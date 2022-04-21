« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69920 on: April 21, 2022, 04:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 21, 2022, 04:01:11 pm
Do we have a good idea of the number of Chinese who are vaccinated? I believe it is quite low. If so, that could explain it. Irrespective, be it that vaccine is next to useless, or China has failed in the logistics of the roll out, (or both), it has right royally fucked it up.

88.3% of the population are supposedly fully vaccinated.

As I understand it, their vaccine is based on a similar technology to the Oxford/AZ one which has proven to be largely ineffective against Omicron.

If it was even less effective than AZ to begin with, I'd hazard a guess that the majority of their population are largely unprotected against Omicron because their government is too obstinate to order mRNA vaccines from the West.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69921 on: April 21, 2022, 04:35:01 pm »
Quote from: .adam on April 21, 2022, 04:07:24 pm
88.3% of the population are supposedly fully vaccinated.

As I understand it, their vaccine is based on a similar technology to the Oxford/AZ one which has proven to be largely ineffective against Omicron.

If it was even less effective than AZ to begin with, I'd hazard a guess that the majority of their population are largely unprotected against Omicron because their government is too obstinate to order mRNA vaccines from the West.
Really!? I am probably half-remembering vaccinations earlier on in the vaccine roll-outs - or confusing the vaccination rates in China with another country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69922 on: April 21, 2022, 05:05:31 pm »
One of our friends is a teacher and has just tested positive, the school have apparently told her to keep working but to wear a mask.

I guess govt guidance really does have consequences
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69923 on: April 21, 2022, 06:00:08 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 21, 2022, 05:05:31 pm
One of our friends is a teacher and has just tested positive, the school have apparently told her to keep working but to wear a mask.

I guess govt guidance really does have consequences
wow that's nuts and a bit worrying too
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69924 on: April 21, 2022, 06:41:20 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 21, 2022, 05:05:31 pm
One of our friends is a teacher and has just tested positive, the school have apparently told her to keep working but to wear a mask.

I guess govt guidance really does have consequences
wtf.....crazy ! Who's told her - the headteacher ? If so, that really surprises me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69925 on: April 21, 2022, 06:44:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 21, 2022, 05:05:31 pm
One of our friends is a teacher and has just tested positive, the school have apparently told her to keep working but to wear a mask.

I guess govt guidance really does have consequences
Thats one for her union.

The guidance is not to just ignore it.  I think its 5 days now?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69926 on: April 21, 2022, 06:46:32 pm »
Pretty standard these days. One of my GF's friends (she still mates with loads of teachers she worked with) caught it 2 days after the rules about quarantining changed and his school told him he had to come in and continue working. Two of her friends have caught it in last 4 or so weeks and also been made to go in and continue teaching.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69927 on: April 21, 2022, 06:49:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 21, 2022, 06:46:32 pm
Pretty standard these days. One of my GF's friends (she still mates with loads of teachers she worked with) caught it 2 days after the rules about quarantining changed and his school told him he had to come in and continue working. Two of her friends have caught it in last 4 or so weeks and also been made to go in and continue teaching.
Im genuinely shocked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69928 on: April 21, 2022, 07:56:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 21, 2022, 06:46:32 pm
Pretty standard these days. One of my GF's friends (she still mates with loads of teachers she worked with) caught it 2 days after the rules about quarantining changed and his school told him he had to come in and continue working. Two of her friends have caught it in last 4 or so weeks and also been made to go in and continue teaching.

Fucking unreal.

Thankfully my boss has been good about it and told me to just work from home for a bit until it passes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69929 on: April 21, 2022, 09:19:59 pm »
Quote from: .adam on April 21, 2022, 04:07:24 pm
88.3% of the population are supposedly fully vaccinated.

As I understand it, their vaccine is based on a similar technology to the Oxford/AZ one which has proven to be largely ineffective against Omicron.

If it was even less effective than AZ to begin with, I'd hazard a guess that the majority of their population are largely unprotected against Omicron because their government is too obstinate to order mRNA vaccines from the West.


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-18/only-half-of-chinese-aged-80-and-older-are-fully-vaccinated

Epic failure to vaccinate the very people who need it most.

I remember listening to an Irish Mep (Mick Wallace) spouting on radio a few months ago about how China had looked after their citizens better than western countries during covid.
He's now a prominent Putin apologist. He's a tool but in his defense,  he's consistent.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69930 on: April 21, 2022, 09:38:06 pm »
My brother is a postie, they've been told the same
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69931 on: April 22, 2022, 10:09:15 am »
We've had emails that said even though the government now allows you to leave the house with covid, our work rules still meant you musn't come in, and instead report to the internal track-and-trace.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69932 on: April 22, 2022, 10:19:35 am »
Listening to James O'brien on LBC and he's advised there was over 600 deaths due to COVID reported just yesterday.

That's frightening.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69933 on: April 22, 2022, 11:54:17 am »
The seven-day rolling average is 233. You have to count it that way considering there aren't reports every day. Still a lot of people but a lot lower than 600.

Sweden is at 12, which would be about 80 adjusting for the UK population.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69934 on: April 22, 2022, 12:04:41 pm »
Do they split how many of these people are vaccinated or not?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69935 on: April 22, 2022, 12:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on April 22, 2022, 10:19:35 am
Listening to James O'brien on LBC and he's advised there was over 600 deaths due to COVID reported just yesterday.

That's frightening.

646 reported yesterday and 508 reported the day before.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69936 on: April 22, 2022, 12:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on April 22, 2022, 10:19:35 am
Listening to James O'brien on LBC and he's advised there was over 600 deaths due to COVID reported just yesterday.

That's frightening.

Hi mate. That's actually an artefact of the reporting systems, and a consequence of a bank holiday lag of reports.

It's safest/most useful to never look at the numbers reported by date of report - when interpreting trends - and only use dates of death. This graph shows that most helpfully I think (click 1m in top corner to see last month only) - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths?areaType=nation&areaName=England

Journalists have been told this absolutely constantly for two years now - and on twitter the lay public are always correcting journalists and cranks like ISage when they do this - it's hard to imagine it's anything other than wilful misuse of the numbers to bolster their argument, at this point.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69937 on: April 22, 2022, 01:11:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on April 22, 2022, 12:37:17 pm
646 reported yesterday and 508 reported the day before.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
The encouraging thing on that website is the worldwide deaths graph which has finally dropped sharply to levels not seen since spring 2020.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69938 on: April 22, 2022, 01:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 22, 2022, 12:44:45 pm
Hi mate. That's actually an artefact of the reporting systems, and a consequence of a bank holiday lag of reports.

It's safest/most useful to never look at the numbers reported by date of report - when interpreting trends - and only use dates of death. This graph shows that most helpfully I think (click 1m in top corner to see last month only) - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths?areaType=nation&areaName=England

Journalists have been told this absolutely constantly for two years now - and on twitter the lay public are always correcting journalists and cranks like ISage when they do this - it's hard to imagine it's anything other than wilful misuse of the numbers to bolster their argument, at this point.

Well said Classy, everyone has to look at rolling averages over a longer period to gague different figures.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69939 on: April 22, 2022, 04:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 22, 2022, 12:44:45 pm
Hi mate. That's actually an artefact of the reporting systems, and a consequence of a bank holiday lag of reports.

It's safest/most useful to never look at the numbers reported by date of report - when interpreting trends - and only use dates of death. This graph shows that most helpfully I think (click 1m in top corner to see last month only) - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths?areaType=nation&areaName=England

Journalists have been told this absolutely constantly for two years now - and on twitter the lay public are always correcting journalists and cranks like ISage when they do this - it's hard to imagine it's anything other than wilful misuse of the numbers to bolster their argument, at this point.

Yes the headline numbers are pretty meaningless now when it comes to reported deaths anyway, with Covid being so widespread this year you really are going to get a lot of deaths with incidental Covid in the previous month, just because so many people have had Covid in the previous month.

Excess mortality has looked pretty ok so far this year (after being pretty bad in the second half of last year) although starting to show some signs of ticking up again on the ONS numbers , may be worth keeping an eye on
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69940 on: April 22, 2022, 05:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 22, 2022, 12:44:45 pm
Hi mate. That's actually an artefact of the reporting systems, and a consequence of a bank holiday lag of reports.

It's safest/most useful to never look at the numbers reported by date of report - when interpreting trends - and only use dates of death. This graph shows that most helpfully I think (click 1m in top corner to see last month only) - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/deaths?areaType=nation&areaName=England

Journalists have been told this absolutely constantly for two years now - and on twitter the lay public are always correcting journalists and cranks like ISage when they do this - it's hard to imagine it's anything other than wilful misuse of the numbers to bolster their argument, at this point.

Im a big fan of James O Brian generally but its disappointing to see him using tactics like this, hopefully whatever point he was using the embellished numbers to prove was a legitimate one at least, ie mask wearing or vaccinations.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69941 on: April 22, 2022, 07:09:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 22, 2022, 10:09:15 am
We've had emails that said even though the government now allows you to leave the house with covid, our work rules still meant you musn't come in, and instead report to the internal track-and-trace.
that's the same as us
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69942 on: April 22, 2022, 07:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April 22, 2022, 07:09:43 pm
that's the same as us

Ive been told not to come in until Ive had at least 2 negative tests.

Tested positive yesterday, very little symptoms, sorry throat and a cold which started on Monday but Id put down to being at the match on Saturday and drinking smoking etc. Theyve now almost passed and I feel otherwise absolutely fine so hopefully it stays that way.

Reassuring that Im not expected in until its definitely negative though, I did worry they might say come back in 5 days as thats the NHS guidance.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69943 on: April 22, 2022, 07:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on April 22, 2022, 07:13:07 pm
Ive been told not to come in until Ive had at least 2 negative tests.

Tested positive yesterday, very little symptoms, sorry throat and a cold which started on Monday but Id put down to being at the match on Saturday and drinking smoking etc. Theyve now almost passed and I feel otherwise absolutely fine so hopefully it stays that way.

Reassuring that Im not expected in until its definitely negative though, I did worry they might say come back in 5 days as thats the NHS guidance.
it's good to know that there are some sensible employers out there still, I genuinely can't believe teachers though, I guess that's a fall out from the government's lax attitude to CoVid now though, i.e. living with CoVid essentially means ignoring it
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69944 on: April 22, 2022, 07:19:22 pm »
My work even if you are just a close contact you have to do 2 negative tests, and full 10 days staying away if you test positive.

If you are not full vaccinated it's 10 days away from office if you are a close contact.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69945 on: April 22, 2022, 07:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April 22, 2022, 07:16:08 pm
it's good to know that there are some sensible employers out there still, I genuinely can't believe teachers though, I guess that's a fall out from the government's lax attitude to CoVid now though, i.e. living with CoVid essentially means ignoring it

Yeah its an absolute joke.

Luckily my partner works for the NHS and we can still  access the free LFT tests as otherwise Id have to pay for them as well. Absolutely ridiculous that people should have to pay to do their best to protect others whilst the government have thrown away hundreds of millions on defective test and trace policies for their fucking mates.

Whilst some people are selfish twats, the vast majority will do the right thing whether its the law or not but its far harder to do that if you cant tell whether youve got COViD or not, especially if youre asymptomatic
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69946 on: April 25, 2022, 06:36:58 pm »
For anything that requires a Covid pass eg travel. What happens once that expires?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69947 on: April 25, 2022, 07:23:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 25, 2022, 06:36:58 pm
For anything that requires a Covid pass eg travel. What happens once that expires?
Depends how it expires. If you download a pdf one via the NHS app, it's valid for a month, but you can download a new one whenever you want. So just get a new one.

The bigger problem might be that at some point in the future, some countries might want to see a fourth booster, and we probably won't do that. No idea if that happens, or how it'd affect travel.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69948 on: April 25, 2022, 07:35:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 25, 2022, 07:23:42 pm
Depends how it expires. If you download a pdf one via the NHS app, it's valid for a month, but you can download a new one whenever you want. So just get a new one.

The bigger problem might be that at some point in the future, some countries might want to see a fourth booster, and we probably won't do that. No idea if that happens, or how it'd affect travel.
When your on the app it states for example abroad one expires 19th May 2022. So no idea what happens after.

Also trying to sign up my Dad to the NHS App so he can get have proof on his phone but won't let him register. So annoying. Doctors reckon he is signed up to online services with them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69949 on: Yesterday at 12:23:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 25, 2022, 07:35:09 pm
When your on the app it states for example abroad one expires 19th May 2022. So no idea what happens after.

Also trying to sign up my Dad to the NHS App so he can get have proof on his phone but won't let him register. So annoying. Doctors reckon he is signed up to online services with them.
Think once it expires in the app, you just have to click on covid pass for travel (or whatever it is called, can't remember) again, and it'll make you a new one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69950 on: Today at 02:46:12 pm »
