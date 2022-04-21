it's good to know that there are some sensible employers out there still, I genuinely can't believe teachers though, I guess that's a fall out from the government's lax attitude to CoVid now though, i.e. living with CoVid essentially means ignoring it



Yeah its an absolute joke.Luckily my partner works for the NHS and we can still access the free LFT tests as otherwise Id have to pay for them as well. Absolutely ridiculous that people should have to pay to do their best to protect others whilst the government have thrown away hundreds of millions on defective test and trace policies for their fucking mates.Whilst some people are selfish twats, the vast majority will do the right thing whether its the law or not but its far harder to do that if you cant tell whether youve got COViD or not, especially if youre asymptomatic