Day 3 since I tested positive, four days since symptoms started showing up. Right now, all I really want is for somebody to go on a booze run for me.
I felt really rough, but only for about four days. After that it was just an annoyance testing everyday and seeing that horrible red line. All the best matey.
Nine or ten days. The last three or four I felt fine just generally pissed off being at home.
Five in my dad's care home have got it this week. That's no visits again for a couple of weeks then. At least he has escaped it so far, so I will count my blessings I guess.
