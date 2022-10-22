« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2879024 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70400 on: October 22, 2022, 09:54:03 pm »
Got pinged on the NHS app that Id been in close contact with someone with covid.

Fuck knows what I do now nothing?

It told me to open the windows
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70401 on: October 22, 2022, 09:54:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 22, 2022, 09:54:03 pm
Got pinged on the NHS app that Id been in close contact with someone with covid.

Fuck knows what I do now nothing?

It told me to open the windows

Jeez, that's a lot of use. ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70402 on: October 23, 2022, 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: jillc on October 22, 2022, 09:51:46 pm
Before all this Government messing about, they definitely were planning that. Some of the Tory papers are now saying no. But I would wait and see for now, hopefully yes.
Cheers. Hope so.

Felt "safer" with idea of the vaccine. Third jab was early this year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70403 on: October 23, 2022, 11:20:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 23, 2022, 11:19:44 am
Cheers. Hope so.

Felt "safer" with idea of the vaccine. Third jab was early this year.

It would be the sensible thing to do, with the figures going up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70404 on: October 23, 2022, 11:26:38 am »
Quote from: jillc on October 23, 2022, 11:20:45 am
It would be the sensible thing to do, with the figures going up.
Hope it's not government led decision then as sensible and government don't go hand in hand ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70405 on: Today at 09:36:52 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 22, 2022, 09:54:03 pm
It told me to open the windows

Your macbook is going to love that :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70406 on: Today at 09:38:50 am »
Quote from: Lalesa on October 20, 2022, 04:41:02 pm
What about the booster side effects? I have type 2 diabetes and worry. Of course, I'm on meds (I buy trulicity online and it helps me lower my A1C level) but two of my friends had a fever and weakness after the shot. Did anyone else experience anything like this?

Hi,
 sorry. Late to the party. I've type 2 diabetes (yay :).) Fully loaded and last booster a few weeks ago.  I don't recall anything. Minor sniffle which might or might not have been the jab.
This years' flu booster was 'interesting' . Probably more down to inexeperince of the person that administered it than anything else.  Slight sort arm around the spot for 36 hrs, but nothing else.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70407 on: Today at 10:56:26 am »
Had the flu jab on Tuesday this week, no problems or side effects other than a slightly sore arm when I touched the injection site.
