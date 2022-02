Tested positive on an LFT last Tuesday. Had COVID in July but no symptoms then. This time it’s been like a cold - blocked nose, sneezing and then a cough over the weekend. Took an NFT yesterday (day five) and an NFT today (day six) and both were hard negatives. However, still coughing up some crap so going to just continue isolating until 23:59 on Friday (which just so happens to be my birthday, such luck).