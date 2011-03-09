« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2585586 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69200 on: Yesterday at 12:49:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:08:28 am
Am I being dumb, but surely government, scientists, hell even big pharma , should have been on at facebook in particular to tweak the algorithms. 

We have all delegated that decision to businesses run by fuckwits like Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk. Calm, sane voices and balanced statements of risk aren't as exciting, and don't encourage people to click on links as the excitement of being in on the 'big secret'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69201 on: Yesterday at 01:09:43 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:14:34 pm
Another great thread from John Burn Murdoch looking at the data on impact of vaccinations across countries on the outcomes, the whole thing is well worth a read, but have included a few graphs below.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1488084578912940036









Excellent graphs explaining the drop inn risk through vaccinations
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69202 on: Yesterday at 01:16:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:13:03 am
Cases definition to include multiple infection episodes from 31 January 2022
From 31 January 2022, UKHSA will move all COVID-19 case reporting in England to use a new episode-based definition which includes possible reinfections.

On the dashboard, this means:

cases in England by report date will change to the new definition of an episode of infection historical numbers by report date will not be revised,  so there will be a steep increase in the cumulative numbers of cases on that date
specimen date metrics will be revised back to the beginning of the pandemic.

The same metric names will still be used new metrics will show first episodes of infection (equivalent to the current case definition) and episodes of reinfection, shown by specimen date only.
Going to be an interesting addition, one that was needed with the advent of omicron.

I wonder how high reported infections really went over the Christmas holidays once these are added in. Guess we find out later.

Changes the other metrics too of course - any deaths that have occurred after a reinfection havent been included in the dashboard statistics up to now. They should get added today as well, we really need to see that total no higher than single digits or very low double digits. Hopefully there isnt any unpleasant surprise when those numbers update.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69203 on: Yesterday at 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:26:50 am
No 10 set for U-turn over mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff in England

Minister says lower severity of Omicron variant opens the window for us to look at it

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/31/covid-mandatory-jabs-nhs-staff-england-omicron-u-turn

Quote from: carling on January 20, 2022, 03:39:52 pm
I get the feeling the mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff will go the same way as the mandatory vaccinations to get into a nightclub i.e. a spectacular U-turn nearer the time.

Well that was obvious..
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69204 on: Yesterday at 01:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on January 30, 2022, 07:55:05 pm
The things I see from countries like New Zealand, Australia and Austria (to name three) belong in totalitarian states.

Certainly seems like a step in that direction.. and another reason why limiting travel for unvaccinated is such a better incentive.  Nobody can call it totalitarian, very little for the conspiracy theorists to latch onto and much harder for it to cause a divide.  Instead we get this endless discussion about vaccine passports and mandates and endless statistics which doesn't seem to be doing many favours.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69205 on: Yesterday at 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 01:16:59 pm
Going to be an interesting addition, one that was needed with the advent of omicron.

I wonder how high reported infections really went over the Christmas holidays once these are added in. Guess we find out later.

Changes the other metrics too of course - any deaths that have occurred after a reinfection havent been included in the dashboard statistics up to now. They should get added today as well, we really need to see that total no higher than single digits or very low double digits. Hopefully there isnt any unpleasant surprise when those numbers update.

Have hospitalisations due to a reinfect ion been included in the figures up to now?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69206 on: Yesterday at 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on January 30, 2022, 07:55:05 pm
Deleted a load of lies and misinformation.

Don't ever post that fucking bullshit on here again. If you're into right wing nut jobs and 'We The People' Trump-style garbage do it on your own fucking site. have a few days off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69207 on: Yesterday at 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:32:56 pm
Have hospitalisations due to a reinfect ion been included in the figures up to now?
Yea they have, different process I think. Hospitals report admissions and patients number regardless.

Reinfections didnt appear on the dashboard (and in daily reported infection numbers) just due to how the process was set up - to count just those who didnt previously report a positive test.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69208 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm »
Javid confirmed that the vaccination policy isnt going ahead.

Utter joke, its good to know that this countries already poor health service has a number of hypocritical, unvaccinated clowns working for it. How the fuck can you take anything seriously that an unvaccinated health provider says?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69209 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 01:16:59 pm
Changes the other metrics too of course - any deaths that have occurred after a reinfection haven’t been included in the dashboard statistics up to now. They should get added today as well, we really need to see that total no higher than single digits or very low double digits. Hopefully there isn’t any unpleasant surprise when those numbers update.

New deaths data accounting for the availability of reinfections will be available from tomorrow.

It's going to be hundreds sadly, spread over the course of the full pandemic (depending on which death definition - 28 day, or 60 day/covid on death certificate). For the former, it's going to be closer to one thousand, and less for the latter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69210 on: Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Javid confirmed that the vaccination policy isnt going ahead.

Utter joke, its good to know that this countries already poor health service has a number of hypocritical, unvaccinated clowns working for it. How the fuck can you take anything seriously that an unvaccinated health provider says?



Should not get full wages if they're off with Covid
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69211 on: Yesterday at 11:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
New deaths data accounting for the availability of reinfections will be available from tomorrow.

It's going to be hundreds sadly, spread over the course of the full pandemic (depending on which death definition - 28 day, or 60 day/covid on death certificate). For the former, it's going to be closer to one thousand, and less for the latter.
So its just shy of 590k reinfection cases that have been added today. With about 85% occurring since December and running at about 10% of the usually reported daily figure.

You reckon deaths when added tomorrow will be as high as a thousand? I guess as deaths have been between 1-1.5k per week since the start of December if they increase by 10% also then it would total that. But Id have expected mortality for people with a documented previous infection to be much lower than in those that didnt. I was hoping for much much lower.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69212 on: Today at 12:10:26 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:59:23 pm
You reckon deaths when added tomorrow will be as high as a thousand? I guess as deaths have been between 1-1.5k per week since the start of December if they increase by 10% also then it would total that. But I’d have expected mortality for people with a documented previous infection to be much lower than in those that didn’t. I was hoping for much much lower.

Yes I think so, but not so recent/Omicron-centric as the reinfections numbers today.

The numbers of 28 day deaths will spread relatively evenly over the entirety of the pandemic, with mini-peaks tracking in line around the existing peaks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69213 on: Today at 06:56:31 am »
Very few people wearing masks on the train, luckily though my train is a longer one than normal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69214 on: Today at 06:58:39 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:10:26 am
Yes I think so, but not so recent/Omicron-centric as the reinfections numbers today.

The numbers of 28 day deaths will spread relatively evenly over the entirety of the pandemic, with mini-peaks tracking in line around the existing peaks.

Maybe the figures will shock some more people into wearing masks at least when their travelling. We had better prepare ourselves for this figure then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69215 on: Today at 07:38:07 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:58:39 am

Maybe the figures will shock some more people into wearing masks at least when their travelling. We had better prepare ourselves for this figure then.

I mean if the last two years haven't been enough of a shock I don't think any number will!

 I actually think the noise around no 10/Johnson will keep some people wearing masks as the change hasn't come with any real fanfare
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69216 on: Today at 09:32:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Javid confirmed that the vaccination policy isnt going ahead.

Utter joke, its good to know that this countries already poor health service has a number of hypocritical, unvaccinated clowns working for it. How the fuck can you take anything seriously that an unvaccinated health provider says?

As part of the BBC's policy of balancing fact with fiction they interviewed a, photogenic, 4th year medical student who said she refused the vaccine because she was young, healthy and had already had Covid. No questions as to other influences like Facebook, just accepted at face value.

And when she's qualified I wonder what her views will be if she has to treat unvaccinated children damaged by measles?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-60200774
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69217 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:58:39 am

Maybe the figures will shock some more people into wearing masks at least when their travelling. We had better prepare ourselves for this figure then.

It is worth noting that the new figures tonight will come about as a result in the definition of a death within 28 days of a first positive test (changing to a death within 28 days of a first positive test in the most recent episode of infection).

So the increase in numbers tonight will not be deaths that have not previously featured in other measures of covid mortality (for example, they will have been reported as covid-related deaths in ONS death registrations, if covid was mentioned on the death certificate).

The usefulness of the 28 day definition has been in how timely it is available, and how it tracks the general trends that are more fully reported in the weeks after using complete data. So the update today will improve the applicability of the 28 day measure for tracking trends more swiftly from now on (death certificate registrations lag by at least a week, usually more).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69218 on: Today at 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:56:31 am
Very few people wearing masks on the train, luckily though my train is a longer one than normal.



oooooh matron.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69219 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:32:06 am
As part of the BBC's policy of balancing fact with fiction they interviewed a, photogenic, 4th year medical student who said she refused the vaccine because she was young, healthy and had already had Covid. No questions as to other influences like Facebook, just accepted at face value.

And when she's qualified I wonder what her views will be if she has to treat unvaccinated children damaged by measles?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-60200774

Surely comparing Covid to Measles is like comparing apples to oranges..........? 

Like many things, I believe awareness/education is key:

New research commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and UKHSA, conducted by Censuswide, shows that many parents are not aware of the risks measles poses to their unvaccinated children.

Out of 2,000 parents and guardians of children aged 5 and under:

    almost half (48%) are not aware that measles can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation
    only 4 in 10 (38%) are aware measles can be fatal
    more than half of parents (56%) are not aware that 2 doses of the MMR vaccine gives 99% protection against measles and rubella

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/around-1-in-10-children-starting-school-at-risk-of-measles
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69220 on: Today at 10:31:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:56:31 am
Very few people wearing masks on the train, luckily though my train is a longer one than normal.

I don't really understand why they didn't ditch 'quiet' carriages and created ones for masked wearers. Like it seems... sensible...and prevents any odd-looks from either side of the 'argument'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69221 on: Today at 10:46:18 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:08:31 am
Surely comparing Covid to Measles is like comparing apples to oranges..........? 

Like many things, I believe awareness/education is key:

New research commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and UKHSA, conducted by Censuswide, shows that many parents are not aware of the risks measles poses to their unvaccinated children.

Out of 2,000 parents and guardians of children aged 5 and under:

    almost half (48%) are not aware that measles can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation
    only 4 in 10 (38%) are aware measles can be fatal
    more than half of parents (56%) are not aware that 2 doses of the MMR vaccine gives 99% protection against measles and rubella

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/around-1-in-10-children-starting-school-at-risk-of-measles

My point was that if a 4th medical student can be so easily swayed by bullshit around one vaccine what guarantee that by the time she is practising that anti vax grifters will have moved on to measles.

Oh wait;
https://nypost.com/2019/05/14/robert-kennedy-jr-stands-behind-anti-vaxxers-amid-measles-outbreak/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69222 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:38:07 am
I mean if the last two years haven't been enough of a shock I don't think any number will!

 I actually think the noise around no 10/Johnson will keep some people wearing masks as the change hasn't come with any real fanfare
of the Tories in the Commons yesterday, I think I counted less than ten wearing masks, all pack together in an unventilated confined space, then you hear that Truss has tested positive and has no doubt been to cabinet meetings.

With the example the shower of a government set, the country will follow them
