Yeah, people are struggling to pay their bills as it is. Take time off without pay or infect the whole workplace. So selfish. No easy solution to be honest though.



the solution is better sick pay and support for people that need it (especially gig workers, contractors, small businesses etc). there are solutions but we've created an economy which does not prioritise these sorts of things. no worker should be sick and needing to go work due to anxiety of being unable to pay the bills whilst also potentially putting colleagues/commuters at risk of whatever cold or covid you may have.the culture of people thinking someone is just pulling a 'sickie' hasn't helped either. you should not be expected to work when sick. full stop.this is quite simply BoZo trying to get a political 'win' by 'beating' Covid optically by throwing out all restrictions that remain. meanwhile immunocompromised people and those that live with them are no doubt full of anxiety of the increased risks to them. this will also play out as a beating stick that BoZo will use against Starmer and a fair chunk of the country will lap it up.