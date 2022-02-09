« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 06:55:14 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February  9, 2022, 01:50:13 pm
I just asked my boss if he would be happy if someone came to work and told everyone they had covid. He replied that people did it with the flu just now anyway so it wouldn't be any different.

I've also heard say from someone else that free LFT should be scrapped as all they are only counting people who have a head cold now.

I give up.

This is where Id hoped youd see some progresss to be honest. Im not sure ending isolation is the wrong thing at this point but when people like the above lack basic common sense it doesnt help. Presenteeism was a very real problem prior to the pandemic. c*nts with nasty colds and other infections coming into work when unwell and infecting other people. I dont give a shit youve not had a day off sick for ten years, youre unwell, likely infectious so fuck off and stay at home you selfish c*nt.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 06:59:01 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  9, 2022, 04:15:58 pm
plague island
Yeah - Johnson's completely at odds with other countries in Europe if not the world on Covid......he's quite happy to see 100k deaths / year for this disease (present rates)
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 08:04:08 pm
68214 new cases and 276 deaths reported today
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:23:58 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on February  9, 2022, 06:55:14 pm
This is where Id hoped youd see some progresss to be honest. Im not sure ending isolation is the wrong thing at this point but when people like the above lack basic common sense it doesnt help. Presenteeism was a very real problem prior to the pandemic. c*nts with nasty colds and other infections coming into work when unwell and infecting other people. I dont give a shit youve not had a day off sick for ten years, youre unwell, likely infectious so fuck off and stay at home you selfish c*nt.

Yeah, people are struggling to pay their bills as it is. Take time off without pay or infect the whole workplace. So selfish. No easy solution to be honest though.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:43:03 pm
Are they going to stop testing as well now because there is no real point if people are not going to have to isolate?
lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:51:33 pm
.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February  9, 2022, 09:23:58 pm
Yeah, people are struggling to pay their bills as it is. Take time off without pay or infect the whole workplace. So selfish. No easy solution to be honest though.
There actually is an easy solution: You pay people when they are off sick and not just a measly percentage, but full or at least near full what they would get coming into work spreading whatever bug.
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:57:27 pm
Quote from: carling on February  9, 2022, 12:53:36 pm
If not now, then when?  Genuine question.

Maybe just maybe when the government aren't making huge public health decisions solely to keep favour with cranks in their party because the PM is a fucking joke
oldfordie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 11:12:56 pm
Madness. Can imagine some of the conversations at work. I tested positive last night feeling a bit iffy but am fine. m8 says ive had it the last 2 days am fine but missus has been in bed for a few days. people around them wondering how long will it be before they catch it. spent 2 yrs protecting themselves with isolation and masks and Johnson puts them in unnecessary danger.
Will be stocking up on food before 21st for a couple of weeks and we will see how bad it gets.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 08:18:19 am
Quote from: lamad on February  9, 2022, 09:51:33 pm
.There actually is an easy solution: You pay people when they are off sick and not just a measly percentage, but full or at least near full what they would get coming into work spreading whatever bug.

I've said on this forum before, we don't get paid for the first three days off sick, so I've gone into work plenty of times when in no fit state and have both passed on and caught plenty of colds due to the policy. My wife doesn't get sick pay at all.

Now we both work from home it's no big deal, I can sit in bed and work.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 12:39:16 pm
Quote from: carling on February  9, 2022, 12:53:36 pm
If not now, then when?  Genuine question.
Later!? Genuine answer.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 01:07:11 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 10, 2022, 12:39:16 pm
Later!? Genuine answer.
;D

I'm very grateful that nobody in my family is immunosuppressed as it's going to be very unpleasant mixing with people in a future where nobody even bothers to test for Covid anymore as, practically, there is no point in doing so.  Maybe that is just the future we all have to accept but it doesn't sit right.

My faith that it's the right thing to do would be helped by the message being delivered by the CMO in a coordinated fashion rather than blurted out by a desperate PM at the start of PMQs.

(Heading off any whataboutery - I know immunosuppressed people have lived alongside colds and flus for decades but Covid is different in that it's incredibly contagious, still considerably deadly and outbreaks can happen at any point of the year)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 01:39:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on February 10, 2022, 01:07:11 pm
;D

I'm very grateful that nobody in my family is immunosuppressed as it's going to be very unpleasant mixing with people in a future where nobody even bothers to test for Covid anymore as, practically, there is no point in doing so.  Maybe that is just the future we all have to accept but it doesn't sit right.

My faith that it's the right thing to do would be helped by the message being delivered by the CMO in a coordinated fashion rather than blurted out by a desperate PM at the start of PMQs.

(Heading off any whataboutery - I know immunosuppressed people have lived alongside colds and flus for decades but Covid is different in that it's incredibly contagious, still considerably deadly and outbreaks can happen at any point of the year)

My daughter has been immuno-suppressed for the last 28 years and has had to negotiate 'flu every year. She has the annual vaccine as do her husband and sonsand has been generally careful around crowded places and public transport but has still gone to work and had a thriving social life.

For the last two years she has basically lived the life of a hermit, complicated by the fact she had a second kidney transplant in September and is on even stronger immuno supprssant drugs than before. Whilst she would love to go back the camaraderie of the office it's certainly not on her immediate horizon. And I'm sure the same applies to hundreds of thousands of those with 'underlying conditions'.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 03:42:57 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February  9, 2022, 09:23:58 pm
Yeah, people are struggling to pay their bills as it is. Take time off without pay or infect the whole workplace. So selfish. No easy solution to be honest though.

the solution is better sick pay and support for people that need it (especially gig workers, contractors, small businesses etc). there are solutions but we've created an economy which does not prioritise these sorts of things. no worker should be sick and needing to go work due to anxiety of being unable to pay the bills whilst also potentially putting colleagues/commuters at risk of whatever cold or covid you may have.

the culture of people thinking someone is just pulling a 'sickie' hasn't helped either. you should not be expected to work when sick. full stop.

this is quite simply BoZo trying to get a political 'win' by 'beating' Covid optically by throwing out all restrictions that remain. meanwhile immunocompromised people and those that live with them are no doubt full of anxiety of the increased risks to them. this will also play out as a beating stick that BoZo will use against Starmer and a fair chunk of the country will lap it up.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 05:09:15 pm
Quote from: lamad on February  9, 2022, 09:51:33 pm
.There actually is an easy solution: You pay people when they are off sick and not just a measly percentage, but full or at least near full what they would get coming into work spreading whatever bug.
absolutely, I've been very lucky throughout my career, firstly worked for local government so was entitled to 6 months full pay and 6 months half pay, then moved into the private sector and got the same for around 15 years, then we got taken over by a new company and got transferred across under TUPE arrangements with the same conditions until they decided to harmonise the contracts.

At that point it got reduced to three months full pay, which as you get older and get ill you are more likely to use that up, the longest I've had off work was three weeks when I had glandular fever.

Why there isn't legislation in place to force employers to pay at least a minimum of a month's salary if off sick is beyond me!
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 05:49:17 pm
66638 new cases and 206 deaths reported today.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 05:57:35 pm
Quote from: TSC on February 10, 2022, 05:49:17 pm
66638 new cases and 206 deaths reported today.

66000 seems to be the new 88000.

The cases seem to be heading in the right direction.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 06:20:11 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 10, 2022, 05:57:35 pm
66000 seems to be the new 88000.

The cases seem to be heading in the right direction.

They always will eventually but deaths seem to remain at a high levels.  No idea if all are omicron related or if Delta is eradicated now.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 09:52:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 10, 2022, 08:18:19 am


Now we both work from home it's no big deal, I can sit in bed and work.

That's what you call it is it?
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 09:53:32 pm
keano7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 10, 2022, 11:32:57 pm
Tested positive this morning on a LFT and PCR result just came back positive too. Feel okay apart from a bit of a sniffle and a temperature. Glad its happened this weekend rather than the next two when I have things planned!

If Im lucky enough to record two negative LFTs on day 5 and 6, do I need to tell anyone or do you just get on with life as you would do if you were negative?

Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:29:57 am
Quote from: keano7 on February 10, 2022, 11:32:57 pm
Tested positive this morning on a LFT and PCR result just came back positive too. Feel okay apart from a bit of a sniffle and a temperature. Glad its happened this weekend rather than the next two when I have things planned!

If Im lucky enough to record two negative LFTs on day 5 and 6, do I need to tell anyone or do you just get on with life as you would do if you were negative?

Yeah, just crack on


rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:52:48 am
Quote from: keano7 on February 10, 2022, 11:32:57 pm
Tested positive this morning on a LFT and PCR result just came back positive too. Feel okay apart from a bit of a sniffle and a temperature. Glad its happened this weekend rather than the next two when I have things planned!

If Im lucky enough to record two negative LFTs on day 5 and 6, do I need to tell anyone or do you just get on with life as you would do if you were negative?



No, you just get on with it.

What date did they give you as your release day? I had what I thought was a cold for a few days, I only took a PCR as we had 2 positive LFTs from the wife and one of the kids, my LFT was negative, I got my positive PCR result on the Thursday afternoon and was out of isolation Saturday morning as I could start LFT's Friday, as they backdated to the previous week for when my 10 days started.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:39:12 pm
Hardly anyone wearing masks at the moment, about four of us that I could see this morning, despite Merseyrail trying to persuade people to continue wearing them. But it's next to impossible now they are taking away all the restrictions.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:02:24 pm
58899 new cases and 193 deaths reported today
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:06:53 pm
John Burn-Murdoch on twitter

Two bits of good Covid news today in the UK.

First, adding another two weeks of ONS data means Covids infection fatality rate has now crossed below the "2x flu" line.

Latest IFR is roughly 60% higher than flu and still falling.

Second, todays gold-standard ONS infection survey shows prevalence is flat or falling across all English regions (falling in most), i.e the observed decline in cases is not simply due to people becoming less likely to test.

The temporary rise as schools reopened was just a blip
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:39:12 pm
Hardly anyone wearing masks at the moment, about four of us that I could see this morning, despite Merseyrail trying to persuade people to continue wearing them. But it's next to impossible now they are taking away all the restrictions.

Went in a shop yesterday without a mask for the first time in 18 months, not one person had a mask on, so just thought screw it.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:10:38 pm
cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:16:48 pm
Interesting look at the geopolitics at play around vaccines and AZ in particular. Broadcast a couple of nights ago on the BBC.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0014br3/astrazeneca-a-vaccine-for-the-world

[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:11:03 pm
Thankfully my youngest granddaughter age 9 was positive at the beginning of the week but now negative so can still come to visit for a few days from Sunday 😁
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:18:38 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm
Sad thing to happen of course but it's not like Covid etc, catching this is pretty hard isn't it?

Yep hopefully a few sporadic cases just.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:26:49 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:10:38 pm
Feck

https://news.sky.com/story/patient-dies-of-lassa-fever-as-third-case-in-uk-confirmed-health-officials-say-12539342
Quote
"The risk to the general public remains very low," the agency said, adding there is no evidence of further cases.

There is a very low risk of transmission to the general population, the UKHSA went on.

Lassa fever is caused by Lassa virus. Prior to these latest cases, there have been eight imported to the UK since 1980.

Last cases in UK were 13 years ago
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:29:20 pm
UK Treasury pushes to end most free Covid testing despite experts warnings

Most PCR testing for people with symptoms could be scrapped by end of March in plans to live with virus

Quote
The Treasury is pushing for most free Covid testing to end as soon as next month to save billions despite warnings from public health experts and scientists.

Several sources told the Guardian that Rishi Sunaks department wants to end most PCR testing for people with Covid symptoms, possibly by the end of March. The exception would be those in hospitals, high-risk settings and for the 1.3m extremely vulnerable people who are eligible for antivirals if they contract Covid.

Under the plans, everyone else with symptoms would be either given some free lateral flow tests or no testing at all. A third option would be restricting the offer of lateral flows to symptomatic people over 50 and the clinically vulnerable. The advice for people without symptoms to take routine lateral flow tests is expected to be scrapped entirely.

In Europe, PCR tests can cost more than £30 each while some in the US are double that price. Rapid tests cost £5 to £10 in many countries.

It is understood the Treasury has been pushing for the lowest cost options of ending as much testing as possible amid concerns about the huge price tag for mass community testing, which has run into many billions throughout the pandemic.

However, the UK Health and Security Agency has been urging caution within the government and has been pushing to keep existing testing arrangements in place until at least 1 April.

One source said the Treasury had even questioned at one point whether PCR testing was still necessary for the immunosuppressed, who are eligible for antivirals if they test positive, although this was denied by the government.

It comes after Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson announced plans this week for an end to mandatory isolation for those who test positive for Covid in England, as some Tory MPs push for him to declare the pandemic over and get on with living with the virus. At the time, he said free Covid testing would continue for now.

The changes are expected to be outlined in a document called Living Safely With Covid, which is due to be published on 21 February. One date mooted for the testing changes is 24 March, to coincide with what will be the two year anniversary of the first lockdown.

A second source also said the government was planning to press ahead with removing almost all PCR testing, apart from for the 1.3 million most at risk, and move lateral flow tests mostly to a paid service. The testing regime is also likely to be moved to a home delivery service only, with walk-in centres closed across the country.

The health source said public health leaders were blindsided when briefed about some of the likely changes by the UK Health and Security Agency chief, Jenny Harries. The dismantling of the testing system will mean many people will have no idea whether or not their symptoms are Covid.

In advice to government this week, Sage scientists said that removing access to free testing would make it harder for people to take precautionary actions and increase anxiety among clinically vulnerable groups.

The scientists added that the removal of free and accessible testing may be taken as a signal that they should continue to attend workplaces or social gatherings while showing Covid-19 symptoms, because these would become conflated with symptoms of other respiratory illnesses such as influenza.



There are also concerns among senior scientists leading the genomic surveillance effort in England that a drastic reduction in PCR testing will harm the effort to pick up on new variants.

Asked about the proposals to end most free community Covid testing, a government spokesperson said: We will set out more detail in the plan for living with Covid, but there are no plans to stop free tests when regulations expire. The date for the expiry of Covid isolation requirements has been brought forward by a month to late February.

Another government spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care said: Everyone can continue to get free tests and we are continuing to encourage people to use rapid tests when they need them. Record numbers of tests are being delivered to pharmacies, homes and those who need them. Testing continues to play an important role in helping people live their day to day lives, keep businesses running and keep young people in school.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/11/uk-treasury-pushes-to-end-most-free-covid-testing-despite-experts-warnings
lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:56:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 10, 2022, 08:18:19 am
I've said on this forum before, we don't get paid for the first three days off sick, so I've gone into work plenty of times when in no fit state and have both passed on and caught plenty of colds due to the policy. My wife doesn't get sick pay at all.

Now we both work from home it's no big deal, I can sit in bed and work.
I am aware of unfavourable sick pay schemes in many countries, UK included, and it should have read 'there would be an easy solution' - because it sure would be better for everyone if there'd be decent sick pay from the first day and employees don't spread their bugs around the workplace. And the rules for this are not dictated by nature like say gravity, it is completely in our own hands how we handle it. Of course when I say better for everyone this excludes those who can't be arsed about the well being of the workforce (you can take your pick who falls into that category).
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:00:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
Went in a shop yesterday without a mask for the first time in 18 months, not one person had a mask on, so just thought screw it.

I don't mind being the only one, I judge it on my own rationality. We still don't really know that this is the time to end all restrictions the future will tell us the answer to that.
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:05:44 pm
