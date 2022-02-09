.There actually is an easy solution: You pay people when they are off sick and not just a measly percentage, but full or at least near full what they would get coming into work spreading whatever bug.
absolutely, I've been very lucky throughout my career, firstly worked for local government so was entitled to 6 months full pay and 6 months half pay, then moved into the private sector and got the same for around 15 years, then we got taken over by a new company and got transferred across under TUPE arrangements with the same conditions until they decided to harmonise the contracts.
At that point it got reduced to three months full pay, which as you get older and get ill you are more likely to use that up, the longest I've had off work was three weeks when I had glandular fever.
Why there isn't legislation in place to force employers to pay at least a minimum of a month's salary if off sick is beyond me!