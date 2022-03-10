« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1740 1741 1742 1743 1744 [1745]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2670222 times)

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,868
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69760 on: March 23, 2022, 04:35:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 23, 2022, 04:05:17 pm
covid baby?

I was making light of the fact that last night I was hiding the sausage from my wife, I wake up and I've got covid. So if I had a kid in 9 months it would be a covid baby, born of covid sperm.
Logged
Nah.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69761 on: March 23, 2022, 06:30:56 pm »
Looks like the US will hit a million CoVid deaths today
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,870
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69762 on: March 23, 2022, 06:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Joff on March 23, 2022, 04:35:16 pm
I was making light of the fact that last night I was hiding the sausage from my wife, I wake up and I've got covid. So if I had a kid in 9 months it would be a covid baby, born of covid sperm.

You just wanted to brag you got a birthday shag ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69763 on: March 23, 2022, 06:47:12 pm »
51557 new cases and 194 deaths reported today
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,457
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69764 on: March 23, 2022, 07:15:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2022, 06:42:04 pm
You just wanted to brag you got a birthday shag ;)
Glad you figured out what he was saying.
Congrats Joff. And many happy returns.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69765 on: March 23, 2022, 07:24:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 23, 2022, 06:47:12 pm
51557 new cases and 194 deaths reported today
Yeah, but that case figure is for specimen date and incomplete ? Cases by date reported is 102,483.

It's worrying that hospitalisations and deaths are increasing.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69766 on: March 23, 2022, 08:07:29 pm »
2 years since that TV announcement of the first UK lock down.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69767 on: March 23, 2022, 08:21:25 pm »
Quote from: djahern on March 23, 2022, 08:07:29 pm
2 years since that TV announcement of the first UK lock down.

Wow.
Logged

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,868
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69768 on: March 23, 2022, 09:25:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2022, 06:42:04 pm
You just wanted to brag you got a birthday shag ;)
Logged
Nah.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,641
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69769 on: March 24, 2022, 01:14:27 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 23, 2022, 06:30:56 pm
Looks like the US will hit a million CoVid deaths today


Two years ago on the 11th March I walked down the street being passed by crowds of Atletico Madrid fans, arriving in Liverpool from a European Coronavirus hotspot and creating the feeling that the then mostly unknown virus had accelerated across to us here. Home working came shortly afterwards and lockdown 2 weeks later. Now as we see life normalising (for most) we can take stock of the last two years and what it has done to us personally and to society as a whole.


In the USA, a million people have died, not that much more than proportion for this country, across the world at least 6 million have died of covid (but worth pointing out about 60 million people die a year as a matter of course). we probably all know someone who has died, know people who have annoyed us by their attitude over the last 2 years (whatever that attitude may be).


Some of us may have just got on with life as they would have done anyway (or had to do so), for others everything has changed. If you still have pasta left from March 2020 and have learnt to paint like Bob Ross then you've been impacted, regardless you will have shifted your views of other people no doubt, you will have changed.


Trump has gone (for now) and his friend Putin holds the centre stage in the world now. We used to worry about Brexit now it seems like this minor fragmentation of the world was just a practice run.


We don't have have Prince Phillip, Una Stubbs, Johnny Briggs, Sean Lock, Cicely Tyson, Tom O'Connor, Charlie Watts, Gerry Marsden, Michael Nesmith, Bunny Wailer, Tom Moore, Stephen Sondheim, Meat Loaf, Phil Spector, Janice Long. Shirley Williams, Desmond Tutu, Ian St.John, Roger Hunt, Jimmy Greaves, Walter Smith, Frank Worthington, Colin Bell, Ray Kennedy, Gerd Muller, Gerald Sinstadt, Colin Powell, Maradona, Sean Connery, Terry Jones, Nicholas Parsons, Kirk Douglas, Barbara Windsor, Nobby Stiles, Kobe Bryant, Kenny Rogers, Stirling Moss, Vera Lynn, Des O'Connor and many, many more.


People have died alone, away from their families, people have given more than they have ever given to keep wheels turning and keep others alive and supported, people have found a new isolation, for some it has been too much. For others new doors have opened, decisions have been taken, lives have changed. It was the same in 1919 but that was on top of a greater upheaval which overshadowed it so we've forgotten that.


As spring comes around, covid is still with us and not to be forgotten but not a bad time to take stock of how we, as passengers on this planet, have been impacted by the world halting (or speeding up if you you worked in intensive care or tesco deliveries)

And that I believe is probably the biggest shift in subject discussion, from birthday shags to world events in one post, that I have experienced and it's all my fault, sorry.


Back to sausages


« Last Edit: March 24, 2022, 01:16:34 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,441
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69770 on: March 24, 2022, 07:01:24 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 23, 2022, 06:30:56 pm
Looks like the US will hit a million CoVid deaths today


Andy @ Allerton!

« Reply #69749 on: March 22, 2022, 06:30:04 pm »


America is 1,160 deaths away from 1,000,000

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/






-----------------------------


America today:

1,001,175

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69771 on: Yesterday at 12:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 22, 2022, 12:46:08 pm
Just had a text from our darts captain, he's tested positive, the silly arse played last night, he had a stinking cold but had tested negative up until the one today!

I have started feeling a bit sniffly now, the missus' mate who she went to that London with on the weekend has also tested positive today, the missus is still negative at the moment, I picked them up from the station on Sunday evening so fully expecting to test positive over the next few days!

Does anyone know roughly how long from exposure to potentially testing positive?

TIA
I'm still testing negative, four days after exposure so hopefully I've avoided it, my mate who also plays darts with me tested positive yesterday evening but has been feeling symptoms for a couple of days.

Today he feels rough as fuck and has gone back to bed.

Looks like the missus and daughter have avoided it too.

No idea how we haven't picked it up yet, hopefully it's due to the jabs and a good immune system!

On that note, 17 year old daughter had her third jab today
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69772 on: Yesterday at 03:24:04 pm »
ive found conflicting information...

but anyone know what length of time to avoid "people" (if you're the cautious type like me) having recovered from covid?

Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69773 on: Yesterday at 04:12:19 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 03:24:04 pm
ive found conflicting information...

but anyone know what length of time to avoid "people" (if you're the cautious type like me) having recovered from covid?

Everyone differs, but the incubation period for Omicron seems to be less than other variants.  You're most infectious 1 or 2 days before you see symptoms, that's if you get symptoms, and 2 to 3 days afterwards.  The majority of people are no longer infectious 7-10 days after testing positive.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,057
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69774 on: Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm »
Week on week drop today, hopefully it continues
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,818
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69775 on: Yesterday at 04:18:32 pm »
Girlfriend tested positive this morning, currently wrapped up in bed, feeling like she's been in a car crash.  Triple jabbed, so can only imagine how bad it could've been.

Hasn't hit me yet, but I'm sure it's on the way.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69776 on: Yesterday at 04:22:25 pm »
i've had long covid since august, only just started easing off. shitting myself i'm gonna get it again and go back to square one as it seems everywhere atm. geniunely been the hardest 6 months of my life i've felt so unwell.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69777 on: Yesterday at 04:31:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm
Week on week drop today, hopefully it continues

Drop in what? How much we care about an ongoing problem?
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69778 on: Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 04:12:19 pm
Everyone differs, but the incubation period for Omicron seems to be less than other variants.  You're most infectious 1 or 2 days before you see symptoms, that's if you get symptoms, and 2 to 3 days afterwards.  The majority of people are no longer infectious 7-10 days after testing positive.

Thanks a lot
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69779 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 03:24:04 pm
ive found conflicting information...

but anyone know what length of time to avoid "people" (if you're the cautious type like me) having recovered from covid?

I thought the advice is to avoid people until youve had two negative LF tests. For me, that was day 12 - day 10 for my wife, day 18 for my nephew. Crazily, I had my first symptoms (sore throat) about 18 hours after I was a close contact.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69780 on: Today at 12:08:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
I thought the advice is to avoid people until youve had two negative LF tests. For me, that was day 12 - day 10 for my wife, day 18 for my nephew. Crazily, I had my first symptoms (sore throat) about 18 hours after I was a close contact.
thought it was a maximum of 10 days after that don't believe you are infectious, not that it matters now, the government have said you can do what you want and spread at your hearts content.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline flemingcool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69781 on: Today at 12:43:05 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 04:22:25 pm
i've had long covid since august, only just started easing off. shitting myself i'm gonna get it again and go back to square one as it seems everywhere atm. geniunely been the hardest 6 months of my life i've felt so unwell.

Really sorry to hear about this.  Long covid is horrific.  Everyone is concerned about the acute phase, but the long term consequences can be debilitating - especially for younger people who in some cases only have a mild acute phase.  Take your time when returning to exercise etc.  I've had long covid symptoms from the vaccine, and have set myself back multiple times trying to get back to training like I used to.  I recently had covid, was a bit rough for a few days then recovered OK, but it has caused a flare up of symptoms about 20 days post infection.  Doesn't seem to be as bad as first time round, so hoping i'll return to baseline shortly. 
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69782 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
There are LFTs available online if anyone needs them, just ordered my last free pack, getting through them at a rate of knots at the moment
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69783 on: Today at 02:15:23 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 04:22:25 pm
i've had long covid since august, only just started easing off. shitting myself i'm gonna get it again and go back to square one as it seems everywhere atm. geniunely been the hardest 6 months of my life i've felt so unwell.
I had something similar to long Covid from the vaccine trial I was on. Took me 6 months to recover. Then we got omicron after being piled into a plane with unmasked individuals when Johnson reintroduced the red list. Hardly felt ill - I was one of those, 'have had worse man 'flu' bores - so maybe the immune system had finally sorted itself out. Don't worry unnecessarily. Mask up on public transport etc. and take your time getting back to normal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1740 1741 1742 1743 1744 [1745]   Go Up
« previous next »
 