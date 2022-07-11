« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2794487 times)

Offline afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70160 on: July 11, 2022, 07:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 11, 2022, 05:02:31 pm
Day 3 since I tested positive, four days since symptoms started showing up. Right now, all I really want is for somebody to go on a booze run for me.

Offline farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70161 on: July 12, 2022, 05:26:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 11, 2022, 05:02:31 pm
Day 3 since I tested positive, four days since symptoms started showing up. Right now, all I really want is for somebody to go on a booze run for me.
Been doing this from home, mate, specifically for you! (At least that's what I'm telling my wife...)
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70162 on: Yesterday at 11:27:29 am »
Tested positive on Monday. Had the symptoms of a usual cold plus some sweats and aches, bit of an upset stomach. Glad I had my 3 jabs.
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70163 on: Yesterday at 12:38:13 pm »
Finally tested negative this morning. Yay.
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70164 on: Today at 04:02:38 pm »
Tested positive today it is the first time I have had it.  ::)

Had heavy cold after returning from Portugal on June 17th and that cleared in about a week but was negative throughout despite a lot of symptoms.

I went to a gig Monday and felt absolutely horrendous Tuesday afternoon - put it down to late night and hayfever (I didn't drink at gig  :D). Voice started going today so was told to test by work and the dreaded two lines came up.

Are most feeling shit for a while with it now?  My wife had it in March and was like heavy cold for 10 days.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70165 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
I felt really rough, but only for about four days.  After that it was just an annoyance testing everyday and seeing that horrible red line.  All the best matey.
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70166 on: Today at 04:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:12:30 pm
I felt really rough, but only for about four days.  After that it was just an annoyance testing everyday and seeing that horrible red line.  All the best matey.

Thanks - how long were you positive?

I have more tests on the way as run out now.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70167 on: Today at 04:31:39 pm »
Nine or ten days.  The last three or four I felt fine just generally pissed off being at home.
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70168 on: Today at 04:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Nine or ten days.  The last three or four I felt fine just generally pissed off being at home.

I bet.

I see there are no rules now hence why its everywhere.
Online Chakan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70169 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
Depends on the strain and how mild the covid is, the 3rd day is usually the worst. Headache, fatigue, coughing. After about a week it should go away, although i've still got a small persistent cough.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70170 on: Today at 04:37:22 pm »
Five in my dad's care home have got it this week. That's no visits again for a couple of weeks then. At least he has escaped it so far, so I will count my blessings I guess.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70171 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:37:22 pm
Five in my dad's care home have got it this week. That's no visits again for a couple of weeks then. At least he has escaped it so far, so I will count my blessings I guess.

My mums home is in lockdown but she seems to have evaded it so far as well.
