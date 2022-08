this Saturday and Sunday I went to concerts and for the first time since pre-lockdown didn't wear a mask in an enclosed space.



waiting for potentially my first round of covid... hopefully it was worth it!



I've been to concerts at the start of July in Dublin and although it was open air it was the first time I did not wear a mask indoors sometimes like at the arena indoors facilities, shops etc. When I got back home I had an annoying summer cold (personally I lay the blame on an overcrowded tiny fish'n' ships joint on the Saturday night, maskless). Thankfully tested negative throughout and apart from staying away from work for three days it was okayish, very persistent though. Back home I went back to wearing masks again all the time, in the office, when shopping and so on. It is five weeks later now and I still have a nasty cough every now and again. My energy levels are fine though, so I suppose it really was just a nasty normal bug, like some other coronavirus or whatever, there are enough around after all. It was like I went back to pre pandemic behaviour and after not having had anything for more than two years of course I caught something straight away, the immune system was just untrained I guess.So now I am on my big summer holiday and this past weekend it was two more arena gigs and now I am travelling around... I am wearing a mask sometimes when in smaller enclosed spaces with others, cause I still have the odd cough, though surely I am not spreading anything at this point. Will see how it goes... I hope I won't catch Covid, but I am afraid at one point it might be unavoidable (hopefully not before I get back home though, knock on wood).