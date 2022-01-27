« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69080 on: January 27, 2022, 06:43:53 am »
I think it makes the stats more trustworthy, but less accurate. There's no scope for fiddling the numbers or applying judgement. The 28 days judgement is arbitrary , but consistent.

I'm not sure what is more useful to the public, but I expect the people setting policy need to see if the number is rising or falling. What the number is, is less relevant.   
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69081 on: January 27, 2022, 07:45:18 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 26, 2022, 09:03:16 pm
I'm not sure they always said for any reason, though I could be wrong and just havn't noticed. It's a pretty big oversight to make though regarding stats on actual Covid deaths. It just shouldn't be a thing if someone, say, gets run over by a car and they lump that into the weekly Covid stats. Its bullshit, and at least, disingenuous. Calling something like that out shouldn't be equated to being a conspiracy or anti vax thinking.

Here's the thing - healthcare data is very messy, it has a lot of confounders and this is especially true for outcome data which is extremely difficult to be 100% accurate and can be influenced by a number of different variables that are hard to control for. When you're trying to come up with data on a daily basis that is meaningful but can't be manually verified, you will have holes SOMEHWERE. In something as complex as health it is impossible not to.  This is a reflection of the pragmatism of healthcare and science in general. People think science is an absolute, it is perfect data, it's binary. It's absolutely not. The data is messy and imperfect so you have to be pragmatic and come up with good solutions.

Is it right that someone who gets fucked on coke one night and suffers a heart attack and dies, counts in the data because they had covid 21 days ago? Probably not. Could the covid have made them more susceptible? Maybe. We know it has cardiac complications and that's a variable in that individual we will never learn or know about. Covid affects people negatively and kills people long after 28 days MUCH more than the coke example or someone being run over by a bus. People might die on intensive care weeks after their admission, someone's poor mobility from severe pneumonia might contribute to illness or injury a few weeks down the line, people often decompensate from their pre existing medical conditions from systemic infection (and this happens VERY commonly with covid) and those effects can take a while to manifest. New underlying conditions can be brought to the fore after an infection like dementia etc etc etc There are LOADS of individuals in these categories, loads and loads and loads.

As far as imperfect data that needs to be produced on a DAILY basis goes it is very encompassing and there will be some "false positive" data sets in there so to speak. In terms of giving an impression of the impact of the virus it's not anywhere near as misleading as people make out and gives a good reflection of its far reaching effects which simply cannot be ignored and are hugely relevant to public health planning. There is data through the ONS about other data sets and a good page that explains how they count different things. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69082 on: January 27, 2022, 09:29:51 am »
Great post ^^^ Guz-kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69083 on: January 27, 2022, 11:53:10 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on January 27, 2022, 07:45:18 am
people often decompensate from their pre existing medical conditions from systemic infection (and this happens VERY commonly with covid)

Hi, what does this phrase mean?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69084 on: January 27, 2022, 12:27:45 pm »
seeing as there's no football to attend this weekend, thinking to fly to Berlin.

I have 2x Novavax and a Pfizer booster. Novavax seems to be a bit of a grey area as it seems approved in the EU but doesn't seem to be on Germany's approved vaccine list yet. At the border do they check *all* your vaccines on your NHS passport or if you flashed the Pfizer booster is that enough? Don't really want to risk a potential 10 day quarantine for a three day visit and trial participants seem to have mixed experiences. Not been anywhere since Atletico away before lockdown and just a bit bored in London.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69085 on: January 27, 2022, 12:46:35 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 27, 2022, 12:27:45 pm
seeing as there's no football to attend this weekend, thinking to fly to Berlin.

I have 2x Novavax and a Pfizer booster. Novavax seems to be a bit of a grey area as it seems approved in the EU but doesn't seem to be on Germany's approved vaccine list yet. At the border do they check *all* your vaccines on your NHS passport or if you flashed the Pfizer booster is that enough? Don't really want to risk a potential 10 day quarantine for a three day visit and trial participants seem to have mixed experiences. Not been anywhere since Atletico away before lockdown and just a bit bored in London.

Novavax (Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373)) is listed as an approved Vaccine on the Paul Ehrlich Institute (German Medical Regulator). Though their website is currently down. Here is a cached text link:

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Q1azxF3vW_wJ:https://www.pei.de/DE/arzneimittel/impfstoffe/covid-19/covid-19-node.html&hl=en&gl=us&strip=1&vwsrc=0

Means that you are good to enter.

Were you part of a Novavax trial?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69086 on: January 27, 2022, 12:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on January 27, 2022, 12:46:35 pm
Novavax (Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373)) is listed as an approved Vaccine on the Paul Ehrlich Institute (German Medical Regulator). Though their website is currently down. Here is a cached text link:

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Q1azxF3vW_wJ:https://www.pei.de/DE/arzneimittel/impfstoffe/covid-19/covid-19-node.html&hl=en&gl=us&strip=1&vwsrc=0

Means that you are good to enter.

Were you part of a Novavax trial?

how weird, I looked two days ago and it didn't appear on that list (or I missed it). Yeah I was on the trial, pretty cool experience but think a lot of participants are annoyed cos of the travel ambiguity. thank you!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69087 on: January 27, 2022, 12:56:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 27, 2022, 12:48:12 pm
how weird, I looked two days ago and it didn't appear on that list (or I missed it). Yeah I was on the trial, pretty cool experience but think a lot of participants are annoyed cos of the travel ambiguity. thank you!

Very possible they only added it in the past two days. The wheels of administration move slowly in Germany.

Can imagine that that would have sucked. Effectively being treated the same as unvaccinated.

Have you heard anything about Novavax being approved in the UK yet?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69088 on: January 27, 2022, 02:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on January 27, 2022, 12:56:14 pm
Very possible they only added it in the past two days. The wheels of administration move slowly in Germany.

Can imagine that that would have sucked. Effectively being treated the same as unvaccinated.

Have you heard anything about Novavax being approved in the UK yet?

Personally, I wasn't that bothered but it's disappointing the admin and logistics of it all probably will put people off volunteering for anything in the future.

It's approved here for travel but seems to be stuck somewhere for formal approval. It almost feels like Novavax missed the boat for approvals at this stage which is disappointing although as a more 'traditional' vaccine maybe it'll help some of the vaccine-hesitant types to feel more comfortable and it sounds like it's cheap to produce.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69089 on: January 27, 2022, 02:31:16 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 27, 2022, 02:11:39 pm
Personally, I wasn't that bothered but it's disappointing the admin and logistics of it all probably will put people off volunteering for anything in the future.

It's approved here for travel but seems to be stuck somewhere for formal approval. It almost feels like Novavax missed the boat for approvals at this stage which is disappointing although as a more 'traditional' vaccine maybe it'll help some of the vaccine-hesitant types to feel more comfortable and it sounds like it's cheap to produce.

Yeah, was hoping for either that or Valneva to get approved, as my sister is quite the mRNA vaccine skeptic. But at this stage I've lost all hope that she'll ever get one even if they are approved. Took a wrong turn on the internet and fell off the deep end I fear.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69090 on: January 27, 2022, 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on January 27, 2022, 02:31:16 pm
Yeah, was hoping for either that or Valneva to get approved, as my sister is quite the mRNA vaccine skeptic. But at this stage I've lost all hope that she'll ever get one even if they are approved. Took a wrong turn on the internet and fell off the deep end I fear.

ahh that's saddening, there's a point of no return for some until someone around them gets seriously ill or worse, unfortunately.  :-\
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69091 on: January 27, 2022, 06:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on January 27, 2022, 02:31:16 pm
Yeah, was hoping for either that or Valneva to get approved, as my sister is quite the mRNA vaccine skeptic. But at this stage I've lost all hope that she'll ever get one even if they are approved. Took a wrong turn on the internet and fell off the deep end I fear.



My sister in Ireland is exactly the same, all the family are vaccinated including my 87 year old dad who she helps look after but she won't get vaccinated. Claims she is not anti vax but I have seen her twitter and it is full of anti vax, anti lockdown crap. Only hope is she said she would get the Novavax if it got approved.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69092 on: January 27, 2022, 07:02:08 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 27, 2022, 02:11:39 pm
It's approved here for travel but seems to be stuck somewhere for formal approval. It almost feels like Novavax missed the boat for approvals at this stage which is disappointing although as a more 'traditional' vaccine maybe it'll help some of the vaccine-hesitant types to feel more comfortable and it sounds like it's cheap to produce.

I have no doubt in my mind, that Novavax will give the vaccination numbers everywhere another boost. The question is how big it will be. There are clearly those who'll never get vaccinated, but you also got the "I'll take a more traditional vaccine" kind of people, who believe all that nonsense that's said about MRNA vaccines messing with your body or whatever. I would imagine some of them will actually get vaccinated with Novavax, but there'll also be those who'll just come up with another excuse why they suddenly can't take a "more traditional" vaccine. Maybe they don't like the colour of the package it comes in or whatever...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69093 on: January 27, 2022, 07:07:28 pm »
96871 new cases and 338 deaths reported today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69094 on: January 27, 2022, 07:27:42 pm »
So, the policy for schools is basically to let all the kids get it over the next month and hope for the best.

Shit or bust.  Terrifying
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69095 on: January 27, 2022, 09:16:40 pm »
Quote from: stoa on January 27, 2022, 07:02:08 pm
I have no doubt in my mind, that Novavax will give the vaccination numbers everywhere another boost. The question is how big it will be. There are clearly those who'll never get vaccinated, but you also got the "I'll take a more traditional vaccine" kind of people, who believe all that nonsense that's said about MRNA vaccines messing with your body or whatever. I would imagine some of them will actually get vaccinated with Novavax, but there'll also be those who'll just come up with another excuse why they suddenly can't take a "more traditional" vaccine. Maybe they don't like the colour of the package it comes in or whatever...

Yeah, agree. Also, I'm in a Novavax investor group on Facebook (I decided to buy a mammoth shareholding of... two (2) shares early on) and it's bizarre how many people in that group are openly saying they'll only take Novavax but nothing else, presumably because as investors they think it's their duty... really quite odd.  :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69096 on: January 27, 2022, 09:52:53 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 27, 2022, 09:16:40 pm
Yeah, agree. Also, I'm in a Novavax investor group on Facebook (I decided to buy a mammoth shareholding of... two (2) shares early on) and it's bizarre how many people in that group are openly saying they'll only take Novavax but nothing else, presumably because as investors they think it's their duty... really quite odd.  :o

A shareholders do you get a discount? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69097 on: Yesterday at 01:13:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 27, 2022, 07:27:42 pm
So, the policy for schools is basically to let all the kids get it over the next month and hope for the best.

Shit or bust.  Terrifying
In my daughters class they have around 8 kids that haven't gone down with covid, these are the 4 and 5 year olds. Ex had covid last week, so I took the kids to mine, did a test Monday with both daughters and all 3 of us were positive. Had the booster on 29th Dec. So far had a headache 9n the Tues, and then just snotty nose and a slight fever since. Fingers crossed this is as bad as it gets. Much milder this time than when I caught the Delta variant.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69098 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 27, 2022, 09:52:53 pm
A shareholders do you get a discount? ;D

 ;D

I wish, I'd be having fortnightly shots
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69099 on: Yesterday at 01:26:51 pm »
Latest from the ONS:


Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, provisional: week ending 14 January 2022

Provisional counts of the number of deaths registered in England and Wales, including deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19), in the latest weeks for which data are available.


1. Main points

   
Quote
In the week ending 14 January 2022 (Week 2), 13,311 deaths were registered in England and Wales; this was 1,049 more deaths than the previous week (Week 1) and 6.1% below the five-year average (872 fewer deaths).
    The number of deaths registered in England in the week ending 14 January 2022 (Week 2) was 12,399; this was 929 more deaths than the previous week (Week 1) and 6.6% below the five-year average (871 fewer deaths).
    The number of deaths registered in Wales in the week ending 14 January 2022 (Week 2) was 884; this was 108 more deaths than the previous week (Week 1) and equal to the five-year average.
    Compared with the 2015 to 2019 five-year average (as opposed to the new five-year average used in the previous main points), deaths in England and Wales were 3.7% below average (511 fewer deaths), in England were 4.1% below average (534 fewer deaths) and in Wales were 3.3% above average (28 more deaths).
    Of the deaths registered in Week 2 in England and Wales, 1,382 mentioned novel coronavirus (COVID-19), accounting for 10.4% of all deaths; this was an increase in the number of deaths compared with Week 1 (922 deaths, 7.5% of all deaths).
    The number of deaths involving COVID-19 in England increased to 1,308 in Week 2, compared with 857 in Week 1; for Wales, deaths involving COVID-19 increased to 69 in Week 2, compared with 61 in Week 1.
    Of the 1,382 deaths involving COVID-19, 77.4% (1,070 deaths) had this recorded as the underlying cause of death in Week 2 compared with 77.2% in Week 1.
    Using the most up-to-date data we have available, the number of deaths from the week ending 13 March 2020 to the week ending 14 January 2022 was 1,102,564 in England and Wales; of these, 1,033,245 were recorded in England and 67,857 were recorded in Wales.
    From the week ending 13 March 2020 to the week ending 14 January 2022, the number of excess deaths above the five-year average in England and Wales was 126,831; of these, 121,596 were recorded in England and 6,520 were recorded in Wales.
    In Week 2 in England and Wales, the number of deaths was above the five-year average in private homes (18.3% above, 587 excess deaths) but below the five-year average in hospitals (14.9% below, 1,044 fewer deaths), care homes (11.3% below, 345 fewer deaths) and other settings (7.7% below, 69 fewer deaths).
    The number of deaths registered in the UK in the week ending 14 January 2022 was 15,257, which was 5.3% below the five-year average (859 fewer deaths); of the deaths registered in the UK in Week 2, 1,557 involved COVID-19, which was 534 more than in Week 1.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending14january2022
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69100 on: Yesterday at 01:36:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 27, 2022, 07:27:42 pm
So, the policy for schools is basically to let all the kids get it over the next month and hope for the best.

Shit or bust.  Terrifying

Seems that way, dropping like flies at my kids school.

Feel sorry for all those doing GCSEs and A-Levels this year. Current year 11 GCSE kids last had a full uninterrupted year at school in year 8.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69101 on: Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm »
https://youtu.be/xzfJGC1_yPo

Early release, 1hr 40m, documentary, Battleground Melbourne.
About protests against the unnecessarily dictatorial stance of Daniel Andrews.

Most of you won't watch.
5 of you won't watch but will gang up to tell me why no-one should watch it.

But 2 of you might watch it, and mmm a bit.
I'm posting the link for you, with love, hope, compassion, and a little bit of sin cos I'm lacklustre without a bit of that.

🧐

PS to whoever it was who clicked my Ed Sanders link and clearly disliked the beautiful song that ensued, be wary of ever hearing The Fugs. And many many many many many other great bands, heads are not meant to roll after music.
(I've been reading Thomas Cromwell stories too much.)

🏴‍☠️
Love, peace, happiness, and swearing. Xx, as we say round here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69102 on: Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm
https://youtu.be/xzfJGC1_yPo

Early release, 1hr 40m, documentary, Battleground Melbourne.
About protests against the unnecessarily dictatorial stance of Daniel Andrews.

Most of you won't watch.
*snip*
I haven't watched it with sound, so this is not about what is being said or not. And I cannot judge how badly or how well the pandemic situation was handled in Melbourne, because I don't know enough about it. But a short look at the comments with nutters saying the sheeple people will all drop dead in 2025 (or some such nonsense, can't be arsed to go back for exact quotes), well, then this tells you something about the mindset a lot of supporters of this sort of "documentary" are in.

And as far as I saw the guy collected at least 65k USD in crowd funding money (it might be more if there were other sources for funds). So I fast forwarded through the thing and all it consists of is people sitting in front of a camera talking and footage from protests, probably easily available on youtube, twitter and news channels. Exactly what did he spend the money on, any idea? Is there a budget plan and everyone who gave money will know how it was spent? Or is this someone grabbing the opportunity to, you know, make some easy money? On top he sells hoodies, mugs and assorted merchandise on his website. Which has short of 120,000 subscribers. Not exactly a movement of millions.

But you know, trying to keep an open mind, hence I looked at the link you provided and checked out Topher Field, but what can I can say... people who draw parallels between this pandemic and measures taken (and their own resistance) with what happened during Nazi Germany - get to fuck, get to utter fuck. Also the legend building about the (alleged) August Landmesser picture appears to be anything but factual, just as a side note.

Why is it the moment you have a closer look at people like this guy it just falls apart and they come across as conspiracy nuts with delusions of grandeur of their own importance (and money interests)? I have yet to listen to or read from any of these people and come away with the impression that here is a well balanced critical thinker who has a grip on reality and actually makes sense and might have a point. Even if there might be a point in there somewhere it is totally discredited by the sheer absurdity of the overall picture they paint.

That said I am now waiting to drop dead or grow another head in 2025.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69103 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm »
Sounds like the typical cult craze without the n.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69104 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm
I haven't watched it with sound, so this is not about what is being said or not. And I cannot judge how badly or how well the pandemic situation was handled in Melbourne, because I don't know enough about it. But a short look at the comments with nutters saying the sheeple people will all drop dead in 2025 (or some such nonsense, can't be arsed to go back for exact quotes), well, then this tells you something about the mindset a lot of supporters of this sort of "documentary" are in.

And as far as I saw the guy collected at least 65k USD in crowd funding money (it might be more if there were other sources for funds). So I fast forwarded through the thing and all it consists of is people sitting in front of a camera talking and footage from protests, probably easily available on youtube, twitter and news channels. Exactly what did he spend the money on, any idea? Is there a budget plan and everyone who gave money will know how it was spent? Or is this someone grabbing the opportunity to, you know, make some easy money? On top he sells hoodies, mugs and assorted merchandise on his website. Which has short of 120,000 subscribers. Not exactly a movement of millions.

But you know, trying to keep an open mind, hence I looked at the link you provided and checked out Topher Field, but what can I can say... people who draw parallels between this pandemic and measures taken (and their own resistance) with what happened during Nazi Germany - get to fuck, get to utter fuck. Also the legend building about the (alleged) August Landmesser picture appears to be anything but factual, just as a side note.

Why is it the moment you have a closer look at people like this guy it just falls apart and they come across as conspiracy nuts with delusions of grandeur of their own importance (and money interests)? I have yet to listen to or read from any of these people and come away with the impression that here is a well balanced critical thinker who has a grip on reality and actually makes sense and might have a point. Even if there might be a point in there somewhere it is totally discredited by the sheer absurdity of the overall picture they paint.

That said I am now waiting to drop dead or grow another head in 2025.
From your perspective I can hear and respect you.
I can also understand how you can criticize an independent film maker for asking for funding.
Plus at least you read some facebook footage.

But the documentary is not about vax, non-vax, it is about the prohibitions against living brought in in Melbourne and the increasing protests against thm, about telling people what they can and can't do.

Thank you lamad at least for trying to watch. Respect you a lot for that.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69105 on: Yesterday at 10:49:59 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm
Sounds like the typical cult craze without the n.
If you're calling me a c*nt be brave enough to do it. If you're not say what you're saying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69106 on: Today at 12:50:30 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
From your perspective I can hear and respect you.
I can also understand how you can criticize an independent film maker for asking for funding.
Plus at least you read some facebook footage.

But the documentary is not about vax, non-vax, it is about the prohibitions against living brought in in Melbourne and the increasing protests against thm, about telling people what they can and can't do.

Thank you lamad at least for trying to watch. Respect you a lot for that.
Surely an independent filmmaker can ask for funds, but most of them don't use gofundme websites. As said, the problem is that even if there are points to make this whole approach (including looking at his website) tends to veer into crazy territory fast. I am not sure what you mean by facebook footage, I basically never read facebook, I only come across it via third party reporting. Facebook is a cesspit and I am not keen to go down rabbit holes either way.
And I stress again, people taking the pandemic situation(s) and them being told what they can and can't do - which might or might not be justified in certain circumstances - and comparing it to the Nazi dictatorship (by way of using imagery that furthers an non proven story) is just a big no.

At the end of the day he promotes a Libertarian stance with not wanting to be told what to do and everyone deciding what is best for themselves and eff the rest. And if things don't go that way then it all becomes larger than life drama. One day all the rest of the world will see that people like him are right, just we wait. Him and his allies are the only ones in the know and will save freedom and democracy and the world and little puppies. Watching some of his other youtube stuff it comes across as really quite childish and incredibly self centred. It's like those who bemoan snowflakes and are themselves prime snowflakey.

Edit: Topher Field is also someone who came to the conclusion that everyone healthy and young should simply volunteer to get infected and by so reaching herd immunity of 65-70 percent all the vulnerable people would automatically get protection. There is so much wrong with acting out that idea especially when the original strain and Delta were dominant, but maybe somewhere in the 50 minute podcast where that came from something did make sense, but I am not giving that guy another minute of my time so won't listen to the whole thing or any other of this Libertarian drivel.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:25 am by lamad »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69107 on: Today at 08:24:22 am »
from a brief review of Topher Field's social pages, I can conclude he is an idiot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69108 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
What did the great 'Libertarian' Thatcher say?

"There is no such thing as society".

Every time I see a libertarian view I immediately think of one of its greatest supporters.

And continued by the Billy Bunteresque political Pygmy, Johnson.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69109 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:24:22 am
from a brief review of Topher Field's social pages, I can conclude he is an idiot.

After a quick viewing of both his video and his social media, I can confirm your conclusion.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69110 on: Today at 04:35:50 pm »
Finally got my booster today at a walk in centre. Glad to have it out of the way. Here's hoping it doesn't give me too much trouble! :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69111 on: Today at 07:32:26 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCc9dRt2p4Y
Sorry, but I can never resist promoting GLC.
(I think it's free of bad language, but you kind of get desensitised after a few of their tracks!)

--edit, I've changed the link, had posted the wrong one. Soz --
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69112 on: Today at 07:46:05 pm »
Will they give out further boosters to adults?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69113 on: Today at 07:50:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:46:05 pm
Will they give out further boosters to adults?

Moderna is working on Delta and Omnicron booster/fourth dose. Guess we'll see come Autumn/Winter
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69114 on: Today at 07:51:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:50:26 pm
Moderna is working on Delta and Omnicron booster/fourth dose. Guess we'll see come Autumn/Winter
Good to hear but doesn't protection against Omnicron wane after ten weeks or so? We'll be left to be careful until then?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69115 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm
https://youtu.be/xzfJGC1_yPo

Early release, 1hr 40m, documentary, Battleground Melbourne.
About protests against the unnecessarily dictatorial stance of Daniel Andrews.

Most of you won't watch.
5 of you won't watch but will gang up to tell me why no-one should watch it.

But 2 of you might watch it, and mmm a bit.
I'm posting the link for you, with love, hope, compassion, and a little bit of sin cos I'm lacklustre without a bit of that.

🧐

PS to whoever it was who clicked my Ed Sanders link and clearly disliked the beautiful song that ensued, be wary of ever hearing The Fugs. And many many many many many other great bands, heads are not meant to roll after music.
(I've been reading Thomas Cromwell stories too much.)

🏴‍☠️
Love, peace, happiness, and swearing. Xx, as we say round here.
I watched it, all of it. Thanks for putting it up.
