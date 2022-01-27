https://youtu.be/xzfJGC1_yPo



Early release, 1hr 40m, documentary, Battleground Melbourne.

About protests against the unnecessarily dictatorial stance of Daniel Andrews.



Most of you won't watch.

*snip*



I haven't watched it with sound, so this is not about what is being said or not. And I cannot judge how badly or how well the pandemic situation was handled in Melbourne, because I don't know enough about it. But a short look at the comments with nutters saying the sheeple people will all drop dead in 2025 (or some such nonsense, can't be arsed to go back for exact quotes), well, then this tells you something about the mindset a lot of supporters of this sort of "documentary" are in.And as far as I saw the guy collected at least 65k USD in crowd funding money (it might be more if there were other sources for funds). So I fast forwarded through the thing and all it consists of is people sitting in front of a camera talking and footage from protests, probably easily available on youtube, twitter and news channels. Exactly what did he spend the money on, any idea? Is there a budget plan and everyone who gave money will know how it was spent? Or is this someone grabbing the opportunity to, you know, make some easy money? On top he sells hoodies, mugs and assorted merchandise on his website. Which has short of 120,000 subscribers. Not exactly a movement of millions.But you know, trying to keep an open mind, hence I looked at the link you provided and checked out Topher Field, but what can I can say... people who draw parallels between this pandemic and measures taken (and their own resistance) with what happened during Nazi Germany - get to fuck, get to utter fuck. Also the legend building about the (alleged) August Landmesser picture appears to be anything but factual, just as a side note.Why is it the moment you have a closer look at people like this guy it just falls apart and they come across as conspiracy nuts with delusions of grandeur of their own importance (and money interests)? I have yet to listen to or read from any of these people and come away with the impression that here is a well balanced critical thinker who has a grip on reality and actually makes sense and might have a point. Even if there might be a point in there somewhere it is totally discredited by the sheer absurdity of the overall picture they paint.That said I am now waiting to drop dead or grow another head in 2025.