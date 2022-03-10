It's pretty much as rife as it's ever been around me. The amount of symptomatic and positive cases we are being told about in work, the amount of kids off school, the amount of people testing positive in various WhatsApp groups.
Have noticed a huge reduction in mask wearing in shops recently too. There has been a few times myself that I have forgot to lift one, or been out with no intentions of going into a shop then remembered I needed something so went in without one, but in general I think people are beginning to fuck it off.