Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69240 on: February 1, 2022, 08:31:19 pm »
Really sorry about this news, Debs; sending you and him every good wish for a total recovery.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69241 on: February 1, 2022, 09:18:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2022, 07:12:44 pm
My eldest grandson who is 4 is currently in Sheffield Children's Hospital being treated for PIMS Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome.

It's a totally new illness in children, which is Covid related but not the actual virus.

He's on intravenous medication but they've not ruled out further, long term complications 😔

finger's crossed for the little man
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69242 on: February 1, 2022, 10:46:16 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on February  1, 2022, 06:34:39 pm
I am doubled jabbed and have had covid twice since getting jabbed. Once in August and once in December, both within 6 months of my second jab.

The equivalent of a reinfection in a vaccinated person is a breakthrough case and we have had millions of those. At this stage, neither natural immunity via infection or being fully vaccinated will stop you getting Omicron. However, both will prevent serious illness and death.
Both significantly reduce the chance of illness and death. Not prevent it. Might be down to a level where there is practically no difference but we shouldn't get complacent.
  @reddeb - sorry to hear your news pal. Thoughts with the wee lad and all his family.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69243 on: February 1, 2022, 10:54:30 pm »
Thanks everyone.

So far his bloods have come back normal apart from his sodium levels being low but that's being treated with the intravenous medication.

He's still vomitting, his temperature is still very high and they're hoping to do chest x-rays tomorrow.

Keep an eye on your kids folks this isn't being talked about enough.
Offline flemingcool

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69244 on: February 2, 2022, 12:46:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2022, 10:54:30 pm
Thanks everyone.

So far his bloods have come back normal apart from his sodium levels being low but that's being treated with the intravenous medication.

He's still vomitting, his temperature is still very high and they're hoping to do chest x-rays tomorrow.

Keep an eye on your kids folks this isn't being talked about enough.

Fingers crossed for you all, hope he recovers quickly.  Have they done a d.dimmer blood test? 
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69245 on: February 2, 2022, 01:10:37 pm »
Quote from: flemingcool on February  2, 2022, 12:46:05 pm
Fingers crossed for you all, hope he recovers quickly.  Have they done a d.dimmer blood test?

I've no idea what blood tests they've done mate my daughter just said they took 8 different lots.

He's had more anti vomitting drugs this morning as he's been vomitting blood but I've not had any more updates.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69246 on: February 2, 2022, 01:26:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2022, 07:12:44 pm
My eldest grandson who is 4 is currently in Sheffield Children's Hospital being treated for PIMS Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome.

It's a totally new illness in children, which is Covid related but not the actual virus.

He's on intravenous medication but they've not ruled out further, long term complications 😔

I've heard about that Debs, but thought it was really rare. Fingers crossed he'll make a full recovery.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69247 on: February 2, 2022, 01:36:46 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February  2, 2022, 01:26:42 pm
I've heard about that Debs, but thought it was really rare. Fingers crossed he'll make a full recovery.

I don't think they really know to be honest.

They've taken him off fluids to see if he picks up, they've taken more bloods, he's not on any meds now at all and said he might get be able to go home tonight but my daughter says he's no different to when they took him in yesterday morning.

He's been poorly since last Monday so it's worrying that he's seemingly not improving.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69248 on: February 2, 2022, 03:53:05 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on February  2, 2022, 03:44:54 pm
My 5 year old lad has been invited for a vaccine appointment. He is considered higher risk for that age group apparently as he had open heart surgery as a baby to repair a hole.

Sometime next week and we grab him from school for a walk in appointment.
Our 11 year old had open heart at 6 months and has been invited in.
My wife is worried about the myocardio wotsit side effect.  Given Amy has had covid (no issues) , I can see her point. Waiting on the cardiologist to confirm that it's better she gets the jab.
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69249 on: February 2, 2022, 04:36:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 01:36:46 pm
I don't think they really know to be honest.

They've taken him off fluids to see if he picks up, they've taken more bloods, he's not on any meds now at all and said he might get be able to go home tonight but my daughter says he's no different to when they took him in yesterday morning.

He's been poorly since last Monday so it's worrying that he's seemingly not improving.

So sorry to hear this Debs wishing him all the best. Fingers crossed he will make a full recovery.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69250 on: February 2, 2022, 04:41:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  2, 2022, 03:53:05 pm
Our 11 year old had open heart at 6 months and has been invited in.
My wife is worried about the myocardio wotsit side effect.  Given Amy has had covid (no issues) , I can see her point. Waiting on the cardiologist to confirm that it's better she gets the jab.

Can't see any reason why the cardiologist will say no, as the risks are so small.

reddebs 4 yr old grandson has a new (to the medical world) condition that is caused solely by covid https://www.gosh.nhs.uk/conditions-and-treatments/conditions-we-treat/paediatric-inflammatory-multisystem-syndrome-pims/#:~:text=Paediatric%20Inflammatory%20Multisystem%20Syndrome%20(PIMS)%20is%20a%20new%20condition%20that,off%20infection%2C%20injury%20and%20disease and I know of a 14 yr old who ended up with abscesses on her lungs due to covid.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69251 on: February 2, 2022, 04:41:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 01:36:46 pm


Sorry to hear about your grand child - hope he picks up soon!
Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,938
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69252 on: February 2, 2022, 05:20:11 pm »
88085 new cases and 534 deaths reported today
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69253 on: February 2, 2022, 05:33:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on February  2, 2022, 05:20:11 pm
88085 new cases and 534 deaths reported today

There was apparently some catchup of death numbers from yesterday, hence the high numbers today.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69254 on: February 2, 2022, 08:07:24 pm »
Thanks for all the messages folks, he's staying in for another night.

They've taken him off his heart monitor, he's managed to keep down half a banana this afternoon and he's slept most of the day which is good.

His bloods aren't normal yet, he's still coughing and got a sore throat and his face and body are still swollen too.

Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69255 on: February 2, 2022, 08:10:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 08:07:24 pm
Thanks for all the messages folks, he's staying in for another night.

They've taken him off his heart monitor, he's managed to keep down half a banana this afternoon and he's slept most of the day which is good.

His bloods aren't normal yet, he's still coughing and got a sore throat and his face and body are still swollen too.

Poor boy, at least he has kept a bit of food down. Lets hope after a good nights sleep that he feels a lot better. Take it day by day Debs.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69256 on: February 2, 2022, 08:21:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 08:10:48 pm
Poor boy, at least he has kept a bit of food down. Lets hope after a good nights sleep that he feels a lot better. Take it day by day Debs.

Thanks Jill.  We'll get there and I'm sure he'll be fine. 

I'm just glad they're not trying to rush things or sending him home thinking he'll be fine and them ending up taking him back again.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69257 on: Yesterday at 01:22:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2022, 07:12:44 pm
My eldest grandson who is 4 is currently in Sheffield Children's Hospital being treated for PIMS Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome.

It's a totally new illness in children, which is Covid related but not the actual virus.

He's on intravenous medication but they've not ruled out further, long term complications 😔
I've only just read this.

Poor little fella. So sorry to hear this, Debs. I wish the little guy a full and speedy recovery.

Hugs to you too, Debs, in what must be a horribly difficult time for all your family.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69258 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 am »
Thanks mate.

Not a lot of change today, he's still on anti sickness meds, still having blood tests, his infection markers are still too high and his sodium levels too low and now they've not ruled out something even more serious.

At least he had a good night's sleep for the first time in over a week.
Offline thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69259 on: Yesterday at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2022, 07:12:44 pm
My eldest grandson who is 4 is currently in Sheffield Children's Hospital being treated for PIMS Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome.

It's a totally new illness in children, which is Covid related but not the actual virus.

He's on intravenous medication but they've not ruled out further, long term complications 😔

Ah, that's wild!  All the best to you and your family, Debs!
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69260 on: Yesterday at 01:09:11 pm »
Cheers mate.

Well they've now ruled out PIMS which is good news but are still concerned the low sodium levels are a sign of heart, liver or kidney problems.

Cant wait for him to be home and teararsing round the place like normal.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69261 on: Yesterday at 01:16:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 04:41:06 pm
Can't see any reason why the cardiologist will say no, as the risks are so small.

Yeah I have a heart condition that required surgery as an infant. Even before there was a vaccine, my cardiologist told me to pretty much completely shield and not even consider going abroad or on a plane until there was a vaccine.

Now obviously everybody is different, but in his view getting vaccinated ASAP was imperative as the risks of getting COVID were much worse if an individual was unvaccinated and had an underlying medical condition than the likelihood of a side effect from a vaccine.
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69262 on: Yesterday at 01:34:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:09:11 pm
Cheers mate.

Well they've now ruled out PIMS which is good news but are still concerned the low sodium levels are a sign of heart, liver or kidney problems.

Cant wait for him to be home and teararsing round the place like normal.



Fingers crossed the sodium levels will right themselves now he's stopped vomiting. We're all rooting for him, Debs.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69263 on: Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 01:34:37 pm
Fingers crossed the sodium levels will right themselves now he's stopped vomiting. We're all rooting for him, Debs.

Thank you and everyone else for the well wishes and support 🥰
Online TSC

« Reply #69264 on: Yesterday at 06:29:58 pm »
88171 new cases and 321 deaths reported today
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69265 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Why have the death's increased to this level (for a while it seems?)

**Edit forgot to add. Hope Deb's grandson is ok.
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69266 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm »
Oh Debs, thinking of you and your family, hopefully the little man will make a full recovery soon and jump around happily.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69267 on: Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm
Why have the death's increased to this level (for a while it seems?)
I won't be able to do much justice in answering this fully, but there's a few things that it's easy to miss or have forgotten in this current post three-vaccines-doses phase of the pandemic.

As at 1st Dec 2021, there'd been just shy of 9 million people who had tested positive for Covid in England across the whole pandemic (over eighteen months). In the two months since then, this number has increased by a full 5.5 million people (62%). And this is not even accounting for recorded reinfections.

Essentially an enormous number of people have been infected. Fortunately vaccines work incredibly well, so for a large proportion of those people in the numbers above, they were protected from severe disease and death. Unfortunately there are still a lot of people who are susceptible to those outcomes, either as a consequence of their immune system being able to response or because they have not received any vaccine dose (or a full three doses).

Going back to those vast numbers of infections since the start of December, take a look at this graph of infection rates across different age groups:

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-cases_by_specimen_date_age_demographics

One thing that stands out is that around six weeks ago (from say 20th December), the very high infection rates (as Omicron was taking over) seen in younger age groups started to be seen in age groups from 65 and over. And as you move each age group up, relatively speaking, the risk of death increases.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69268 on: Yesterday at 10:38:31 pm »
One thing worth noting with death numbers is that while for most of the autumn we actually had excess deaths above what was explained by Covid, that no longer seems to be the case in January, and that is a pattern across quite a few European countries.

https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/coronavirus-excess-deaths-tracker
Offline RF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69269 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm »
It's the cockiness of the anti vaccers that is really starting to get to me. Yes some of us hate the mask wearing ( me included), but it's the unvaccinated that think they know it all and that Omicron is just like getting a bad cold that are really starting to get on my tits.

" had a bit of a sniffle last week, was probably covid, but I'm not testing, haha"

" mrs had a cough, was probably covid, but hey ho, haha"

"I'm a fit person and if I get it, I will be fine, no probs"

"David Ikes new thing is out, he talks a lot of sense"

These are the sort of conversations I am hearing from certain people in the workplace.

Like how the fuck are they some sort of experts on covid and this little flu/cold.

Oh well, only a matter of time before their luck runs out so good luck with that.

Strange times.
Offline killer-heels

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69270 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
15 minutes spent on Question Time where a scientist debates an anti vaxxer and another anti vaxxer spends time talking about how she knows her body and uses natural remedies.

The Beeb is fucking shite.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69271 on: Today at 12:02:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
15 minutes spent on Question Time where a scientist debates an anti vaxxer and another anti vaxxer spends time talking about how she knows her body and uses natural remedies.

The Beeb is fucking shite.
Some gobshite in a red jumper talking shite too.

What I found to be a laugh is that he was literally trying to argue with a scientist who spent his entire life studying and learning about vaccines and viruses, but here comes some c*nt in the audience trying to tell him what the craic is. Should have been dragged out by the scruff.

Just seen the girl now talking about how she knows "how her body works". Jesus fucking wept.
