Why have the death's increased to this level (for a while it seems?)



I won't be able to do much justice in answering this fully, but there's a few things that it's easy to miss or have forgotten in this current post three-vaccines-doses phase of the pandemic.As at 1st Dec 2021, there'd been just shy of 9 million people who had tested positive for Covid in England across the whole pandemic (over eighteen months). In the two months since then, this number has increased by a full 5.5 million people (62%). And this is not even accounting for recorded reinfections.Essentially an enormous number of people have been infected. Fortunately vaccines work incredibly well, so for a large proportion of those people in the numbers above, they were protected from severe disease and death. Unfortunately there are still a lot of people who are susceptible to those outcomes, either as a consequence of their immune system being able to response or because they have not received any vaccine dose (or a full three doses).Going back to those vast numbers of infections since the start of December, take a look at this graph of infection rates across different age groups:One thing that stands out is that around six weeks ago (from say 20th December), the very high infection rates (as Omicron was taking over) seen in younger age groups started to be seen in age groups from 65 and over. And as you move each age group up, relatively speaking, the risk of death increases.