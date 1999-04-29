Our 'feel good' story of the covid times turning out to be a massive, cynical grift is very on brand for Britain.



I think we need to separate the feelgood part of a centurion taking upon the challenge and the public donating eye-watering amounts in support of it. That should always stand up as great moment during the lows of Covid-19.His family riding the coattails and bagging free holidays, overpaid jobs and, from the sounds of it, other kickbacks is pretty much spiv Britain writ large, as you say. The bio his daughter wrote portrays a self-centred individual.The same distinction can be made of NHS (and other) frontline staff stepping up valiantly and the minute's applause that went on for weeks from the public. The government turning it sour by using it as PR and then shafting those same staff when it came to pay rises or even parking charges is again a blot on Britain.