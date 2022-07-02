« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1749 1750 1751 1752 1753 [1754]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2789872 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,437
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70120 on: July 2, 2022, 12:00:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July  1, 2022, 11:56:53 pm
makes sense, I was exposed on a Monday evening but didn't actually test positive until Saturday lunchtime

Well tomorrow will be 5 days from first exposure, so i'll see tomorrow if I actually have covid or not. Although feel fine no symptoms yet.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,750
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70121 on: July 2, 2022, 12:10:22 am »
Quote from: Chakan on July  2, 2022, 12:00:08 am
Well tomorrow will be 5 days from first exposure, so i'll see tomorrow if I actually have covid or not. Although feel fine no symptoms yet.
sounds like you'll be OK, I had symptoms for a couple of days before I tested positive in April
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,437
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70122 on: July 2, 2022, 12:14:57 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July  2, 2022, 12:10:22 am
sounds like you'll be OK, I had symptoms for a couple of days before I tested positive in April

Here's hoping! Otherwise it's gonna be a long july 4th weekend lol
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • JFT 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70123 on: July 2, 2022, 01:42:22 am »
My wife has just had covid and as she works for the NHS was unable to return to work until day 15 as kept testing positive despite feeling ok. Seems for the NHS at least the policy has not changed much since the very start of the pandemic.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,937
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70124 on: July 2, 2022, 06:22:09 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on July  2, 2022, 01:42:22 am
My wife has just had covid and as she works for the NHS was unable to return to work until day 15 as kept testing positive despite feeling ok. Seems for the NHS at least the policy has not changed much since the very start of the pandemic.

It's about to

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62018738
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,775
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70125 on: July 2, 2022, 09:29:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2022, 06:22:09 am
It's about to

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62018738

strike-worthy imo, on top of about 300 other things for them. awful.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70126 on: July 2, 2022, 09:51:39 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  2, 2022, 09:29:37 am
strike-worthy imo, on top of about 300 other things for them. awful.
I wonder what the chances are of law suits resulting from time off, injury and death being caused by a workplace hazard (COVID)? If this is possible, it could end up up being far more expensive than the present system of providing unlimited full paid leave for healthcare workers impacted by COVID. Plus, the government really need to avoid further pissing off large public sectors, especially doctors and nurses.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • JFT 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70127 on: July 2, 2022, 11:05:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2022, 06:22:09 am
It's about to

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62018738
Wow that's shocking and can see her response now when I tell her later after being on call all night. Striking will not be easy for her due to patient welfare concerns and for many others as well.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,437
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70128 on: July 2, 2022, 12:40:19 pm »
So tests done.

I'm negative, wife has covid.

FFS.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70129 on: July 3, 2022, 06:46:06 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,194
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70130 on: July 4, 2022, 10:34:54 am »
I was hoping they might drop it to over 50s but it looks like they will hold the line at over 65s for autumn booster, I may be over in the US in late autumn, I might just grab an Omicron specific one there if I do go!
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70131 on: July 4, 2022, 11:07:37 am »
Quote from: filopastry on July  4, 2022, 10:34:54 am
I was hoping they might drop it to over 50s but it looks like they will hold the line at over 65s for autumn booster, I may be over in the US in late autumn, I might just grab an Omicron specific one there if I do go!

Still baffling why you can't just pay for it now, I'm sure there are no supply problems any more
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70132 on: July 4, 2022, 11:15:50 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  4, 2022, 11:07:37 am
Still baffling why you can't just pay for it now, I'm sure there are no supply problems any more

Shouldn't have to pay for it yet, maybe a few more years down the line and it'll just be like the flu jab where you can pay for it if you wish, but at the minute if there are any spare jabs and they have the capacity to do so, then it should be slowly working it's way down the age ranges for free.  I'm sure there are a lot of families out there who would like to have another booster, but in the current financial climate can't afford to vaccinate the whole family.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70133 on: July 4, 2022, 03:05:45 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on July  4, 2022, 11:15:50 am
Shouldn't have to pay for it yet, maybe a few more years down the line and it'll just be like the flu jab where you can pay for it if you wish, but at the minute if there are any spare jabs and they have the capacity to do so, then it should be slowly working it's way down the age ranges for free.  I'm sure there are a lot of families out there who would like to have another booster, but in the current financial climate can't afford to vaccinate the whole family.

Of course the elderly and at risk groups should be free, the rest of us should have a choice
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,437
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70134 on: July 5, 2022, 03:04:43 pm »
And now i'm positive meh

After being so vigilant and cautious.

Annoyed.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,423
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70135 on: July 5, 2022, 06:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July  5, 2022, 03:04:43 pm
And now i'm positive meh

After being so vigilant and cautious.

Annoyed.
I hope you are doing well, avoid complications and get well soon! But you have to come to peace with the fact that we're all gonna get it at some time, mate. The best we can do is get our vaccines and boosters and hope the virus evolves to a less potent variety.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,437
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70136 on: July 5, 2022, 10:21:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on July  5, 2022, 06:36:19 pm
I hope you are doing well, avoid complications and get well soon! But you have to come to peace with the fact that we're all gonna get it at some time, mate. The best we can do is get our vaccines and boosters and hope the virus evolves to a less potent variety.

Thanks mate, yeah just lying in bed for the moment. Mild headache, and mild fever so far. Will see how it progresses. Just really annoyed though as my wifes sister apparently said she had a sore throat before she came to visit, but no one told me.

Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,750
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70137 on: July 5, 2022, 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July  5, 2022, 03:04:43 pm
And now i'm positive meh

After being so vigilant and cautious.

Annoyed.
bugger
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,193
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70138 on: July 5, 2022, 11:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July  5, 2022, 03:04:43 pm
And now i'm positive meh

After being so vigilant and cautious.

Annoyed.

Sorry to hear that, hope symptoms stay mild...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,405
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70139 on: July 5, 2022, 11:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July  5, 2022, 03:04:43 pm
And now i'm positive meh

After being so vigilant and cautious.

Annoyed.


Thats tough, I hope it stays mild and you are soon fighting fit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,437
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70140 on: July 6, 2022, 02:02:07 am »
Ty all heres hoping!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70141 on: July 6, 2022, 02:36:47 pm »
Was kinda worried about getting covid at the wedding I was at yesterday. Instead I seem to have picked up a norovirus-like illness. Im not sure covid was any worse than this both-ends bombardment 😂
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70142 on: Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm »
Here we go again!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,451
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70143 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm »
Two cases in my house again.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70144 on: Today at 02:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
Two cases in my house again.

Inside the front door with your name on them?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,486
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70145 on: Today at 02:47:44 pm »
Bastard finally got me. Symptoms started showing Thursday evening with achy joints, but I'd done fitness class in the morning so just put it down to my muscles complaining. Fortunately we were well spaced out for the group, so little likelihood of anyone catching it from me. But I was out with my bestie in the evening for dinner and drinks, so I hope she doesn't get it. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PJLFC1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • avatar_8019
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70146 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm »
Got the 7 of us once again as got us in February also & my baby twins were affected worse than us all again unfortunately & from horrendous green vomit to putrid smelling diarrhoea & soaring temperatures its been a nightmare & my two older girls aged 6 & 8 & partners 11 yr old boy were bad but nothing compared to the babies .

Hopefully it does get milder over the years as seriously takes it out of the little ones from what I have seen & I know youngsters are quite resilient & bounce back however the way things are going we could be getting this 3 times a year & its truly scary even thinking about the next time
Logged
And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who would attempt to poison and destroy My brothers. And you will know My name is the Lord when I lay My vengeance upon thee.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,451
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70147 on: Today at 03:01:35 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:34:46 pm
Inside the front door with your name on them?

Yep, Ive been kicked out.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,514
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70148 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:47:44 pm
Bastard finally got me. Symptoms started showing Thursday evening with achy joints, but I'd done fitness class in the morning so just put it down to my muscles complaining. Fortunately we were well spaced out for the group, so little likelihood of anyone catching it from me. But I was out with my bestie in the evening for dinner and drinks, so I hope she doesn't get it. :(

Maybe she gave it to you!
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,486
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #70149 on: Today at 06:44:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:19:33 pm
Maybe she gave it to you!

Nah. I would have been asymptomatic days before I saw her. I started showing symptons only an hour or so after we parted ways!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 1749 1750 1751 1752 1753 [1754]   Go Up
« previous next »
 