Come on. I posted links with data, I argue my points. We don't have to agree, but nor do we need to put labels on people.

I put labels on people, when it is justified and you have done nothing in this thread to change my view on that. You say, that you believe coercion in terms of the Covid vaccine is against the Nuremberg Code, I show you a link (one of a shitload you get after a quick google search) that says the whole connection of the Covid vaccines to the Nuremberg Code is a pile of shite and you say "Yeah, maybe, but not really." Same goes for the numbers about vaccine deaths and all the shite you've posted about how effective they are, people say that you are using the numbers completely out of context, you go "Yeah, maybe, but I'm still right, the vaccines are shite".

It's almost two years that I've been hearing or reading those kinds of arguments and I'm just fucking sick of them. That's why I'm calling you a Covidiot. If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's a fucking duck. With that, I'm out of this discussion and leave it to people with more knowledge and - more importantly - more patience to pick your arguments apart....
About treatment, I've read there are four pillars to fight a pandemic. Stop the spread, early home treatment, hospital treatment and vaccination. Our restrictions came because there was a fear healthcare systems would break down. The problem I see is we never did anything about the early home treatment. If we could address that fewer people would need to go to the hospital. I've asked so many people now and not a single one has been given any advice at all. Except there is nothing you can do.

I'm not sure what the situation is in Sweden but recently the UK are targeting the extremely clinical vulnerable by providing them with a PCR test which, if proved positive, enables rapid deployment of anti virals.

I can speak from personal experience as my daughter recently had a kidney transplant, has a compromised immune system,  is fully vaccinated as all our family members who take all reasonable safety measures around her.

It's very easy to get wrapped up in your world of of social exclusion but you need to be aware that there are people out there who don't live in the wilds and Would love to stop working at home and go back to socialising with their friends.
This is some bad cherry picking of data, I'm afraid, and it's also not showing what you claim it's showing.

For example, that figure of ~350 deaths - for a start it's not clear on your source where you picked the number from, secondly you don't seem to understand what those statutory reports of a death mean, and thirdly have omitted some key information (the number of doses administered.

Firstly, you'll have to show me where you found the 350 deaths on your link, and you should also re-refer to your source, particularly this section where it says:

"Individual reports cannot usually answer whether there is a possible link between the medical product and the reported suspected adverse reactions. The collected science is needed to determine whether or not there is a risk increase for a particular suspected adverse reaction. Because reported suspected adverse reactions do not need to be caused by the medical product but may be due to other factors."

On the second point, you should note that the very strident and strict monitoring of vaccine effects ensures that the medical record for a person who has died within a certain number of dies of receiving a vaccine dose will have their (anonymous) medical record submitted to be analysed. So your number of around 350 refers to people who have died from any cause at all within x number of days of a dose of the vaccine, not as a direct consequence of the vaccine. This is why the third point below is important.

Thirdly you mentioned there were ">9k serious" reports and reports included ">350 deaths" - you cherry picked the negative sounding information in the numerator of the fraction but failed to provide the denominator of the fraction - by this I mean the total number of how many doses have been administered. I've picked this up from your soruce, and the figure is nineteen million one-hundred and fifty-three thousand, nine hundred and four doses (that's 19,153,904).

So after 19,153,904 events of a vaccine dose being administered, there were a total of around 350 (according to your reading of the source, tbc) deaths of any cause within a certain time after receiving a dose.

That's really quite a significantly different sounding fraction - 350/19,153,904 - before you even account for the fact that many or most of the 350 deaths were from other causes.
Again, you've unfortunately come to an incorrect conclusion here.

You have wrongly conflated vaccine effectiveness against preventing infection (which wanes significantly over six months, for example) with vaccine effectiveness in protecting against severe disease hospitalisation and death (which evidence shows holds up significantly after receiving two or more vaccine doses). The latter is not at all 'good as gone' as you've claimed.

As someone whose job it is is to analyse health statistics at a population level, the conclusion I come to reading your evidence is that I have not seen anything in what you've shared that raises even minor questions about the vaccines safety, let alone serious questions.

And I've seen zero evidence of your claims that there are post-infection treatments from existing drugs (or new unapproved drugs) that improve protection against ill health anywhere near as safely or effectively as the vaccines.

I'd personally not want my loved ones wanting to be an experiment in a trial of using existing drugs - which you are advocating as being safer than vaccines, despite an absence of clinical trial evidence to prove it - to treat covid infection at this point in the pandemic when very effective and safe vaccines are available and saving lives around the world.


EDIT: in addition, I see Guz has provided a Clinicians interpretation of your argument too and I'd say they've been fair

So you find no concerns? I guess that's good news.

Some more detail is openly available. For information about Pfizers serious reactions, see additional link below. See page 3 for number of serious (allvarlig) reactions. We can also see that 10,808 reports have been handled, so not even 25%. For deaths, see page 4.
https://www.lakemedelsverket.se/48ff65/globalassets/dokument/behandling-och-forskrivning/coronavirus/misstankta-biverkningar/comirnaty-svenska-handlagda-rapporter-om-misstankta-biverkningar-2022-01-27.pdf

I understand the percentage approach. But you could also talk about number of injured people. Example, if we say only 0.05% suffer an adverse drug reaction but deliver 10 billion doses world wide, what do we get? 5M. That's quite a significant number of injured people. In particular as we have no long term data.

About vaccine effectiveness against severe illness, I'd like to say the vaccine is the reason less people die or end up in the ICU, but couldnt it be because Omicron is less severe?

As for the treatments, see the video I linked to in my first post today.
Had to bite my tongue for family harmony today whilst listening to someone saying they were young so there was no point having the vaccine. I kind of see their point, but I know trying to reason the longer game just leads to angry ripostes and me in the dog house!
I'm not sure what the situation is in Sweden but recently the UK are targeting the extremely clinical vulnerable by providing them with a PCR test which, if proved positive, enables rapid deployment of anti virals.

I can speak from personal experience as my daughter recently had a kidney transplant, has a compromised immune system,  is fully vaccinated as all our family members who take all reasonable safety measures around her.

It's very easy to get wrapped up in your world of of social exclusion but you need to be aware that there are people out there who don't live in the wilds and Would love to stop working at home and go back to socialising with their friends.

Hope she's alright. If you get early treatment options I congratulate you. Then you are more advanced than us. I have seen so many people talk about it that I'm shocked we still have nothing. A few months ago I learnt from a friend of mine that her husband got no advice at all. He was ill and was told to stay at home and wait. Eventually things were so bad he was allowed to go to the hospital. That's where he spent his last days. 18 months into this and not a single piece of advice. Nothing. Regardijg social life I can't say I've been excluded. I have been rather fortunate during the last two years. I have been going to work more or less every day. That has been a gift. I've hated working from home.
It's a fair point that the general population haven't been given advice. On the flip side , I think if you get a bad dose, until recently there was not a lot you could do at home so you follow the pathway to the hospital. The early treatment now available to the vulnerable is another game changer.
About vaccine effectiveness against severe illness, I'd like to say the vaccine is the reason less people die or end up in the ICU, but couldnt it be because Omicron is less severe?

No, unfortunately omicron is still plently severe enough to kill a lot of people (particularly those with no protection from vaccines or previous infections). There is a lot of documented evidence of the effect of the vaccines preventing deaths, including during this period where omicron has taken over. Latest modelling from the UKHSA estimates based on our vast linked data, that over 120,000 deaths and 24 million infections have been averted as a result of vaccines (source: pg 55 here https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1050721/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-4.pdf

Also a nice recent thread on the latest estimates of vaccine effectiveness using UK's vast data is available here https://twitter.com/freja_kirsebom/status/1486730977464369160

Deaths in the UK would be magnitudes higher without such effective vaccines, and that's without accounting for the triage of prioritising who to try to treat and who to not treat that would be required if protection against infection from vaccines and previous infection hadn't help up so well under omicron
  In particular as we have no long term data.

Need to pick you up on this Gnurglan. The vaccine is in and out of the body very quickly and is intended to teach the immune system how to spot and deal with Covid. There can therefore be no long term adverse affects in the way that continuous ingestion of treatments for other illness can cause problems with the liver/kidneys or whatever.
I put labels on people, when it is justified and you have done nothing in this thread to change my view on that. You say, that you believe coercion in terms of the Covid vaccine is against the Nuremberg Code, I show you a link (one of a shitload you get after a quick google search) that says the whole connection of the Covid vaccines to the Nuremberg Code is a pile of shite and you say "Yeah, maybe, but not really." Same goes for the numbers about vaccine deaths and all the shite you've posted about how effective they are, people say that you are using the numbers completely out of context, you go "Yeah, maybe, but I'm still right, the vaccines are shite".

It's almost two years that I've been hearing or reading those kinds of arguments and I'm just fucking sick of them. That's why I'm calling you a Covidiot. If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's a fucking duck. With that, I'm out of this discussion and leave it to people with more knowledge and - more importantly - more patience to pick your arguments apart....

You show a link and that's the argument settled? Wow. What if I was to show you a doctor talk about it? Is it settled then in my favor? People have different views. Live with it.

I have stayed out of this thread for a year because any opposing view and it's open season and name calling. Not from all, but you seem to pride yourself it's your approach.

Look how far this craziness has gone. We are talking mandates, vaccine passports, lockdowns as if it's natural. It's not. It has never existed before in my lifetime, anywhere I've been. We see people praise a society where some have more rights and freedoms than others. Based on how many doses of a vaccine they have taken.

You need to figure something out - I am not the enemy. Those who restrict you, your rights and freedoms are. Watch them like a hawk. Question them. Ask yourself, did you have enough capacity in your healthcare system? Did lockdowns stop the spread? Did the vaccine do it? Have you been offered advice if you get sick? How much has this cost you? Measure it in lives, money or whatever you want. Who is responsible? Shout at them. Just like hundreds of thousands of people have began doing.
Need to pick you up on this Gnurglan. The vaccine is in and out of the body very quickly and is intended to teach the immune system how to spot and deal with Covid. There can therefore be no long term adverse affects in the way that continuous ingestion of treatments for other illness can cause problems with the liver/kidneys or whatever.

We'll see. I hope you are right, but I think it's to early to tell. Simply because we don't know.
Above I referred to the swine flu vaccine. It was deemed safe, but it took an average of 67 weeks to find out that it caused narcolepsy in some people.
It's a fair point that the general population haven't been given advice. On the flip side , I think if you get a bad dose, until recently there was not a lot you could do at home so you follow the pathway to the hospital. The early treatment now available to the vulnerable is another game changer.

I am hopeful about early treatment. It seems to benefit everyone, regardless of how many doses you have taken.
Above I referred to the swine flu vaccine. It was deemed safe, but it took an average of 67 weeks to find out that it caused narcolepsy in some people.

The onset of narcolepsy, in the cases investigated in Sweden, was in two months of under. 

Source: https://web.archive.org/web/20110217101203/http://www.lakemedelsverket.se/english/All-news/NYHETER-2010/The-MPA-investigates-reports-of-narcolepsy-in-patients-vaccinated-with-Pandemrix/

It's worth remembering that around 31 million doses of Pandemrix were administered (and much fewer in the younger age groups that were at higher risk of narcolepsy issues) - there's now been over 10 billion doses of COVID vaccine doses administered.

The amount of real world data to analyse (in addition to clinical trials) for safety assessments is off the charts levels of great. Vastly more than safety data for many established over the counter drugs.

Safety concerns, as seen with Pademrix, would not be taking a long time to show up in data on this scale - they'd have been picked up in a matter of weeks (in 2020/21)

In short, it is very definitely not "too early to tell"

Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
I am hopeful about early treatment. It seems to benefit everyone, regardless of how many doses you have taken.
It's not "regardless" at all. In fact it's the opposite.

The levels of protection from vaccine (or previous infection) is a massive determinant in the efficacy of treatments (early or otherwise)
No, unfortunately omicron is still plently severe enough to kill a lot of people (particularly those with no protection from vaccines or previous infections). There is a lot of documented evidence of the effect of the vaccines preventing deaths, including during this period where omicron has taken over. Latest modelling from the UKHSA estimates based on our vast linked data, that over 120,000 deaths and 24 million infections have been averted as a result of vaccines (source: pg 55 here https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1050721/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-4.pdf

Also a nice recent thread on the latest estimates of vaccine effectiveness using UK's vast data is available here https://twitter.com/freja_kirsebom/status/1486730977464369160

Deaths in the UK would be magnitudes higher without such effective vaccines, and that's without accounting for the triage of prioritising who to try to treat and who to not treat that would be required if protection against infection from vaccines and previous infection hadn't help up so well under omicron

Cheers for the links. Will take a look. I shall say that I believe the vaccines have a place in this battle. I am just not convinced its the only solution, nor that it's right for everyone. As I said above, less than 200 people aged <50 have died in my country in c19. On a population level the benefits with vaccinating ~5M people (aged<50) with a new drug are quite small. How many lives can you expect to save? 50? For elderly you can probably save hundreds or perhaps thousands since they are clearly at more risk.
The onset of narcolepsy, in the cases investigated in Sweden, was in two months of under. 

Source: https://web.archive.org/web/20110217101203/http://www.lakemedelsverket.se/english/All-news/NYHETER-2010/The-MPA-investigates-reports-of-narcolepsy-in-patients-vaccinated-with-Pandemrix/

It's worth remembering that around 31 million doses of Pandemrix were administered (and much fewer in the younger age groups that were at higher risk of narcolepsy issues) - there's now been over 10 billion doses of COVID vaccine doses administered.

The amount of real world data to analyse (in addition to clinical trials) for safety assessments is off the charts levels of great. Vastly more than safety data for many established over the counter drugs.

Safety concerns, as seen with Pademrix, would not be taking a long time to show up in data on this scale - they'd have been picked up in a matter of weeks (in 2020/21)

In short, it is very definitely not "too early to tell"
It's not "regardless" at all. In fact it's the opposite.

The levels of protection from vaccine (or previous infection) is a massive determinant in the efficacy of treatments (early or otherwise)

I got the 67 weeks from here. Granted it says it's between symptoms and diagnose.
https://www.lakemedelsverket.se/sv/behandling-och-forskrivning/vaccin/risker-med-vaccin/svininfluensan-pandemrix-och-narkolepsi#hmainbody6

About too early to tell, we can't know long term effects. We have lots of short term data to make a forecast.

My point with early treatment was rather that it's been missing. Since everyone is bound to get omicron it's welcome with an extra tool that will benefit everyone.
Cheers for the links. Will take a look. I shall say that I believe the vaccines have a place in this battle. I am just not convinced it’s the only solution, nor that it's right for everyone. As I said above, less than 200 people aged <50 have died in my country in c19. On a population level the benefits with vaccinating ~5M people (aged<50) with a new drug are quite small. How many lives can you expect to save? 50? For elderly you can probably save hundreds or perhaps thousands since they are clearly at more risk.
I'm afraid that (respectfully) your efforts to understand the population-level effect of vaccinating the under 50s is dramatically flawed, to a point where it's not salvageable. For a start, you haven't made an effort to calculate the effect of under 50s being protected from infection is having on their own outcomes (protection against deaths, especially), but also not accounting for the protection that the under 50s being vaccinated provides to those over 50 or with vulnerable immune systems. 

As I shared above, in the UK it's estimated that over 120,000 deaths have been averted as a result of the vaccination program.

Sometimes something visual makes the point more convincingly. Take a quick look at the way that covid deaths track covid cases on these graphs of Swedish data, particularly during the first two waves.

https://covid19.who.int/region/euro/country/se

And then have a look at the most recent wave, and how the proportion of cases leading to deaths has dropped off massively

Now refer to this moving graph of Sweden's vaccination rates (you can see snapshots for certain dates at the bottom, it's starting in Feb 2021, where you can see the second peak in Mortality in the WHO graphs).

https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2021-02-21&facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&Metric=People+vaccinated+%28by+dose%29&Interval=7-day+rolling+average&Relative+to+Population=true&Color+by+test+positivity=false&country=~SWE

Notice how, as you slide along and Sweden gets excellent levels of vaccine protection by September 2021, the proportion of cases leading to subsequent deaths is vastly reduced?

There's no single silver bullet out of a pandemic, but these vaccines are certainly the closest thing to a single way out.
I'm afraid that (respectfully) your efforts to understand the population-level effect of vaccinating the under 50s is dramatically flawed, to a point where it's not salvageable. For a start, you haven't made an effort to calculate the effect of under 50s being protected from infection is having on their own outcomes (protection against deaths, especially), but also not accounting for the protection that the under 50s being vaccinated provides to those over 50 or with vulnerable immune systems. 

As I shared above, in the UK it's estimated that over 120,000 deaths have been averted as a result of the vaccination program.

Sometimes something visual makes the point more convincingly. Take a quick look at the way that covid deaths track covid cases on these graphs of Swedish data, particularly during the first two waves.

https://covid19.who.int/region/euro/country/se

And then have a look at the most recent wave, and how the proportion of cases leading to deaths has dropped off massively

Now refer to this moving graph of Sweden's vaccination rates (you can see snapshots for certain dates at the bottom, it's starting in Feb 2021, where you can see the second peak in Mortality in the WHO graphs).

https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2021-02-21&facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&Metric=People+vaccinated+%28by+dose%29&Interval=7-day+rolling+average&Relative+to+Population=true&Color+by+test+positivity=false&country=~SWE

Notice how, as you slide along and Sweden gets excellent levels of vaccine protection by September 2021, the proportion of cases leading to subsequent deaths is vastly reduced?

There's no single silver bullet out of a pandemic, but these vaccines are certainly the closest thing to a single way out.

The positive impact from vaccines on the <50 group is likely small. Its less than 200 deaths overall, with this group being unvaccinated in the major waves.
The positive impact from vaccines on the <50 group is likely small. Its less than 200 deaths overall, with this group being unvaccinated in the major waves.
200 deaths.

Or is that just 200 deaths for those without a pre existing condition.
And how many more deaths in the over 50 population as a result?
The positive impact from vaccines on the <50 group is likely small. Its less than 200 deaths overall, with this group being unvaccinated in the major waves.

This time last year I managed a COVID ward and can tell you,.you are WRONG. Wrong wrong wrong wrong wrong wrong
The positive impact from vaccines on the <50 group is likely small. Its less than 200 deaths overall, with this group being unvaccinated in the major waves.

Nonsense
The positive impact from vaccines on the <50 group is likely small. It’s less than 200 deaths overall, with this group being unvaccinated in the major waves.

How to demonstrate you know fuck all about the principle of vaccination by not actually saying you know fuck all about the principle of vaccination.

I'm sure the vulnerable people who caught COVID off the under 50 group are fucking made up.
Had to bite my tongue for family harmony today whilst listening to someone saying they were young so there was no point having the vaccine. I kind of see their point, but I know trying to reason the longer game just leads to angry ripostes and me in the dog house!

A good amount of NHS workers dont want the vaccine so why should anyone else? Looks like the government is going to bottle that requirement.
A good amount of NHS workers dont want the vaccine so why should anyone else? Looks like the government is going to bottle that requirement.

Translation: A good amoount of people working in medicine don't believe in one of the fundamental elements of modern medicine. The world's descent into stupidity under the influence of social medai algorithms is scary.
I see UK govt are scrapping self-isolation for unvaccinated people travelling back into the country.  Reckon that means they're giving up getting anyone further to take their first shots - it was by far the best policy they had to encourage people to get vaccinated.  I know at least one person who would soon be getting their first shot so they can go on holiday, they won't be bothering now.
I see UK govt are scrapping self-isolation for unvaccinated people travelling back into the country.  Reckon that means they're giving up getting anyone further to take their first shots - it was by far the best policy they had to encourage people to get vaccinated.  I know at least one person who would soon be getting their first shot so they can go on holiday, they won't be bothering now.

Still need to follow the rules of the country they are travelling to. Still need to be fully vaccinated to go to Spain (including Balearic and Canary Islands)
Translation: A good amoount of people working in medicine don't believe in one of the fundamental elements of modern medicine. The world's descent into stupidity under the influence of social medai algorithms is scary.
:thumbup

It's so detached to spend a minimum of three years getting your medical qualifications only to then end up believing nonsense you're served up on Facebook.

It's not particularly a recent thing as I was in a hospital waiting room at least 10 years ago and a nurse sidled up to me and gave me a print out about homeopathy, she told me that I should read more about it.  She had no idea what I was there for or the damage me turning my back on conventional medicine for memory water could have caused (I was there for a follow-up check for a concussion so a bit of a stretch to see where homeopathy fits into that conversation).
Translation: A good amoount of people working in medicine don't believe in one of the fundamental elements of modern medicine. The world's descent into stupidity under the influence of social medai algorithms is scary.

Keep em dumb and under your control. The great conspiracy conspiracy ?
Literally every anti vaxx person I know is offended by being called anti vaxx. They claim to only be against covid vaccines. However I always tell them they're spreading false information about the covid vaccine so they're the very definition of anti vaxx.

Also every one of them I know is a conspiracy theorist. 
:thumbup

It's so detached to spend a minimum of three years getting your medical qualifications only to then end up believing nonsense you're served up on Facebook.

It's not particularly a recent thing as I was in a hospital waiting room at least 10 years ago and a nurse sidled up to me and gave me a print out about homeopathy, she told me that I should read more about it.  She had no idea what I was there for or the damage me turning my back on conventional medicine for memory water could have caused (I was there for a follow-up check for a concussion so a bit of a stretch to see where homeopathy fits into that conversation).

Maybe she was performing a very clever test. If this guy falls for homeopathy, then he clearly hasn't recovered from that bang on the head....
Translation: A good amount of people working in medicine don't believe in one of the fundamental elements of modern medicine. The world's descent into stupidity under the influence of social media algorithms is scary.

Am I being dumb, but surely government, scientists, hell even big pharma , should have been on at facebook in particular to tweak the algorithms. 
Translation: A good amoount of people working in medicine don't believe in one of the fundamental elements of modern medicine. The world's descent into stupidity under the influence of social medai algorithms is scary.

It's similar to getting weight loss advice from that morbidly obese nurse who spends her time with her arse welded to a chair.

There are some great people in the NHS but they will have their share of the general population' general dick headness.
Cases definition to include multiple infection episodes from 31 January 2022
From 31 January 2022, UKHSA will move all COVID-19 case reporting in England to use a new episode-based definition which includes possible reinfections.

On the dashboard, this means:

cases in England by report date will change to the new definition of an episode of infection historical numbers by report date will not be revised,  so there will be a steep increase in the cumulative numbers of cases on that date
specimen date metrics will be revised back to the beginning of the pandemic.

The same metric names will still be used new metrics will show first episodes of infection (equivalent to the current case definition) and episodes of reinfection, shown by specimen date only.
It's similar to getting weight loss advice from that morbidly obese nurse who spends her time with her arse welded to a chair.

There are some great people in the NHS but they will have their share of the general population' general dick headness.
Interesting. I had a quite lengthy debate about how I find it more motivating talking to my diabetes nurse about weight loss when she appears to be well in control of her weight. My brain wants to say all sorts of things about how hard eating well is but it's not happening when im sat across from someone who clearly manages it.
My daughter was adamant that im in the wrong and what should we do? Demand that overweight nurses can't work in the NHS.
I appreciate the subtle differences between food and vaccine, but things are rarely black and white .
Cases definition to include multiple infection episodes from 31 January 2022
From 31 January 2022, UKHSA will move all COVID-19 case reporting in England to use a new episode-based definition which includes possible reinfections.

On the dashboard, this means:

cases in England by report date will change to the new definition of an episode of infection historical numbers by report date will not be revised,  so there will be a steep increase in the cumulative numbers of cases on that date
specimen date metrics will be revised back to the beginning of the pandemic.

The same metric names will still be used new metrics will show first episodes of infection (equivalent to the current case definition) and episodes of reinfection, shown by specimen date only.

Is this a deliberate attempt to confuse those of us who are mathematically illiterate? ;D
With staff absence, my daughter's school will be lucky to get to half term without at least one class having to be sent home .
Is this a deliberate attempt to confuse those of us who are mathematically illiterate? ;D

either that or they felt the country was getting a little too happy and decided to take us back to the UK standard state of being miserable :D
Still need to follow the rules of the country they are travelling to. Still need to be fully vaccinated to go to Spain (including Balearic and Canary Islands)

But plenty of countries to choose from where they won't have any issues - beforehand a lot of people were staring at no vaccination no holiday.  Thought they might have at least kept it in until end of summer.
So you find no concerns? I guess that's good news.

Some more detail is openly available. For information about Pfizers serious reactions, see additional link below. See page 3 for number of serious (allvarlig) reactions. We can also see that 10,808 reports have been handled, so not even 25%. For deaths, see page 4.
https://www.lakemedelsverket.se/48ff65/globalassets/dokument/behandling-och-forskrivning/coronavirus/misstankta-biverkningar/comirnaty-svenska-handlagda-rapporter-om-misstankta-biverkningar-2022-01-27.pdf

I understand the percentage approach. But you could also talk about number of injured people. Example, if we say only 0.05% suffer an adverse drug reaction but deliver 10 billion doses world wide, what do we get? 5M. That's quite a significant number of injured people. In particular as we have no long term data.

About vaccine effectiveness against severe illness, I'd like to say the vaccine is the reason less people die or end up in the ICU, but couldnt it be because Omicron is less severe?

As for the treatments, see the video I linked to in my first post today.

Even in the paperwork you've used as "evidence" it clearly states that they can't state with any certainty that the vaccine or side effects were the cause of death, and further states that it could be other illnesses. Also says it's just based on the reporting to them.

The "stats" you post stand up to no scrutiny. Either you know this and are knowingly spreading incomplete and vague statistics to further your own agenda, or you lack the understanding to critically analyze statistics.

Either way, we've all seen this shit before. It would be laughable if it wasn't so widespread, toxic, and dangerous.
The positive impact from vaccines on the <50 group is likely small. Its less than 200 deaths overall, with this group being unvaccinated in the major waves.

It's interesting that when talking about the positive impact of vaccines, you are only interested in deaths, but when talking about negative impacts you want to talk about all adverse reactions, undiscovered long term effects etc.

Vaccination is shown to lessen the impact of Covid - less severe symptoms, less hospitalisations.

As well as the personal benefits to the vaccinated, there are knock on effects - e.g. less pressure on hospitals, and workers off work for fewer days so less impact to services (including those who provide medical care)
