Spoilers - They dont



Yep - also, these further points caught my eye from those minutes.....4. Growth of the BA.2 variant continues to suggest a relative advantage over BA.1, although the evidence does not suggest any change to disease severity or a significant change in vaccine effectiveness. ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey positivity is highest in Northern Ireland and increasing, potentially driven by a high proportion of BA.2 infections.5. Mobility data (which only captures the level of mixing rather than the type of contact) suggest mixing has gradually increased throughout January, with a marked change following the lifting of Plan B measures. SPI-M-O currently estimates that a combination of behavioural change (such as increased home working, mask wearing) and mitigations (such as testing, self-isolation) are currently reducing transmission by 20 to 45 per cent. This suggests there is significant potential for transmission to increase if behaviours revert rapidly to pre-pandemic norms and mitigations are removed (medium confidence). The faster growth of BA.2 may also increase this risk.13. The interaction of future SARS-CoV-2 waves with other respiratory infections, such as influenza, will be important. Co-circulation over a season is possible, as is displacement (where different waves of infection peak at different times), which could lead to a longer period of pressure on healthcare services. There is further evidence from ISARIC that co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and influenza is more likely to require ventilation or lead to death, compared to SARS-CoV-2 infection alone......can't be right though as govt are following the science aren't they ?