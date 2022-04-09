Took two years but I've finally (confirmed anyway) got covid.
Woke up on Saturday with a scratchy throat and dull headache, went to work and put a mask on just to be safe.
Still felt iffy Saturday night so done a test, slightly positive. Sunday it was more positive, all my body was aching, sneezing and bad throat and congestion.
Monday it was very thick line, body ache was only in shoulders and chest now, still a headache and congestion. Getting very tired throughout the day doing mundane tasks.
Today my taste has changed, it's not gone things just taste different.
It's made my eczema much worse, which I thought was odd. I have eczema around my eyes sometimes, and since Sunday my eyes have been burning and eczema has came on suddenly and painfully around my eyes. Also feel more sensitive to light.