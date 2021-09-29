« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1734 1735 1736 1737 1738 [1739]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2618917 times)

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,861
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69520 on: Today at 09:16:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:38:51 am
Seems like he agrees with you on this point.

How about the rest of the post?   

Not wanting to sound argumentative or anything, I think it's fine for current measures to cease, apart from the monitoring. 

Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.
People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.
LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.
People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.
WFH should continue.
Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:29:30 am by hide5seek »
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,861
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69521 on: Today at 09:25:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:13:06 am
But Paul agrees that the vulnerable will have a rational fear.

For example: My friend is under 40, and not vulnerable, yet he continues to isolate himself.  His mental health has gone down the pan, but he still wont go back to doing some of the things he did before.  I believe he now has an irrational fear, and it's making him feel worse.
to be honest, wasn't really getting his point. Why bring up a fit 35-year-old and compare to someone whose had cancer/heart disease?
Your friend. No idea. But lets open up fully and kill off the medically ill isn't the answer.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,104
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69522 on: Today at 10:12:20 am »
While I agree that more should be done to protect vulnerable people, I also think there is some sort of risk misconception. People with an extremely weak or surpressed immune system are at risk from many diseases, not just covid. In general they did manage that risk even before covid, and the question is how to return them to a place where they feel they can manage again. The governments messaging, which basically ignores those needs, is absolutely not helpful. We are of course still in a special situation, where community prevalence of covid is very high, so the risk of getting infected with it is higher than, eg flu. I don't know how high this usually is for other diseases, but it might have been sensible to wait until covid levels were not higher than other, more comon diseases.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69523 on: Today at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:41:24 am
Try to start getting back to normal? Even when there were hundreds of thousands of cases over December and January you could go to the cinema, the football, on holiday, for dinner. We need to stop.pretending everything will go back to pre 2020 ways because it won't. We need to stop looking at public health measures to tackle an infectious disease as restrictions. We need to stop making health decisions for political reasons. It's a fucking shambles, it really is.

And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks

I agree that things have been a shambles and decisions have been made for political reasons.  I don't think many people in here have said things will suddenly be back to pre 2020, that will take a long time, but if we don't start trying to head in that direction now when we've got vaccines and what seems to be a milder form of covid, then when will we?  It sounds as if more research and effort is going towards surveillance of new mutations and viruses?

Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:16:30 am
Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.
People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.
LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.
People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.
WFH should continue.
Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.

In an ideal world people shouldn't go into work when ill, but he also needs to change the laws for our sick pay for that to happen and to become a 'thing' in the UK.  I believe employers in Germany give you 6 weeks full pay as standard and then after that you have a health insurance that kicks in and pays 80%ish of your pay for x amount of weeks, which is why the Germans can say not to come into work with a cold/bug etc.

LFT should still be free for everyone IMO and I would agree that people with Covid should still quarantine for a period of x days for the time being, which would require the government to still pay those who don't get sick pay from work. 

But forcing people to WFH is bollocks when we're coming into the spring summer time as cases will be lower, plus we've got effective vaccines and what seems a milder form of Covid because of the vaccines.  You're not thinking about peoples mental health issues when they're isolated at home.  Mental health issues have rocketed since WFH home began and it'll just get worse if a mandate to WFH continues.  Not to mention the extra pressure that would be put on the NHS.

Plus what about all the small businesses that are struggling and closing on the high streets because the footfall on the streets was lower when people were told to WFH.  It's all fine and well saying that these businesses should be compensated, but what money tree do we get that money from?  The government isn't going to change while it's still ran by Tories, so as shit as it is, we have to be realistic. 
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69524 on: Today at 11:12:21 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:16:30 am
Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.
People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.
LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.
People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.
WFH should continue.
Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.
All of that is sensible and is hardly a great imposition upon the populace. The problem is that there is now a very large disconnect - greatly aggravated by the Government - where the majority of the population now mistakenly believe that COVID is over. These people hear what The Johnson et al are saying and it agrees with their fantasy/wish of a COVID-free society. Unfortunately, they are probably in for a very rude awakening sometime this year and the whole of society will pay the price.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69525 on: Today at 11:13:06 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:41:24 am

And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks

Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69526 on: Today at 11:17:08 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:13:06 am
Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no
I beleive Guz-kop was only meaning that we should continue to monitor COVID infections, that's all.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69527 on: Today at 11:29:51 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:13:06 am
Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no

I understood it as scientists will do more surveillance on new mutations and other viruses. That was one of Boriss arguments for removing free LFT for everyone. That money would then be channeled towards greater efforts of monitoring new variants and other viruses.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,201
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69528 on: Today at 01:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:13:06 am
Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no

Surveillance as in data about what's going on, how many cases, where, contact tracing, close monitoring of trends etc. Don't worry I'm not advocating sticking a camera in your bathroom
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69529 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:21:15 pm
Surveillance as in data about what's going on, how many cases, where, contact tracing, close monitoring of trends etc.

Thought this is being done.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 1734 1735 1736 1737 1738 [1739]   Go Up
« previous next »
 