Tested positive today it is the first time I have had it.Had heavy cold after returning from Portugal on June 17th and that cleared in about a week but was negative throughout despite a lot of symptoms.I went to a gig Monday and felt absolutely horrendous Tuesday afternoon - put it down to late night and hayfever (I didn't drink at gig). Voice started going today so was told to test by work and the dreaded two lines came up.Are most feeling shit for a while with it now? My wife had it in March and was like heavy cold for 10 days.