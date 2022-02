I was getting increasingly slack with mask wearing (and general Covid compliance) as it all felt a bit of a waste of time when we'd had three separate sets of infections all brought in from the primary school.



I have annual check-ups with a consultant and at the most recent - last month - the consultant looked dreadful. I hadn't been since just before the pandemic but she looked like she'd aged 20 years! We had a bit of a chat and catch-up and she'd been working on the Covid wards for most of the past two years and said it was awful beyond words. She mentioned a few times that we should all keep wearing masks so I pledged to at least keep doing that and have nagged my wife into doing likewise.



Other than (some) shop staff and the odd face dotted around though we're very much in the minority. It must be a gut punch for the frontline NHS and social care staff to see the blase attitude now.



Each to their own but pulling my mask out when I'm in an enclosed space isn't that much of a hardship.