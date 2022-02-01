It's the cockiness of the anti vaccers that is really starting to get to me. Yes some of us hate the mask wearing ( me included), but it's the unvaccinated that think they know it all and that Omicron is just like getting a bad cold that are really starting to get on my tits.
" had a bit of a sniffle last week, was probably covid, but I'm not testing, haha"
" mrs had a cough, was probably covid, but hey ho, haha"
"I'm a fit person and if I get it, I will be fine, no probs"
"David Ikes new thing is out, he talks a lot of sense"
These are the sort of conversations I am hearing from certain people in the workplace.
Like how the fuck are they some sort of experts on covid and this little flu/cold.
Oh well, only a matter of time before their luck runs out so good luck with that.
Strange times.