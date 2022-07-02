Still baffling why you can't just pay for it now, I'm sure there are no supply problems any more



Shouldn't have to pay for it yet, maybe a few more years down the line and it'll just be like the flu jab where you can pay for it if you wish, but at the minute if there are any spare jabs and they have the capacity to do so, then it should be slowly working it's way down the age ranges for free. I'm sure there are a lot of families out there who would like to have another booster, but in the current financial climate can't afford to vaccinate the whole family.