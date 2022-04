Listening to James O'brien on LBC and he's advised there was over 600 deaths due to COVID reported just yesterday.



That's frightening.



Hi mate. That's actually an artefact of the reporting systems, and a consequence of a bank holiday lag of reports.It's safest/most useful to never look at the numbers reported by date of report - when interpreting trends - and only use dates of death. This graph shows that most helpfully I think (click 1m in top corner to see last month only) - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths?areaType=nation&areaName=England Journalists have been told this absolutely constantly for two years now - and on twitter the lay public are always correcting journalists and cranks like ISage when they do this - it's hard to imagine it's anything other than wilful misuse of the numbers to bolster their argument, at this point.