Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

flemingcool

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69840 on: April 9, 2022, 02:05:25 pm
Quote from: Komic on April  9, 2022, 12:11:19 pm
That is scary, hopefully he gets better soon.

Do you have anymore information on the bit in bold? Just I tend to try and get back up to my regular levels of exercise after an illness quite quickly. I tested positive last Thursday (although the Wednesday was when I felt most ill) and I'm now trying to do a bit of light exercise but it is unsettlingly tiring. So just want to know if I'm being foolish trying to do much too soon and I'll have this fatigue for longer than if I just do nothing for an extra week or so.

Take it very easy in recovery period.  Lots of people with long covid cite doing too much while still recovering as the trigger. 
McSquared

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69841 on: April 9, 2022, 03:24:39 pm
Quote from: Komic on April  9, 2022, 12:11:19 pm
That is scary, hopefully he gets better soon.

Do you have anymore information on the bit in bold? Just I tend to try and get back up to my regular levels of exercise after an illness quite quickly. I tested positive last Thursday (although the Wednesday was when I felt most ill) and I'm now trying to do a bit of light exercise but it is unsettlingly tiring. So just want to know if I'm being foolish trying to do much too soon and I'll have this fatigue for longer than if I just do nothing for an extra week or so.

Ive been positive for 10 days now. Think this omicron likes to hang around. I have found that the nasal LFTs produce a weak result now, but I also tested with a throat one and that was pretty strong. Dont think these nasal LFTs can be trusted to determine recovery myself
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69842 on: April 9, 2022, 06:42:02 pm
https://twitter.com/Jaredtnelson/status/1512713451587710977

Shanghai sounds like a laugh a minute at present, I presume they have a similar issue to Hong Kong, in that they have failed to get high uptake of vaccination with at risk groups?
The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69843 on: April 9, 2022, 06:50:14 pm
Eurgh. For those who travel how do you check which countries are "ok" for visiting?
McSquared

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69844 on: April 9, 2022, 06:52:22 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  9, 2022, 06:50:14 pm
Eurgh. For those who travel how do you check which countries are "ok" for visiting?

Foreign office
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69845 on: April 10, 2022, 08:05:15 am
Still feel rough as fuck, really restless night sleep again. The worse thing is the sore throat, cough seems a bit better today, interestingly I'm only recommended to isolate until tomorrow! Tested positive yesterday but symptoms started on Wednesday afternoon/evening, I guess technically Monday is the five days
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69846 on: April 10, 2022, 10:53:07 am
Are airlines letting people fly without wearing masks now?
I've been a good boy.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69847 on: April 10, 2022, 11:03:46 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 10, 2022, 10:53:07 am
Are airlines letting people fly without wearing masks now?
Not sure about the foreign airlines but I know easyjet, BA, Ryanair, TUI and Jet2 all dropped it.
Linudden

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69848 on: April 10, 2022, 11:12:16 am
Quote from: Jake on April  6, 2022, 10:01:15 pm
Those deaths would be fucking zero if we'd just stayed locked down longer. Triple jabbed, weaker virus, going into the summer months.

"Oh we need our civil liberties back" fuck off. Our ancestors had to be locked in the dark cos the germans were overhead and they didn't have smartphones and netflix, pampered twats.

With all due respect Jake, but are you actually the mayor of Shanghai? :wave

Classy is right in the sense that at a certain point when a variant is as transmissible you're only delaying the inevitable by trying to hold it back. What China got wrong though was using their own inefficient vaccine and it's being compounded by way too excessive urbanization. They have ten cities the size of London or greater and in addition another eight above five million. In turn this could lead to a large percentage of the at-risk groups contracting it at once to levels we can't even comprehend in the big European cities. This has them staring at a catastrophe with millions of deaths even from omicron if it gets out without them using the western vaccines.

The problem for China is that at a certain point they're going to have to make the decision to either develop a new vaccine from scratch, mass import western vaccines being majorly gagued for that or they'll be stuck in complete isolation for several years. Or they just sweep it under the carpet when the crunch comes, which is the most likely scenario once this really hits their economy badly. The issue here is that admitting their vaccine was a failure and that others got it right is too humiliating for the very hierarchical power structure in China to do. That's why they insist on zero covid rather than looking into alternative avenues.

In fact, they might do our countries in the freer world a favour by pursuing this since it reduces the risks of new variants forming in China through a superspreader phase. In turn, these complete shutdowns possibly for multiple years weaken China's economy, giving NATO and South Korea/Japan much more leverage on the international stage.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69849 on: April 10, 2022, 11:16:31 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 10, 2022, 11:03:46 am
Not sure about the foreign airlines but I know easyjet, BA, Ryanair, TUI and Jet2 all dropped it.
A'hh ok thank you.  I've not been on a plane in 6 years so have no idea what's going on.  I'm thinking of hopping over to Belfast for a few days in May and think it will be by EasyJet, not 100% sure about that so need to check it out.
Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69850 on: April 10, 2022, 12:12:36 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 10, 2022, 11:16:31 am
A'hh ok thank you.  I've not been on a plane in 6 years so have no idea what's going on.  I'm thinking of hopping over to Belfast for a few days in May and think it will be by EasyJet, not 100% sure about that so need to check it out.

I'm flying Easyjet from Belfast to Liverpool in 10 days. I don't think it's mandatory.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69851 on: April 10, 2022, 12:43:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 10, 2022, 12:12:36 pm
I'm flying Easyjet from Belfast to Liverpool in 10 days. I don't think it's mandatory.
OK Barney, let me know how it goes, thanks mate.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69852 on: April 10, 2022, 12:48:21 pm
Got a four day trip to Amsterdam coming up next month. I'm a nervous traveller at the best of times, but Covid is just another layer of stress I don't need. I'm having to fight the urge to jib tge whole thing off.

My biggest fear is getting Covid right before I'm due to travel, but I'm lousy at organising, so the logistics of organising testing etc is getting bigger up in my head. It's not rational, but I can't help it.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69853 on: April 10, 2022, 01:44:11 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 10, 2022, 11:03:46 am
Not sure about the foreign airlines but I know easyjet, BA, Ryanair, TUI and Jet2 all dropped it.
I went to Portugal last week with Ryanair and they're still mandatory.
Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69854 on: April 10, 2022, 01:53:09 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 10, 2022, 12:43:42 pm
OK Barney, let me know how it goes, thanks mate.

Seems to be mandatory depending on where you're going

Flying to Belfast it isn't

https://www.easyjet.com/en/covid-19-travel-hub/safety-measures-wellbeing-and-mask-policy

All flights between England, Northern Ireland, Jersey, Isle of Man, Denmark, Sweden, Gibraltar, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland and Iceland

It's no longer a legal requirement to wear a mask if youre flying between any of these destinations. It may be helpful to have a mask with you, but wearing a mask is optional and your choice will be respected..

Please remember that masks are only optional when youre flying between the above destinations. If you are flying from Italy to England for example, a FFP2 mask will still be required.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69855 on: April 10, 2022, 04:16:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 10, 2022, 01:53:09 pm
Seems to be mandatory depending on where you're going

Flying to Belfast it isn't

https://www.easyjet.com/en/covid-19-travel-hub/safety-measures-wellbeing-and-mask-policy

All flights between England, Northern Ireland, Jersey, Isle of Man, Denmark, Sweden, Gibraltar, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland and Iceland

It's no longer a legal requirement to wear a mask if youre flying between any of these destinations. It may be helpful to have a mask with you, but wearing a mask is optional and your choice will be respected..

Please remember that masks are only optional when youre flying between the above destinations. If you are flying from Italy to England for example, a FFP2 mask will still be required.
Thanks for that.

Yes it will be direct Newcastle to Belfast then back to Newcastle 3 days later.  Both places in the UK so no mask required, that's what I want to know.  Still, it's up to the individual to make their own choice, same as buses and trains.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69856 on: April 11, 2022, 12:04:10 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April 10, 2022, 01:44:11 pm
I went to Portugal last week with Ryanair and they're still mandatory.

Yeah, I flew with Ryanair last Wednesday and they were asking everyone to wear a mask.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69857 on: April 11, 2022, 07:36:21 am
Day 3 since positive test, day 5 since symptoms started and I still feel rough as fuck, the worst thing is still my throat, feels like someone has given it a good going over with coarse sandpaper.

I've called in sick as have no energy as throat is stopping me from sleeping!
paulrazor

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69858 on: April 11, 2022, 08:32:04 am
Quote from: McSquared on April  9, 2022, 03:24:39 pm
Ive been positive for 10 days now. Think this omicron likes to hang around. I have found that the nasal LFTs produce a weak result now, but I also tested with a throat one and that was pretty strong. Dont think these nasal LFTs can be trusted to determine recovery myself
it is interesting you say that, one of my managers said her family are riddled with covid

one of them had 4 negatives on the lfts but just knew they felt crap and unwell

they booked a pcr and it was positive



This bastardin thing wont fuck off

Both my parents and my wifes parents got it the same day last week and werent in close contact with each other

My wife and son (Who is only 4) tested positive too at the weekend

I am still negative but cant stop a 4 year old running around so I will probably get it again (had it at Christmas)
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69859 on: April 11, 2022, 11:20:39 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April 10, 2022, 01:44:11 pm
I went to Portugal last week with Ryanair and they're still mandatory.

they're just following whatever the host countries' rules are but some airlines require them regardless. if they're going to drop the mandatory nature of them i think they should still be encouraged to be honest.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69860 on: April 11, 2022, 05:15:13 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on April 11, 2022, 08:32:04 am
it is interesting you say that, one of my managers said her family are riddled with covid

one of them had 4 negatives on the lfts but just knew they felt crap and unwell

they booked a pcr and it was positive



This bastardin thing wont fuck off

Both my parents and my wifes parents got it the same day last week and werent in close contact with each other

My wife and son (Who is only 4) tested positive too at the weekend

I am still negative but cant stop a 4 year old running around so I will probably get it again (had it at Christmas)
Sounds similar to us, I have it, daughter has just tested positive but has no symptoms, missus all the symptoms but testing negative. Also Mother in Law has recovered from it and now Father in Law has it, fortunately both mild symptoms at the moment
paulrazor

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69861 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April 11, 2022, 05:15:13 pm
Sounds similar to us, I have it, daughter has just tested positive but has no symptoms, missus all the symptoms but testing negative. Also Mother in Law has recovered from it and now Father in Law has it, fortunately both mild symptoms at the moment
That is a bit mad your wife feels more unwell than your daughter when your wife is negative and your daughter is positive

Wife is a bit poorly here but nothing she wont get over

My son is still full of life, he was dying to go out yesterday on his bike etc, I let him run around the back garden, burned a bit of energy off, I have really noticed no change in his condition yet at all

Still testing negative myself, not sure how quick you can get it twice?
richiedouglas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69862 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 am
Covid's been in our house (3 kids and a wife) twice now in 2022. I've not had it either time when the rest have.

Each time I get a headache which is very manageable and that's it. First time I took 20+ lateral flows (cases were spread over 2-3 weeks) and now i've been testing and still negative. They're all negative now so that seems to have passed too.

Can't work out what's going on or whether a PCR would have flagged differently. I mean I don't want to test positive, but I don't seem to do much different to avoid it.
Robinred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69863 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:35:13 am
That is a bit mad your wife feels more unwell than your daughter when your wife is negative and your daughter is positive

Wife is a bit poorly here but nothing she wont get over

My son is still full of life, he was dying to go out yesterday on his bike etc, I let him run around the back garden, burned a bit of energy off, I have really noticed no change in his condition yet at all

Still testing negative myself, not sure how quick you can get it twice?

According to the Danish research widely quoted, its possible to be reinfected quickly but extremely rare. 47 cases of quick reinfection (within months) from a test sample of 1.8 million were recorded, and the big majority of the 47 were youngsters who had not been vaccinated.

This is an excellent summary of where we are in terms of living with the pandemic, and highlights what many leading academics feel are the governments shortcomings and wrong turns:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/12/herd-immunity-covid-reinfection-virus-world?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
paulrazor

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69864 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:57:13 am
According to the Danish research widely quoted, its possible to be reinfected quickly but extremely rare. 47 cases of quick reinfection (within months) from a test sample of 1.8 million were recorded, and the big majority of the 47 were youngsters who had not been vaccinated.

This is an excellent summary of where we are in terms of living with the pandemic, and highlights what many leading academics feel are the governments shortcomings and wrong turns:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/apr/12/herd-immunity-covid-reinfection-virus-world?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
good read, i know its like asking how long is a piece of string but how quick is a quick reinfection? a month? 3 months? 6 months?

I got it on december 22
Robinred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69865 on: Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:28:37 am
good read, i know its like asking how long is a piece of string but how quick is a quick reinfection? a month? 3 months? 6 months?

I got it on december 22

Good question - and youre right - its a bit like asking how long is a piece of string.

My own experience fwiw, is that I had my third (booster) jab in early September, and in March went out in a gang of 9 to Cheltenham for a meal during the racing festival; it was heaving.  We all tested positive the following weekend, and our experiences were remarkably similar: slight sore throat, head cold, listlessness and 9 days of positive LFTs before getting better. Ive since travelled by train to Sussex to visit family; trains were crowded because of cancellations due to staff shortages and very few folk in the crowded trains and railway stations wore masks. Whatever we learned in the Alpha and Delta phases of Covid seems to have been forgotten.
paulrazor

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69866 on: Yesterday at 02:04:45 pm
Yeah I still wear masks going out but I am not in a minority

When I had it I got a chest infection too as I was coughing up green pleghm. (sp)

Tiredness was an issue, I had visitors outside the house every day, one day the mother and father in law came, I was talking to them from the upstairs window and I was that shattered just doing that I felt like I had done a 10k run, actually had a nap after it.

Was another day I was nearly fit to drop just after having a shower.

First few days were worst alright, my nose was completely blocked one day, couldnt even blow it out.

Tiredness was a big thing, few aches and pains as well

I have had worse though, some of the chest infections I had down the years were far worse
RideTheWalrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69867 on: Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
Took two years but I've finally (confirmed anyway) got covid.

Woke up on Saturday with a scratchy throat and dull headache, went to work and put a mask on just to be safe.
Still felt iffy Saturday night so done a test, slightly positive. Sunday it was more positive, all my body was aching, sneezing and bad throat and congestion.
Monday it was very thick line, body ache was only in shoulders and chest now, still a headache and congestion. Getting very tired throughout the day doing mundane tasks.
Today my taste has changed, it's not gone things just taste different.

It's made my eczema much worse, which I thought was odd. I have eczema around my eyes sometimes, and since Sunday my eyes have been burning and eczema has came on suddenly and painfully around my eyes. Also feel more sensitive to light.
afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69868 on: Yesterday at 02:38:28 pm
Stateside, Philadelphia reinstated an indoor mask mandate due to a sharp rise in cases...

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/11/health/mask-mandate-philadelphia-covid-19/index.html
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69869 on: Yesterday at 03:02:22 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm
Took two years but I've finally (confirmed anyway) got covid.

Woke up on Saturday with a scratchy throat and dull headache, went to work and put a mask on just to be safe.
Still felt iffy Saturday night so done a test, slightly positive. Sunday it was more positive, all my body was aching, sneezing and bad throat and congestion.
Monday it was very thick line, body ache was only in shoulders and chest now, still a headache and congestion. Getting very tired throughout the day doing mundane tasks.
Today my taste has changed, it's not gone things just taste different.

It's made my eczema much worse, which I thought was odd. I have eczema around my eyes sometimes, and since Sunday my eyes have been burning and eczema has came on suddenly and painfully around my eyes. Also feel more sensitive to light.

Hope you feel better soon! That is interesting with the skin issues - I have similar.

I caught my first bout of COVID last week. Travelled to Manchester on Friday 1st April, travelled to Liverpool Saturday morning for the game, back to Manchester that afternoon and back home (London) on Monday afternoon. Had a scratch throat on Tuesday but thought I was just run down from a heavy/tiring long weekend away. Wednesday I woke up and couldn't really talk for a bit until I fully woke up and started chatting on work calls, felt a bit better by lunchtime but suddenly just developed a cough so took a test that afternoon and it was a weak positive. Felt rough Thursday and Friday as the congestion built up and felt really tired with the cough but started feeling better Saturday evening and improved every day since. Just a bit of the cough remains. But I noticed today that some of my skin issues have come back with a bang. Been taking ibuprofen, cough medicine, cold and flu tablets for days but getting a lot of red hot patches on my skin and just irritation. I suffered nearly 2 years ago with skin problems and had been working it out with a dermatologist but found it interesting it came back with COVID.

I tested on Sunday and I had very strong lines. Tomorrow will be a week since I tested, a week today since I last left the house. Think i would like to get 2 clear negative tests on consecutive days before going out again, so will probably test again tomorrow.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69870 on: Yesterday at 06:24:24 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:35:13 am
That is a bit mad your wife feels more unwell than your daughter when your wife is negative and your daughter is positive

Wife is a bit poorly here but nothing she wont get over

My son is still full of life, he was dying to go out yesterday on his bike etc, I let him run around the back garden, burned a bit of energy off, I have really noticed no change in his condition yet at all

Still testing negative myself, not sure how quick you can get it twice?
Wife tested positive this morning, daughter had her third jab a couple of weeks ago so might be down to that?

She's gutted that she can't go shopping with her mates today, well there's nothing to stop her going other than her own morals and fortunately she has that.

It's not something I am particularly keen to get again, feeling a bit better today, throat a bit sore and now feel a bit lethargic/light-headed but seem to be getting there slowly
RideTheWalrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69871 on: Yesterday at 06:26:48 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 03:02:22 pm
Hope you feel better soon! That is interesting with the skin issues - I have similar.

I caught my first bout of COVID last week. Travelled to Manchester on Friday 1st April, travelled to Liverpool Saturday morning for the game, back to Manchester that afternoon and back home (London) on Monday afternoon. Had a scratch throat on Tuesday but thought I was just run down from a heavy/tiring long weekend away. Wednesday I woke up and couldn't really talk for a bit until I fully woke up and started chatting on work calls, felt a bit better by lunchtime but suddenly just developed a cough so took a test that afternoon and it was a weak positive. Felt rough Thursday and Friday as the congestion built up and felt really tired with the cough but started feeling better Saturday evening and improved every day since. Just a bit of the cough remains. But I noticed today that some of my skin issues have come back with a bang. Been taking ibuprofen, cough medicine, cold and flu tablets for days but getting a lot of red hot patches on my skin and just irritation. I suffered nearly 2 years ago with skin problems and had been working it out with a dermatologist but found it interesting it came back with COVID.

I tested on Sunday and I had very strong lines. Tomorrow will be a week since I tested, a week today since I last left the house. Think i would like to get 2 clear negative tests on consecutive days before going out again, so will probably test again tomorrow.


Wondering if it's due to stress/being stuck in the house, and maybe that's why my and your skin is flaring up?

might have a look into it to be honest, got fuck all else to do stuck in the house  ;D
lobsterboy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69872 on: Yesterday at 06:38:02 pm
Took nearly two weeks until I finally tested negative.
Felt properly ill for most of it. Even now after another two weeks still getting really fatigued, tired and don't breathe very easily.
Before Covid I could easily manage 100km on my bike, now I'm struggling with 20km.
Its shite.
paulrazor

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69873 on: Today at 08:30:46 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:24:24 pm
Wife tested positive this morning, daughter had her third jab a couple of weeks ago so might be down to that?

She's gutted that she can't go shopping with her mates today, well there's nothing to stop her going other than her own morals and fortunately she has that.

It's not something I am particularly keen to get again, feeling a bit better today, throat a bit sore and now feel a bit lethargic/light-headed but seem to be getting there slowly
ah yeah, we had to cancel a trip away this week

Maybe yeah the booster has watered down the severity of it, I am glad I was boosted when I got it, without it and the other 2 vaccine jabs I would imagine id have been very bad.
Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69874 on: Today at 08:33:07 am
My daughter has it again, second time for her after she had it in January.
