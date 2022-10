419 deaths in the last seven days. I assume with summer now in the rear view mirror we'll see that ticking back up ☹️



Everyone seems to be assuming COVID is over. Although the disease was/is expected to tend towards milder variants over time, there still may be more dangerous variants in the interim. And as we know, neither are prior infections and/or vaccinations guaranteed to provide good protection against a future variant. I don't know for how long we need to live with COVID before we should feel confident. But from the (very) little I know, I don't think we are there yet.