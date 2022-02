Cases definition to include multiple infection episodes from 31 January 2022

From 31 January 2022, UKHSA will move all COVID-19 case reporting in England to use a new episode-based definition which includes possible reinfections.



On the dashboard, this means:



cases in England by report date will change to the new definition of an episode of infection historical numbers by report date will not be revised, so there will be a steep increase in the cumulative numbers of cases on that date

specimen date metrics will be revised back to the beginning of the pandemic.



The same metric names will still be used new metrics will show first episodes of infection (equivalent to the current case definition) and episodes of reinfection, shown by specimen date only.



Going to be an interesting addition, one that was needed with the advent of omicron.I wonder how high reported infections really went over the Christmas holidays once these are added in. Guess we find out later.Changes the other metrics too of course - any deaths that have occurred after a reinfection havenít been included in the dashboard statistics up to now. They should get added today as well, we really need to see that total no higher than single digits or very low double digits. Hopefully there isnít any unpleasant surprise when those numbers update.