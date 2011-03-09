

Maybe the figures will shock some more people into wearing masks at least when their travelling. We had better prepare ourselves for this figure then.



It is worth noting that the new figures tonight will come about as a result in the definition of a death within 28 days of a first positive test (changing to a death within 28 days of a first positive test in the most recent episode of infection).So the increase in numbers tonight will not be deaths that have not previously featured in other measures of covid mortality (for example, they will have been reported as covid-related deaths in ONS death registrations, if covid was mentioned on the death certificate).The usefulness of the 28 day definition has been in how timely it is available, and how it tracks the general trends that are more fully reported in the weeks after using complete data. So the update today will improve the applicability of the 28 day measure for tracking trends more swiftly from now on (death certificate registrations lag by at least a week, usually more).