« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1743 1744 1745 1746 1747 [1748]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2703136 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69880 on: April 13, 2022, 10:00:20 am »
Quote from: Lusty on April 13, 2022, 09:14:20 am
What's the general feeling on the accuracy of LFTs?  We've had covid in the house in the last few days, and I've had symptoms since yesterday (temperature, cough, couple of other things) but I've tried 3 LFTs now and they are all coming up negative.

If it was just one test I would have assumed it is a false negative, but would that happen for 3 separate tests?  Or is that how the false negatives work i.e. if one test is a false negative then will that keep happening for the same person?

3 days of mild symptoms and tested negative with the LFT kits. Then on the 4th felt like I'd been hit by a truck and tested positive.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69881 on: April 13, 2022, 10:09:36 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 13, 2022, 09:36:18 am
With LFT's if it's positive then you are definitely covid positive. Even if it is a tiny faint line. But if have only got it mildly then the LFT wont always pick it up.

I've heard anecdotally that if you want to increase the accuracy of the test then do both nostrils and the back of your throat (even if the test pack says only do one nostril or only do your throat.

At this stage though if you feel like you have symptoms then just assume you have it and take the precautions recommended (self isolate, work from home, minimise the time you spend outdoors, avoid vulnerable people)
Yeah I'm working on the assusmption that I've got it.  Otherwise, I've got a virus with the exact same symptoms as covid just after someone else in the house has recovered from it.

Quote from: lobsterboy on April 13, 2022, 10:00:20 am
3 days of mild symptoms and tested negative with the LFT kits. Then on the 4th felt like I'd been hit by a truck and tested positive.
Something to look forward to then ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,436
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69882 on: April 13, 2022, 10:17:02 am »
Quote from: Lusty on April 13, 2022, 10:09:36 am
Yeah I'm working on the assusmption that I've got it.  Otherwise, I've got a virus with the exact same symptoms as covid just after someone else in the house has recovered from it.
Something to look forward to then ;D

My lad was off school all last week, covid symptoms but negative LFT's. He's double jabbed so wasn't as rough as he was the first time he had covid, but even then it took a PCR to show he had it as the LFTs were negative. 11 yr old then developed symptoms over the weekend, he's negative too, he did test positive on an LFT in Jan as did the wife. PCR tests confirmed and I took one just in case, mt LFTs were negative and I tested positive.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,557
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69883 on: April 13, 2022, 10:30:57 am »
Quote from: Lusty on April 13, 2022, 09:33:14 am
Don't think you can get a PCR anymore.  Not for free anyway.

Interesting it was the same person getting 4 negatives though, does suggest that if you get one false negative then you'll keep getting them.
it certainly cast doubts on the reliability of it

didnt know that about PCRs

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,277
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69884 on: April 13, 2022, 10:37:54 am »
Quote from: Lusty on April 13, 2022, 09:33:14 am
Don't think you can get a PCR anymore.  Not for free anyway.

Interesting it was the same person getting 4 negatives though, does suggest that if you get one false negative then you'll keep getting them.

Think it might depend a bit on where the virus load is heaviest. Like if it hasn't affected your nose that much, doing swaps of it will be negative.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69885 on: April 13, 2022, 04:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 13, 2022, 09:14:20 am
What's the general feeling on the accuracy of LFTs?  We've had covid in the house in the last few days, and I've had symptoms since yesterday (temperature, cough, couple of other things) but I've tried 3 LFTs now and they are all coming up negative.

If it was just one test I would have assumed it is a false negative, but would that happen for 3 separate tests?  Or is that how the false negatives work i.e. if one test is a false negative then will that keep happening for the same person?
It's more likely than not that you have got it if you have symptoms and it's been in your house as well.

We've not communicated very well how confirmation of infection with an LFT, days you might be positive, duration of symptoms etc, may have changed from the time pre-vaccine (and even more so pre-booster) to now.

The symptoms most of us have - sneezing, joint aches, fatigue, sore throat, headache - these are caused by our immune system and it's response to the virus, not really by the virus itself. Considering that now we are a population that in the main have our immune systems primed to react quickly to this virus, those symptoms come on earlier than they did pre-booster, for some in the time frame where we would still be negative on an LFT.

Everything has shifted now due to us actually responding quicker to an infection, our symptom window has shifted earlier - Our day 1 on an LFT is generally earlier than pre-booster (because symptoms start earlier, we test earlier). Because our day 1 is identified earlier, it feels like we remain positive for longer (when actually we've just missed the first few days previously pre-booster because symptoms came a few days later than they do now). I think it happens more regularly now that you can feel rough, have symptoms for a few days - but still test negative on a LFT. It takes a few days for the viral load to get to the point where it will give a positive for some.

Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,277
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69886 on: April 13, 2022, 05:16:04 pm »
Quote from: djahern on April 13, 2022, 04:54:22 pm

The symptoms most of us have - sneezing, joint aches, fatigue, sore throat, headache - these are caused by our immune system and it's response to the virus, not really by the virus itself. Considering that now we are a population that in the main have our immune systems primed to react quickly to this virus, those symptoms come on earlier than they did pre-booster, for some in the time frame where we would still be negative on an LFT.


That is interesting, I haven't thought about it in that way. Do you think it's possible that some experience those symptoms, but then their immune system is successful in fighting the virus, so you never actually get ill (and also never test positive)?

(I suppose if your immune system is fighting the virus, that qualifies as "being ill", but what I mean is that you get rid of it very quickly, before it can properly multiply.)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69887 on: April 13, 2022, 05:24:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 13, 2022, 05:16:04 pm
That is interesting, I haven't thought about it in that way. Do you think it's possible that some experience those symptoms, but then their immune system is successful in fighting the virus, so you never actually get ill (and also never test positive)?

(I suppose if your immune system is fighting the virus, that qualifies as "being ill", but what I mean is that you get rid of it very quickly, before it can properly multiply.)
For testing positive on an LFT I'd say most certainly. Some people will have some symptoms but the threshold of antigen to trigger a positive test won't be reached. It would be a small amount of people at the moment, but I'm sure there are some.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69888 on: April 13, 2022, 05:24:52 pm »
Interesting theories, thanks guys.  I'll keep testing and see if things change.

Probably just after that truck hits me on day 4 ;D
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69889 on: April 13, 2022, 11:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 13, 2022, 05:24:52 pm
Interesting theories, thanks guys.  I'll keep testing and see if things change.

Probably just after that truck hits me on day 4 ;D
I felt symptoms coming on, afternoon of last Wednesday, felt like shit on Thursday and Friday, tested positive on Saturday, which was day 4, now day 8 and still coughing my guts up and a hell of a sore throat.

Thought I was getting over it today and intended to do some work tomorrow (WFH) but not so sure now as been coughing non-stop for the last two hours!

I'm glad I didn't catch it pre-vaccination
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,456
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69890 on: April 14, 2022, 08:34:06 pm »
Quote from: djahern on April 13, 2022, 04:54:22 pm
It's more likely than not that you have got it if you have symptoms and it's been in your house as well.

We've not communicated very well how confirmation of infection with an LFT, days you might be positive, duration of symptoms etc, may have changed from the time pre-vaccine (and even more so pre-booster) to now.

The symptoms most of us have - sneezing, joint aches, fatigue, sore throat, headache - these are caused by our immune system and it's response to the virus, not really by the virus itself. Considering that now we are a population that in the main have our immune systems primed to react quickly to this virus, those symptoms come on earlier than they did pre-booster, for some in the time frame where we would still be negative on an LFT.

Everything has shifted now due to us actually responding quicker to an infection, our symptom window has shifted earlier - Our day 1 on an LFT is generally earlier than pre-booster (because symptoms start earlier, we test earlier). Because our day 1 is identified earlier, it feels like we remain positive for longer (when actually we've just missed the first few days previously pre-booster because symptoms came a few days later than they do now). I think it happens more regularly now that you can feel rough, have symptoms for a few days - but still test negative on a LFT. It takes a few days for the viral load to get to the point where it will give a positive for some.

man, science is really interesting.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69891 on: April 14, 2022, 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April 13, 2022, 11:13:47 pm
I felt symptoms coming on, afternoon of last Wednesday, felt like shit on Thursday and Friday, tested positive on Saturday, which was day 4, now day 8 and still coughing my guts up and a hell of a sore throat.

Thought I was getting over it today and intended to do some work tomorrow (WFH) but not so sure now as been coughing non-stop for the last two hours!

I'm glad I didn't catch it pre-vaccination

Took me 2 weeks to fully recover mate, like you said after feeling better towards the end of week 1, but then shite again for a few days. Mostly symptom free now post illness bar a bit of brain fog and acrid taste
« Last Edit: April 14, 2022, 10:00:28 pm by McSquared »
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,637
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69892 on: April 15, 2022, 09:31:55 am »
Locked for the day
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69893 on: April 18, 2022, 03:59:06 pm »
Still positive after 9 days, much lighter line this time though after today it doesn't matter anyway as it's Day 10.

As it happens I did go out to the shop earlier as I don't technically have to isolate now, shop full of maskless people, mask wearing around 10% at the most I would have thought, I did wear mine just in case I am still contagious
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,599
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69894 on: April 18, 2022, 10:11:30 pm »
I keep forgetting to take a man out with me now. Not sure it's even 10 per cent here. I suspect it's mainly the vulnerable trying to protect themselves.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,239
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69895 on: April 18, 2022, 10:16:33 pm »
First day  of no mask laws in Scotland and I would say still more than 50% of people wearing masks on bus and in work I would estimate.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69896 on: April 18, 2022, 10:39:28 pm »
I still think politicians are idiots for being so eager to get rid of masks all the time. It's the easiest way to slow the spread and mask mandates should be kept for as long as possible, especially in places with a high turnover of people you don't know (i.e. public places indoors, shops and all restaurant/leisure-settings)...
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,116
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69897 on: April 19, 2022, 04:01:58 pm »
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69898 on: April 19, 2022, 04:47:10 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 18, 2022, 10:39:28 pm
I still think politicians are idiots for being so eager to get rid of masks all the time. It's the easiest way to slow the spread and mask mandates should be kept for as long as possible, especially in places with a high turnover of people you don't know (i.e. public places indoors, shops and all restaurant/leisure-settings)...

Just be glad your not in China

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/19/china-zero-covid-strategy-omicron-response
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,836
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69899 on: April 19, 2022, 04:47:55 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69900 on: April 19, 2022, 07:38:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 19, 2022, 04:01:58 pm
Next gen boosters looking good

https://twitter.com/sailorrooscout/status/1516425691667083271
Just on boosters - are they actually giving out a second booster here now ? I had my booster nearly 7 months ago, so wondered what the situation was with 2nd booster shots.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • Linudden.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69901 on: April 19, 2022, 07:44:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 18, 2022, 10:39:28 pm
I still think politicians are idiots for being so eager to get rid of masks all the time. It's the easiest way to slow the spread and mask mandates should be kept for as long as possible, especially in places with a high turnover of people you don't know (i.e. public places indoors, shops and all restaurant/leisure-settings)...

Ich habe dieses besonderes gefühl...

that you'd gone mental in Sweden over the past couple of years ;D

Quote from: RF on April 19, 2022, 04:47:10 pm
Just be glad your not in China

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/19/china-zero-covid-strategy-omicron-response

Don't give the Austrian government any ideas :D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69902 on: April 19, 2022, 09:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on April 19, 2022, 07:44:51 pm
Ich habe dieses besonderes gefühl...

that you'd gone mental in Sweden over the past couple of years ;D

Don't give the Austrian government any ideas :D

No need to keep showing what an idiot you are. You've done plenty of that in this thread already, so piss off...
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69903 on: April 19, 2022, 10:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on April 19, 2022, 07:44:51 pm
Ich habe dieses besonderes gefühl...

that you'd gone mental in Sweden over the past couple of years ;D

Don't give the Austrian government any ideas :D
What's there to smile about ya no mark
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69904 on: Yesterday at 02:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April 19, 2022, 07:38:21 pm
Just on boosters - are they actually giving out a second booster here now ? I had my booster nearly 7 months ago, so wondered what the situation was with 2nd booster shots.

Second booster should be going to over 75s who had their first booster 6 months or more ago, I'm not sure if they are also doing that for the various tiers of vulnerable groups as well
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69905 on: Yesterday at 04:14:37 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:49:32 pm
Second booster should be going to over 75s who had their first booster 6 months or more ago, I'm not sure if they are also doing that for the various tiers of vulnerable groups as well
yep my Mam has hers on Friday
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69906 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:49:32 pm
Second booster should be going to over 75s who had their first booster 6 months or more ago, I'm not sure if they are also doing that for the various tiers of vulnerable groups as well
Ah, ok thanks - and then coming down the age groups as before ?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,020
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69907 on: Yesterday at 05:13:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:49:32 pm
Second booster should be going to over 75s who had their first booster 6 months or more ago, I'm not sure if they are also doing that for the various tiers of vulnerable groups as well
They're quite tight on who is vulnerable as well. The wife has cancer and doesn't qualify.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,116
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69908 on: Yesterday at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:13:01 pm
They're quite tight on who is vulnerable as well. The wife has cancer and doesn't qualify.

That's insane, it's not like there is a shortage
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69909 on: Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:52:37 pm
Ah, ok thanks - and then coming down the age groups as before ?

No plans to go down the age groups at present, from anything I have seen.

Complete guesswork but I suspect it may be offered a bit more widely in autumn, with large numbers missing out this round of boosters, obviously that could change if they start to see worrying numbers before then
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,588
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69910 on: Yesterday at 06:34:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69911 on: Yesterday at 07:33:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
No plans to go down the age groups at present, from anything I have seen.

Complete guesswork but I suspect it may be offered a bit more widely in autumn, with large numbers missing out this round of boosters, obviously that could change if they start to see worrying numbers before then
Really ? I thought there was some waning of effectiveness after 6 months or so - or thought I'd read that somewhere ?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,116
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69912 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:34:18 pm
Fingers crossed.

Guess it won't be available this year?

Not sure, i think somewhere it says stage 2/3 so maybe for the Autumn shots, if not, hopefully soon
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69913 on: Today at 08:52:09 am »
Its finally got me.

Im sure its not a coincidence that I got the positive test 5 days after that Wembley concourse.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1743 1744 1745 1746 1747 [1748]   Go Up
« previous next »
 