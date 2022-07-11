Day six since I tested positive, seven days since symptoms first appeared.



I'm pretty much over it. Sat/Sun/Mon were the worst days. Right now I'm just caught up in niggles and annoyances. I was up at 6am this morning because my legs were in so much pain. Not the "achy limbs" kind of pain you usually experience with a cold - this felt more like.... best I can describe it is when you have too much lactic acid, like when you exercise without properly warming up first? My tendons all felt wound tight, like on a rack. Needed some ibuprofen to shake it off.



I never really suffered too much with a cough or sore throat, but I'm slightly breathless, especially when I lie down. There's this dry, barely perceptible wheeze/rattle, and my breaths don't feel as full as usual. Fatigue hits me randomly, as does brain fog. It's really up and down and I get tired rather easily.



I've not tested since that first result on Saturday. From what I've seen online you can test positive for weeks after it clears up, as your body flushes dead virus particles from your system. I'm not wasting tests if I know the likely result. I'll test tomorrow (Friday) and again next Wednesday. I'll make decisions on what I can/can't do based on the results.



I'm fairly confident that I'm no longer contagious, at least so long as I avoid prolonged contact with people. I've had to go out a few times to the supermarket, mostly because I needed stuff and had nobody who could go for me. Current guidance says isolate for five days if you can, which I've done. I reckon I'm okay to walk a big supermarket with plenty of space to avoid people as long as I mask up and just get what I know I need rather than mucking around browsing and picking stuff up at random and putting it back again. I wouldn't sit in a cafe or use public transport, but I think I'm okay to go for walks.