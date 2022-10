I've caught this now In 304 against Rangers would be most likely, even though the incubation period would only be 2 days.



What is the current recommendation regarding paracetamol/ibuprofen etc? I mostly have a sore throat and high temperature, thankfully my lungs still feel fine.



I'm at the end of it now, had symptoms last friday night starting with a heavy cold that turned into a cough and sore throat at weekend, Monday was torrid with the constant aches and headaches, by Wednesday the aches and feeling weak started to subside, just left with a dry itchy cough now, have the odd coughing fit but it's sorted when i have some cold water.I was staggering the Paracetemols, taking a couple every 4 hours, didn't touch any Ibuprofens.I don't know how anyone can walk around being unvaccinated, the vaccine stops it going to your lungs and doing serious damage.Get well soon.