from that.
I think those posts sums it up. Or, they do for me at least.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70466 on: Today at 01:00:05 pm »
The problem with the hindsight comparison in history is that we don't have a comperative world, where covid was left to infect everybody unhindered. In history, other, now deemingly "mild" diseases eradicated whole population groups (for example, measels in the Americas), so being more cautious was the safer approach. But it is always difficult to judge how much worse something could have been when it didn't happen.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70467 on: Today at 01:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:29 pm
I think those posts sums it up. Or, they do for me at least.

Glad you're agreeing with yourself ;D
