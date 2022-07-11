« previous next »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 11, 2022, 05:02:31 pm
Day 3 since I tested positive, four days since symptoms started showing up. Right now, all I really want is for somebody to go on a booze run for me.

Quote from: Red Berry on July 11, 2022, 05:02:31 pm
Day 3 since I tested positive, four days since symptoms started showing up. Right now, all I really want is for somebody to go on a booze run for me.
Been doing this from home, mate, specifically for you! (At least that's what I'm telling my wife...)
Tested positive on Monday. Had the symptoms of a usual cold plus some sweats and aches, bit of an upset stomach. Glad I had my 3 jabs.
Finally tested negative this morning. Yay.
Tested positive today it is the first time I have had it.  ::)

Had heavy cold after returning from Portugal on June 17th and that cleared in about a week but was negative throughout despite a lot of symptoms.

I went to a gig Monday and felt absolutely horrendous Tuesday afternoon - put it down to late night and hayfever (I didn't drink at gig  :D). Voice started going today so was told to test by work and the dreaded two lines came up.

Are most feeling shit for a while with it now?  My wife had it in March and was like heavy cold for 10 days.
I felt really rough, but only for about four days.  After that it was just an annoyance testing everyday and seeing that horrible red line.  All the best matey.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 14, 2022, 04:12:30 pm
I felt really rough, but only for about four days.  After that it was just an annoyance testing everyday and seeing that horrible red line.  All the best matey.

Thanks - how long were you positive?

I have more tests on the way as run out now.
Nine or ten days.  The last three or four I felt fine just generally pissed off being at home.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 14, 2022, 04:31:39 pm
Nine or ten days.  The last three or four I felt fine just generally pissed off being at home.

I bet.

I see there are no rules now hence why its everywhere.
Depends on the strain and how mild the covid is, the 3rd day is usually the worst. Headache, fatigue, coughing. After about a week it should go away, although i've still got a small persistent cough.
Five in my dad's care home have got it this week. That's no visits again for a couple of weeks then. At least he has escaped it so far, so I will count my blessings I guess.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 14, 2022, 04:37:22 pm
Five in my dad's care home have got it this week. That's no visits again for a couple of weeks then. At least he has escaped it so far, so I will count my blessings I guess.

My mums home is in lockdown but she seems to have evaded it so far as well.
Quote from: Chakan on July 14, 2022, 04:34:05 pm
Depends on the strain and how mild the covid is, the 3rd day is usually the worst. Headache, fatigue, coughing. After about a week it should go away, although i've still got a small persistent cough.

Fatigue has been killer for a while actually

Cold symptoms only came out Tuesday - throat is worse bit
Quote from: Nick110581 on July 14, 2022, 04:52:43 pm
Fatigue has been killer for a while actually

Cold symptoms only came out Tuesday - throat is worse bit

Yeah fatigue and the coughing were the worst. Headache was managable.

Quote from: Chakan on July 14, 2022, 04:59:56 pm
Yeah fatigue and the coughing were the worst. Headache was managable.



Maybe I had it a while back - its certainly a pain this heat too
Quote from: Nick110581 on July 14, 2022, 05:01:11 pm
Maybe I had it a while back - its certainly a pain this heat too

One other thing that screwed me up was it interrupted my sleep cycle quite a bit, I went about 3 days without a really good nights sleep. I think that was mostly the fever though, was hot then cold then hot then cold then my feet couldn't get comfortable.
Fucking weird Covid.  I had zero fatigue, not really much of a headache either.  The best way I can describe it, when you get soaking wet and get a chill, but it lasts for four days rather than 24 hours.  Didn't even have a cough.  My missus had a constant cough.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 14, 2022, 05:04:47 pm
Fucking weird Covid.  I had zero fatigue, not really much of a headache either.  The best way I can describe it, when you get soaking wet and get a chill, but it lasts for four days rather than 24 hours.  Didn't even have a cough.  My missus had a constant cough.

Thats how mine feels now.

But with fatigue. Amazed I avoided it this long.
Day six since I tested positive, seven days since symptoms first appeared.

I'm pretty much over it. Sat/Sun/Mon were the worst days. Right now I'm just caught up in niggles and annoyances. I was up at 6am this morning because my legs were in so much pain. Not the "achy limbs" kind of pain you usually experience with a cold - this felt more like.... best I can describe it is when you have too much lactic acid, like when you exercise without properly warming up first? My tendons all felt wound tight, like on a rack. Needed some ibuprofen to shake it off.

I never really suffered too much with a cough or sore throat, but I'm slightly breathless, especially when I lie down. There's this dry, barely perceptible wheeze/rattle, and my breaths don't feel as full as usual. Fatigue hits me randomly, as does brain fog. It's really up and down and I get tired rather easily.

I've not tested since that first result on Saturday. From what I've seen online you can test positive for weeks after it clears up, as your body flushes dead virus particles from your system. I'm not wasting tests if I know the likely result. I'll test tomorrow (Friday) and again next Wednesday. I'll make decisions on what I can/can't do based on the results.

I'm fairly confident that I'm no longer contagious, at least so long as I avoid prolonged contact with people. I've had to go out a few times to the supermarket, mostly because I needed stuff and had nobody who could go for me. Current guidance says isolate for five days if you can, which I've done.  I reckon I'm okay to walk a big supermarket with plenty of space to avoid people as long as I mask up and just get what I know I need rather than mucking around browsing and picking stuff up at random and putting it back again. I wouldn't sit in a cafe or use public transport, but I think I'm okay to go for walks.
Had a pretty rough night with it.

Essentially its like a fever with going hot / cold, etc with a sore throat, dull headache and tickly cough. Quite achy and nose is streaming.

Dread to think how I would be without the vaccine.
Tested myself this morning around 10.30am. At first I thought the result was negative, but after about 90 minutes I could just make out a faint and barely perceptible T-Line.

Still, considering how my positive was instantaneous back on Saturday I'd say this is a very good result. I'll do another test tomorrow and see how it pans out.  I'm still feeling off and out of sorts, but at least I know I'm in recovery mode. :)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:00:20 pm
Tested myself this morning around 10.30am. At first I thought the result was negative, but after about 90 minutes I could just make out a faint and barely perceptible T-Line.

Still, considering how my positive was instantaneous back on Saturday I'd say this is a very good result. I'll do another test tomorrow and see how it pans out.  I'm still feeling off and out of sorts, but at least I know I'm in recovery mode. :)

Read the instructions of your tests, they shouldn't be read after the time they say, because some will turn positive late on regardless.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:27:42 pm
Read the instructions of your tests, they shouldn't be read after the time they say, because some will turn positive late on regardless.

Well it's just the standard LFTs they were handing out last year. It was certainly negative after 30 minutes. I'm confident that I'm no longer infectious; I just need to manage my remaining symptoms.
Over 50's all getting an Autumn booster

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-62183714

Everyone aged 50 and over will be offered a Covid booster vaccine this autumn to top up their immunity and cut their risk of becoming severely ill.

Younger people at high risk from Covid, as well as health and social care staff, will also get the booster.

Drug companies have been developing updated vaccines to tackle newer variants, however, it is still uncertain which vaccine will be used.

The original plan meant healthy people aged 50-65 would not have been jabbed.

However, the immunisation campaign has been expanded as current variants are spreading quickly, it is uncertain how the virus will mutate and it is expected we will be more social this winter than in previous years so the virus will have more chance to spread.

The updated advice comes from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises governments in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It says the booster should be offered to:

health and social care staff
everyone aged 50 and over
carers who are over the age of 16
people over 5 whose health puts them at greater risk, this includes pregnant women
people over 5 who share a house with somebody with a weakened immune system
The details of the rollout have not been confirmed, however, it is thought immunisation will start with the oldest and most vulnerable from September.
Supposed to be ready pretty soon

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:35 pm
Over 50's all getting an Autumn booster

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-62183714

Everyone aged 50 and over will be offered a Covid booster vaccine this autumn to top up their immunity and cut their risk of becoming severely ill.

Younger people at high risk from Covid, as well as health and social care staff, will also get the booster.

Drug companies have been developing updated vaccines to tackle newer variants, however, it is still uncertain which vaccine will be used.

The original plan meant healthy people aged 50-65 would not have been jabbed.

However, the immunisation campaign has been expanded as current variants are spreading quickly, it is uncertain how the virus will mutate and it is expected we will be more social this winter than in previous years so the virus will have more chance to spread.

The updated advice comes from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises governments in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It says the booster should be offered to:

health and social care staff
everyone aged 50 and over
carers who are over the age of 16
people over 5 whose health puts them at greater risk, this includes pregnant women
people over 5 who share a house with somebody with a weakened immune system
The details of the rollout have not been confirmed, however, it is thought immunisation will start with the oldest and most vulnerable from September.
Hmm...will probably have it, but will not be going for the reported covid in one arm and flu in the other.
I had both my flu jab and booster in the same arm.  My reasoning was I'd rather have one bad arm than two iffy ones.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:33:45 pm
Supposed to be ready pretty soon



Wow, that's very encouraging. I suppose they are getting more and more information now and can use it to improve the all round standard of following booster vaccines. These scientists have become genuine life savers, they don't get enough credit for the job they have done overall.

Get well soon Nick and everyone else.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:58:08 am
I had both my flu jab and booster in the same arm.  My reasoning was I'd rather have one bad arm than two iffy ones.

I always choose the left arm as I hate the idea of not being able to write.  :)
Finally caught it for the first time. Wife and daughter had it last week so I know who to blame.

Was meant to be flying to Ireland tomorrow so theyre going without me and Ill have to deal with the heat here. Fucks  sake.

Feel fine, very mild cold symptoms. Milking it though as I spend the day keeping out of everyones way and watching rugby, cricket and golf.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:49:38 pm
Finally caught it for the first time. Wife and daughter had it last week so I know who to blame.

Was meant to be flying to Ireland tomorrow so theyre going without me and Ill have to deal with the heat here. Fucks  sake.

Feel fine, very mild cold symptoms. Milking it though as I spend the day keeping out of everyones way and watching rugby, cricket and golf.

Didn't you isolate away from your wife and daughter when they tested positive?

Hard to do under the same household of course.
