makes sense, I was exposed on a Monday evening but didn't actually test positive until Saturday lunchtime
Well tomorrow will be 5 days from first exposure, so i'll see tomorrow if I actually have covid or not. Although feel fine no symptoms yet.
sounds like you'll be OK, I had symptoms for a couple of days before I tested positive in April
My wife has just had covid and as she works for the NHS was unable to return to work until day 15 as kept testing positive despite feeling ok. Seems for the NHS at least the policy has not changed much since the very start of the pandemic.
It's about to https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62018738
strike-worthy imo, on top of about 300 other things for them. awful.
I was hoping they might drop it to over 50s but it looks like they will hold the line at over 65s for autumn booster, I may be over in the US in late autumn, I might just grab an Omicron specific one there if I do go!
Still baffling why you can't just pay for it now, I'm sure there are no supply problems any more
Shouldn't have to pay for it yet, maybe a few more years down the line and it'll just be like the flu jab where you can pay for it if you wish, but at the minute if there are any spare jabs and they have the capacity to do so, then it should be slowly working it's way down the age ranges for free. I'm sure there are a lot of families out there who would like to have another booster, but in the current financial climate can't afford to vaccinate the whole family.
And now i'm positive mehAfter being so vigilant and cautious. Annoyed.
I hope you are doing well, avoid complications and get well soon! But you have to come to peace with the fact that we're all gonna get it at some time, mate. The best we can do is get our vaccines and boosters and hope the virus evolves to a less potent variety.
Two cases in my house again.
Bastard finally got me. Symptoms started showing Thursday evening with achy joints, but I'd done fitness class in the morning so just put it down to my muscles complaining. Fortunately we were well spaced out for the group, so little likelihood of anyone catching it from me. But I was out with my bestie in the evening for dinner and drinks, so I hope she doesn't get it.
Maybe she gave it to you!
Nah. I would have been asymptomatic days before I saw her. I started showing symptons only an hour or so after we parted ways!
You've always been ahead of the evolutionary curve, maybe?
