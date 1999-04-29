« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm
This sounds significant

A universal coronavirus vaccine is in development 

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/biontech-pfizer-starting-testing-universal-coronavirus-vaccine-h2-2022-06-29/


Fingers crossed, but this could be the beginning of the end for the significant waves of the pandemic.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm
This sounds significant

A universal coronavirus vaccine is in development 

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/biontech-pfizer-starting-testing-universal-coronavirus-vaccine-h2-2022-06-29/


Fingers crossed, but this could be the beginning of the end for the significant waves of the pandemic.
Hope so. Can't see it being used for ages though?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:22:35 am
A few of us questioned the motivations behind Captain Tom at the time:

Family of Captain Sir Tom Moore face formal inquiry into charity setup

Charity Commission to investigate concerns family personally profited from charity set up in veterans name

Watchdogs have launched a formal investigation into concerns that the family of NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore personally profited from the charity set up in his name.

The Charity Commission began a series of discussions with the foundation amid concerns about the way it was governed earlier this year but has now escalated this into a full inquiry after fresh evidence emerged of potentially serious misconduct.

The inquiry will examine concerns that a private company controlled by Captain Toms daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin, potentially profited by trademarking the Captain Tom brand without objection from the foundation.

It will also look into allegations of mismanagement in the administration of the foundation, and whether it had complied with charity law, as well as its handling of potential conflicts of interest with companies connected to the Ingram-Moore family.

The commission revealed that it had stepped in last year to prevent Hannah Ingram-Moore, a trustee of the charity, from being appointed as its chief executive on a six-figure salary.

Helen Stephenson, the chief executive of the Charity Commission, said: The late Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired the nation with his courage, tenacity and concern for others. It is vital that public trust in charity is protected, and that people continue to feel confident in supporting good causes.

We do not take any decision to open an inquiry lightly, but in this case our concerns have mounted. We consider it in the public interest to examine them through a formal investigation, which gives us access to the full range of our protective and enforcement powers.

The Ingram-Moores were trustees of the foundation when it was set up in June 2020. Hannah resigned as a trustee in March 2021 but her husband, Colin, remains a trustee. They are directors of a private company, Club Nook Ltd, which has trademarked the Captain Tom name. In its reply to the Charity Commissions announcement, the pair said the company had trademarked the name in April 2020  before the Captain Tom Foundation was formed.

The foundation was created after Captain Sir Tom Moores stunning feat of raising £38m for the NHS Charities Together cause. The 99-year-old second world war veteran had planned to raise £1,000 by walking round his garden 100 times, but this spiralled after it caught the imagination of the nation and became a global phenomenon.

The foundation was created as a grant-making charity, raising funds to give to good causes in the area of public health and wellbeing. Funds raised by Captain Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was set up are not part of the inquiry.

The commission said it has exonerated the foundation over allegations earlier this year relating to consultancy fees and payments to companies owned by the Ingram-Moores in setting up the foundation, saying these were reasonable reimbursement which had been managed with due regard for potential conflicts of interest.

It said had stepped in to prevent the foundation appointing Hannah Ingram-Moore as its chief executive on a £100,000-a-year salary in July 2021, as this was neither reasonable not justifiable. It had also questioned an earlier attempt to appoint her on a £60,000, three-day-a-week role.

In August 2021, a month after the commission blocked her appointment, Hannah Ingram-Moore became chief executive of the foundation on a nine-month contract worth £85,000 a year. After this contract expired a new chief executive, Jack Gilbert, an experienced charity sector manager, was appointed.

Hannah Ingram-Moore describes herself on her website as more than just the daughter of Captain Tom, but a successful business woman, a mother and a leader in every field as well as a public speaker.

The website states: No matter what she puts her hand to, Hannah always looks to give back. Her fathers philanthropic spirit lives on through her, as she continues his legacy through The Captain Tom Foundation and other causes that she devotes her time to, in aid of spreading hope and inspiration to all.

Stephen Jones, the chair of trustees for the Captain Tom Foundation, said it would work closely with the Commission in its inquiry relating to the trademarking of the Captain Tom brand.

Charity Commission inquiries are not proof of wrongdoing but are rare, and are not undertaken unless the watchdog has evidence of serious concerns.

Gilbert, who took up his role on 1 June, said his appointment marked the start of an important period of transformation for foundation. A series of charitable activities at relating to age and ageing, would be announced in the coming months.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Ingram-Moores said they welcomed the press release issued today by the Charity Commission, which has found no issues in the accounts of the Captain Tom Foundation, published in February 2022.


https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jun/30/family-of-captain-sir-tom-moore-face-formal-inquiry-into-charity-setup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:41:19 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:22:35 am
A few of us questioned the motivations behind Captain Tom at the time:

Family of Captain Sir Tom Moore face formal inquiry into charity setup

Charity Commission to investigate concerns family personally profited from charity set up in veterans name


https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jun/30/family-of-captain-sir-tom-moore-face-formal-inquiry-into-charity-setup

Reading that, I'm living my life so wrong. If that had been my dad, I'd have googled a phone number for NHS donations, called them, and said "my dad raised a very large amount of money for you, how can I make sure it gets to you", and that would have been it. :-\ ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:00:15 am
Our 'feel good' story of the covid times turning out to be a massive, cynical grift is very on brand for Britain.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:05:30 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:00:15 am
Our 'feel good' story of the covid times turning out to be a massive, cynical grift is very on brand for Britain.

yep, and it was pretty plain to see at the time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:09:58 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:05:30 am
yep, and it was pretty plain to see at the time.

I didn't want to think it at the time, but I feel wrong for not saying it. It seems inevitable that it always was to be honest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:16:34 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:00:15 am
Our 'feel good' story of the covid times turning out to be a massive, cynical grift is very on brand for Britain.
I think we need to separate the feelgood part of a centurion taking upon the challenge and the public donating eye-watering amounts in support of it.  That should always stand up as great moment during the lows of Covid-19.

His family riding the coattails and bagging free holidays, overpaid jobs and, from the sounds of it, other kickbacks is pretty much spiv Britain writ large, as you say.  The bio his daughter wrote portrays a self-centred individual.

The same distinction can be made of NHS (and other) frontline staff stepping up valiantly and the minute's applause that went on for weeks from the public.  The government turning it sour by using it as PR and then shafting those same staff when it came to pay rises or even parking charges is again a blot on Britain.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:24:32 am
Dunno, I always felt an old man having to walk around his garden to help fund a Health Service starved of money for years was pretty depressing. There were obviously good intentions there (from those donating mainly), but the subsequent revelations are pretty much assured to tarnish that memory.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:33:56 am
Maybe I misunderstood but I think the original fundraising was all fine and went direct to the relevant charity, it was the grifting family that then stepped in and set up the new charity using his name, and appear to have been trying to use it to line their own pockets (no great surprise)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:47:08 am
The media, well BBC Breakfast, are partly responsible for pushing it as much as they did at the time. I always felt a bit uncomfortable about the whole thing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:47:40 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:33:56 am
Maybe I misunderstood but I think the original fundraising was all fine and went direct to the relevant charity, it was the grifting family that then stepped in and set up the new charity using his name, and appear to have been trying to use it to line their own pockets (no great surprise)

After the 'Captain Tom Foundation' was set up I think something like £160k went to charities, prior to that millions went to the NHS, loads of meals were provided to hospital workers, my missus had an evening meal every day for weeks thanks to Captain Tom.  Plenty of good has come from this diamond of a man, unfortunately that may be sullied because of certain family members.  Plenty of my friends and family had an iffy feeling about her, I thought they just being cynical old fuckers...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:48:30 pm
its finally got me. Tested positive this morning. Cough which started yesterday afternoon, stuffy nose and headache are main symptoms. No doubt it was the train or office that I caught if from. Thankfully now and not at the end of July when I am getting married and going on holiday!
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:25:00 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:47:40 pm
After the 'Captain Tom Foundation' was set up I think something like £160k went to charities, prior to that millions went to the NHS, loads of meals were provided to hospital workers, my missus had an evening meal every day for weeks thanks to Captain Tom.  Plenty of good has come from this diamond of a man, unfortunately that may be sullied because of certain family members.  Plenty of my friends and family had an iffy feeling about her, I thought they just being cynical old fuckers...

The penny dropped for me when the whole of the family jumped on that free holiday to the Caribbean.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:50:02 pm
Mother in law has got a message from the nhs to go for another booster, this will be her third booster!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:05:05 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 01:50:02 pm
Mother in law has got a message from the nhs to go for another booster, this will be her third booster!

is it still just 75+ and those extremely vulnerable?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:14:14 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:05:05 pm
is it still just 75+ and those extremely vulnerable?

My Dad is 70, doesn't fall under the vulnerable category and got a text this morning.  It'll be like last time, trickle through health status and age.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:41:07 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:25:00 pm
The penny dropped for me when the whole of the family jumped on that free holiday to the Caribbean.
I think the vast majority can separate his efforts and the goodwill of the donors from the sponging family members.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:34:29 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:14:14 pm
My Dad is 70, doesn't fall under the vulnerable category and got a text this morning.  It'll be like last time, trickle through health status and age.

cheers, we haven't heard anything for the 70-74s in our fam
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:56:29 pm
I haven't even had my 2nd booster, is that normal or will I get invited when I have my flu jab?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:57:53 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:05:05 pm
is it still just 75+ and those extremely vulnerable?

She is 74 and in the vulnerable category.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:58:14 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:56:29 pm
I haven't even had my 2nd booster, is that normal or will I get invited when I have my flu jab?

The second booster was for 75 and older (I think) and vulnerable people.

I've only had the one booster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:59:51 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 01:50:02 pm
Mother in law has got a message from the nhs to go for another booster, this will be her third booster!

Hope she does the three-fingered hat-trick sign before doing a knee slide on the way out
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:01:31 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:58:14 pm
The second booster was for 75 and older (I think) and vulnerable people.

I've only had the one booster.

Ah ok so nobody else other than the above group gets another one then?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:02:27 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:01:31 pm
Ah ok so nobody else other than the above group gets another one then?

Not at the moment - that may change, who knows?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:07:31 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:02:27 pm
Not at the moment - that may change, who knows?

Thank you 👍
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:09:13 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:58:14 pm
The second booster was for 75 and older (I think) and vulnerable people.

I've only had the one booster.

My mam is about to get her 3rd (listed as vulnerable)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:10:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:09:13 pm
My mam is about to get her 3rd (listed as vulnerable)

Yeah - waiting for my Mum to be called up - she is over 90.
