Still feel uncomfortable with the amount of people walking around Central London without masks now. Guess it's time to get over it now if it's back to normal. Odd that TFL and radio advertising I heard over the weekend express getting vaccination or wearing masks.
Was shopping last night and it's the first time I've not seen any masks being worn in a supermarket since before the pandemic began. I've been very cautious over the last couple of years, not gone out to pubs, not socialised etc, but I think we do have to get on with it now, albeit with some caution, and just hope that any new variants don't become a problem in Autumn/Winter. I ask myself if we don't try to move on from it now and learn to live with it then when will we?