Those deaths would be fucking zero if we'd just stayed locked down longer. Triple jabbed, weaker virus, going into the summer months.



"Oh we need our civil liberties back" fuck off. Our ancestors had to be locked in the dark cos the germans were overhead and they didn't have smartphones and netflix, pampered twats.



With all due respect Jake, but are you actually the mayor of Shanghai?Classy is right in the sense that at a certain point when a variant is as transmissible you're only delaying the inevitable by trying to hold it back. What China got wrong though was using their own inefficient vaccine and it's being compounded by way too excessive urbanization. They have ten cities the size of London or greater and in addition another eight above five million. In turn this could lead to a large percentage of the at-risk groups contracting it at once to levels we can't even comprehend in the big European cities. This has them staring at a catastrophe with millions of deaths even from omicron if it gets out without them using the western vaccines.The problem for China is that at a certain point they're going to have to make the decision to either develop a new vaccine from scratch, mass import western vaccines being majorly gagued for that or they'll be stuck in complete isolation for several years. Or they just sweep it under the carpet when the crunch comes, which is the most likely scenario once this really hits their economy badly. The issue here is that admitting their vaccine was a failure and that others got it right is too humiliating for the very hierarchical power structure in China to do. That's why they insist on zero covid rather than looking into alternative avenues.In fact, they might do our countries in the freer world a favour by pursuing this since it reduces the risks of new variants forming in China through a superspreader phase. In turn, these complete shutdowns possibly for multiple years weaken China's economy, giving NATO and South Korea/Japan much more leverage on the international stage.