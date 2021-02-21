Cheers for the links. Will take a look. I shall say that I believe the vaccines have a place in this battle. I am just not convinced it’s the only solution, nor that it's right for everyone. As I said above, less than 200 people aged <50 have died in my country in c19. On a population level the benefits with vaccinating ~5M people (aged<50) with a new drug are quite small. How many lives can you expect to save? 50? For elderly you can probably save hundreds or perhaps thousands since they are clearly at more risk.
I'm afraid that (respectfully) your efforts to understand the population-level effect of vaccinating the under 50s is dramatically flawed, to a point where it's not salvageable. For a start, you haven't made an effort to calculate the effect of under 50s being protected from infection is having on their own outcomes (protection against deaths, especially), but also not accounting for the protection that the under 50s being vaccinated provides to those over 50 or with vulnerable immune systems.
As I shared above, in the UK it's estimated that over 120,000 deaths have been averted as a result of the vaccination program.
Sometimes something visual makes the point more convincingly. Take a quick look at the way that covid deaths track covid cases on these graphs of Swedish data, particularly during the first two waves. https://covid19.who.int/region/euro/country/se
And then have a look at the most recent wave, and how the proportion of cases leading to deaths has dropped off massively
Now refer to this moving graph of Sweden's vaccination rates (you can see snapshots for certain dates at the bottom, it's starting in Feb 2021, where you can see the second peak in Mortality in the WHO graphs).https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2021-02-21&facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&Metric=People+vaccinated+%28by+dose%29&Interval=7-day+rolling+average&Relative+to+Population=true&Color+by+test+positivity=false&country=~SWE
Notice how, as you slide along and Sweden gets excellent levels of vaccine protection by September 2021, the proportion of cases leading to subsequent deaths is vastly reduced?
There's no single silver bullet out of a pandemic, but these vaccines are certainly the closest thing to a single way out.