COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69680 on: March 10, 2022, 05:01:07 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on March 10, 2022, 08:28:59 am
Directly linked to Johnsons decision to end the legal need to self-isolate I wonder? Cant have helped however you look at it.
Plays a part for sure.

Strange thing was the rise in admissions without a rise in reported infections preceding it. That at least seems to be, according to data released today, due to a sudden increase in incidental admissions. Though masked underneath that is a less rapid increase in admissions for covid, which would lag a bit behind those incidental admissions.

The sudden increase in incidental admissions suggest though theres been a substantial rise in infections in the community that have gone unreported and prevalence may be quite high.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69681 on: March 10, 2022, 05:22:23 pm
Quote from: djahern on March 10, 2022, 05:01:07 pm
Plays a part for sure.

Strange thing was the rise in admissions without a rise in reported infections preceding it. That at least seems to be, according to data released today, due to a sudden increase in incidental admissions. Though masked underneath that is a less rapid increase in admissions for covid, which would lag a bit behind those incidental admissions.

The sudden increase in incidental admissions suggest though theres been a substantial rise in infections in the community that have gone unreported and prevalence may be quite high.

That would fit with a new wave though, right? Maybe in schools/universities, where there is a sudden drop in testing, and likely fairly mild symptoms due to the age distribution. Would be interesting to see what age group these new cases are in, because with the last school wave, it first transferred to the parent generation.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Wuhan Coronavirus
Reply #69682 on: March 11, 2022, 07:57:19 am
Quote from: meady1981 on March  6, 2022, 08:42:26 am
Havent actually been on this thread since THE BEGINNING. I still think about this post often.
It's funny that I agreed with him a few posts down and thought it would be like Ebola, how wrong I was.

Fast forward two years, people seem to have moved on now from Covid19 even though it'll always be there. The Russia/Ukraine news seems to have taken over. Just hope there are no more variants that kickstart this all over again.
Red-Soldier

Re: Wuhan Coronavirus
Reply #69683 on: March 11, 2022, 08:22:29 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 11, 2022, 07:57:19 am
It's funny that I agreed with him a few posts down and thought it would be like Ebola, how wrong I was.

Fast forward two years, people seem to have moved on now from Covid19 even though it'll always be there. The Russia/Ukraine news seems to have taken over. Just hope there are no more variants that kickstart this all over again.

We weren't the only ones who were wrong it seems...

Quote from: meady1981 on January 31, 2020, 04:22:33 pm
Seriously its gonna be a fucking mess for a few weeks at least.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69684 on: March 11, 2022, 12:28:50 pm
I mean other than scientists or tangential enthusiasts who *rightfully* will have worries about these things I doubt anyone really foresaw the extent of what has happened.

Will we learn going forward? I'm unsure.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69685 on: March 11, 2022, 01:03:40 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 11, 2022, 12:28:50 pm
I mean other than scientists or tangential enthusiasts who *rightfully* will have worries about these things I doubt anyone really foresaw the extent of what has happened.

Will we learn going forward? I'm unsure.
Science might, probably will.......certain governments - nah.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Wuhan Coronavirus
Reply #69686 on: March 11, 2022, 01:55:17 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 11, 2022, 07:57:19 am
It's funny that I agreed with him a few posts down and thought it would be like Ebola, how wrong I was.

Fast forward two years, people seem to have moved on now from Covid19 even though it'll always be there. The Russia/Ukraine news seems to have taken over. Just hope there are no more variants that kickstart this all over again.

When was that? From the Korean statistics it became crystal clear immediately that it wasn't anywhere near ebola in kill rate.
RainbowFlick

Re: Wuhan Coronavirus
Reply #69687 on: March 11, 2022, 02:11:54 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 11, 2022, 01:55:17 pm
When was that? From the Korean statistics it became crystal clear immediately that it wasn't anywhere near ebola in kill rate.

what was the need for the subject change lol
El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69688 on: March 11, 2022, 02:12:45 pm
How odd
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69689 on: March 11, 2022, 06:47:33 pm
Another 73,000 cases today - cases up 56% in last week, hospitalisations up too. What's happened to the vaccine programme - seems to have almost completely stalled ? Barely 40k given in total yesterday - I think some have given up on getting a booster.....again, maybe related to govt message in abandoning all restrictions.
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69690 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March 11, 2022, 06:47:33 pm
Another 73,000 cases today - cases up 56% in last week, hospitalisations up too. What's happened to the vaccine programme - seems to have almost completely stalled ? Barely 40k given in total yesterday - I think some have given up on getting a booster.....again, maybe related to govt message in abandoning all restrictions.

The government have told us it's over. It's hard coming back from that
Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69691 on: Yesterday at 08:10:11 am
It's pretty much as rife as it's ever been around me. The amount of symptomatic and positive cases we are being told about in work, the amount of kids off school, the amount of people testing positive in various WhatsApp groups.
Have noticed a huge reduction in mask wearing in shops recently too. There has been a few times myself that I have forgot to lift one, or been out with no intentions of going into a shop then remembered I needed something so went in without one, but in general I think people are beginning to fuck it off.
Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69692 on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 am
Almost noone wore them on the tube a couple of weekends ago
gray19lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69693 on: Yesterday at 10:30:11 am
Tested positive this morning. Felt rough last couple of days. Assuming Ive picked it up from the match against Inter as I havent really been around anyone else. Self-isolating for 5 days as Im just over the Welsh border. Body aches, head ache, dry throat and stuffy head for now. Triple vaccinated.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69694 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:10:11 am
It's pretty much as rife as it's ever been around me. The amount of symptomatic and positive cases we are being told about in work, the amount of kids off school, the amount of people testing positive in various WhatsApp groups.
Have noticed a huge reduction in mask wearing in shops recently too. There has been a few times myself that I have forgot to lift one, or been out with no intentions of going into a shop then remembered I needed something so went in without one, but in general I think people are beginning to fuck it off.

Yes, we are down to low staff again as a couple of gone off with covid including one whose just got it for the first time ever. It's the same here as well regarding mask wearing you can usually count them on one hand on the train each mornings, I have noticed less wearing them in the shops as well. So, I can't say I'm surprised by the rise of it but it's not like they have ever cared the government, they plough their own course. I hope everyone who has it, gets through it with the minimum of problems.
meady1981

Re: Wuhan Coronavirus
Reply #69695 on: Yesterday at 11:29:45 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 11, 2022, 08:22:29 am
We weren't the only ones who were wrong it seems...

Haha. I wasnt having a dig, your post and posts like it actually helped me and slightly calmed me down. I thought it was end times and this would last years from very early on (I was probably talking about the hoarding in the post you quoted). Believe me, I was shitting myself. I used to individually clean the packets of my food deliveries in a special change of clothes that would immediately be washed. Id rather have the this is much ado about nothing mentality.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69696 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:30:11 am
Tested positive this morning. Felt rough last couple of days. Assuming Ive picked it up from the match against Inter as I havent really been around anyone else. Self-isolating for 5 days as Im just over the Welsh border. Body aches, head ache, dry throat and stuffy head for now. Triple vaccinated.
get well soon!
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69697 on: Yesterday at 12:54:16 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:30:11 am
Tested positive this morning. Felt rough last couple of days. Assuming Ive picked it up from the match against Inter as I havent really been around anyone else. Self-isolating for 5 days as Im just over the Welsh border. Body aches, head ache, dry throat and stuffy head for now. Triple vaccinated.

Same. Was told through work that I was a close contact with someone in work. 2nd time with it. First time was between Christmas and new years (though negative test).

No cough. Just feels like a cold.

5 days off work with pay is good though.

Was supposed to be going to the cinema and a meal tonight. Nothing stopping me legally from going. But can't risk it morally
meady1981

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69698 on: Yesterday at 01:25:45 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:54:16 pm
Same. Was told through work that I was a close contact with someone in work. 2nd time with it. First time was between Christmas and new years (though negative test).

No cough. Just feels like a cold.

5 days off work with pay is good though.

Was supposed to be going to the cinema and a meal tonight. Nothing stopping me legally from going. But can't risk it morally

Im on day 7 of testing positive. Been fine for days now. Havent left the house still coz of the old morals. Am wondering If Im being over-cautious and majority of people are just doing what they want.
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69699 on: Today at 01:08:19 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:25:45 pm
Im on day 7 of testing positive. Been fine for days now. Havent left the house still coz of the old morals. Am wondering If Im being over-cautious and majority of people are just doing what they want.

If you're positive, stay at home - even if you're fine.  I got this from my nieces who had no symptoms at all.  And while I'm nowhere near death's door, it's been an incredibly unpleasant experience.
