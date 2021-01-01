« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69080 on: Today at 06:43:53 am
I think it makes the stats more trustworthy, but less accurate. There's no scope for fiddling the numbers or applying judgement. The 28 days judgement is arbitrary , but consistent.

I'm not sure what is more useful to the public, but I expect the people setting policy need to see if the number is rising or falling. What the number is, is less relevant.   
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69081 on: Today at 07:45:18 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:03:16 pm
I'm not sure they always said for any reason, though I could be wrong and just havn't noticed. It's a pretty big oversight to make though regarding stats on actual Covid deaths. It just shouldn't be a thing if someone, say, gets run over by a car and they lump that into the weekly Covid stats. Its bullshit, and at least, disingenuous. Calling something like that out shouldn't be equated to being a conspiracy or anti vax thinking.

Here's the thing - healthcare data is very messy, it has a lot of confounders and this is especially true for outcome data which is extremely difficult to be 100% accurate and can be influenced by a number of different variables that are hard to control for. When you're trying to come up with data on a daily basis that is meaningful but can't be manually verified, you will have holes SOMEHWERE. In something as complex as health it is impossible not to.  This is a reflection of the pragmatism of healthcare and science in general. People think science is an absolute, it is perfect data, it's binary. It's absolutely not. The data is messy and imperfect so you have to be pragmatic and come up with good solutions.

Is it right that someone who gets fucked on coke one night and suffers a heart attack and dies, counts in the data because they had covid 21 days ago? Probably not. Could the covid have made them more susceptible? Maybe. We know it has cardiac complications and that's a variable in that individual we will never learn or know about. Covid affects people negatively and kills people long after 28 days MUCH more than the coke example or someone being run over by a bus. People might die on intensive care weeks after their admission, someone's poor mobility from severe pneumonia might contribute to illness or injury a few weeks down the line, people often decompensate from their pre existing medical conditions from systemic infection (and this happens VERY commonly with covid) and those effects can take a while to manifest. New underlying conditions can be brought to the fore after an infection like dementia etc etc etc There are LOADS of individuals in these categories, loads and loads and loads.

As far as imperfect data that needs to be produced on a DAILY basis goes it is very encompassing and there will be some "false positive" data sets in there so to speak. In terms of giving an impression of the impact of the virus it's not anywhere near as misleading as people make out and gives a good reflection of its far reaching effects which simply cannot be ignored and are hugely relevant to public health planning. There is data through the ONS about other data sets and a good page that explains how they count different things. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69082 on: Today at 09:29:51 am
Great post ^^^ Guz-kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69083 on: Today at 11:53:10 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:45:18 am
people often decompensate from their pre existing medical conditions from systemic infection (and this happens VERY commonly with covid)

Hi, what does this phrase mean?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69084 on: Today at 12:27:45 pm
seeing as there's no football to attend this weekend, thinking to fly to Berlin.

I have 2x Novavax and a Pfizer booster. Novavax seems to be a bit of a grey area as it seems approved in the EU but doesn't seem to be on Germany's approved vaccine list yet. At the border do they check *all* your vaccines on your NHS passport or if you flashed the Pfizer booster is that enough? Don't really want to risk a potential 10 day quarantine for a three day visit and trial participants seem to have mixed experiences. Not been anywhere since Atletico away before lockdown and just a bit bored in London.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69085 on: Today at 12:46:35 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:27:45 pm
seeing as there's no football to attend this weekend, thinking to fly to Berlin.

I have 2x Novavax and a Pfizer booster. Novavax seems to be a bit of a grey area as it seems approved in the EU but doesn't seem to be on Germany's approved vaccine list yet. At the border do they check *all* your vaccines on your NHS passport or if you flashed the Pfizer booster is that enough? Don't really want to risk a potential 10 day quarantine for a three day visit and trial participants seem to have mixed experiences. Not been anywhere since Atletico away before lockdown and just a bit bored in London.

Novavax (Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373)) is listed as an approved Vaccine on the Paul Ehrlich Institute (German Medical Regulator). Though their website is currently down. Here is a cached text link:

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Q1azxF3vW_wJ:https://www.pei.de/DE/arzneimittel/impfstoffe/covid-19/covid-19-node.html&hl=en&gl=us&strip=1&vwsrc=0

Means that you are good to enter.

Were you part of a Novavax trial?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69086 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:46:35 pm
Novavax (Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373)) is listed as an approved Vaccine on the Paul Ehrlich Institute (German Medical Regulator). Though their website is currently down. Here is a cached text link:

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Q1azxF3vW_wJ:https://www.pei.de/DE/arzneimittel/impfstoffe/covid-19/covid-19-node.html&hl=en&gl=us&strip=1&vwsrc=0

Means that you are good to enter.

Were you part of a Novavax trial?

how weird, I looked two days ago and it didn't appear on that list (or I missed it). Yeah I was on the trial, pretty cool experience but think a lot of participants are annoyed cos of the travel ambiguity. thank you!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69087 on: Today at 12:56:14 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:48:12 pm
how weird, I looked two days ago and it didn't appear on that list (or I missed it). Yeah I was on the trial, pretty cool experience but think a lot of participants are annoyed cos of the travel ambiguity. thank you!

Very possible they only added it in the past two days. The wheels of administration move slowly in Germany.

Can imagine that that would have sucked. Effectively being treated the same as unvaccinated.

Have you heard anything about Novavax being approved in the UK yet?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69088 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:56:14 pm
Very possible they only added it in the past two days. The wheels of administration move slowly in Germany.

Can imagine that that would have sucked. Effectively being treated the same as unvaccinated.

Have you heard anything about Novavax being approved in the UK yet?

Personally, I wasn't that bothered but it's disappointing the admin and logistics of it all probably will put people off volunteering for anything in the future.

It's approved here for travel but seems to be stuck somewhere for formal approval. It almost feels like Novavax missed the boat for approvals at this stage which is disappointing although as a more 'traditional' vaccine maybe it'll help some of the vaccine-hesitant types to feel more comfortable and it sounds like it's cheap to produce.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69089 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Personally, I wasn't that bothered but it's disappointing the admin and logistics of it all probably will put people off volunteering for anything in the future.

It's approved here for travel but seems to be stuck somewhere for formal approval. It almost feels like Novavax missed the boat for approvals at this stage which is disappointing although as a more 'traditional' vaccine maybe it'll help some of the vaccine-hesitant types to feel more comfortable and it sounds like it's cheap to produce.

Yeah, was hoping for either that or Valneva to get approved, as my sister is quite the mRNA vaccine skeptic. But at this stage I've lost all hope that she'll ever get one even if they are approved. Took a wrong turn on the internet and fell off the deep end I fear.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69090 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 02:31:16 pm
Yeah, was hoping for either that or Valneva to get approved, as my sister is quite the mRNA vaccine skeptic. But at this stage I've lost all hope that she'll ever get one even if they are approved. Took a wrong turn on the internet and fell off the deep end I fear.

ahh that's saddening, there's a point of no return for some until someone around them gets seriously ill or worse, unfortunately.  :-\
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69091 on: Today at 06:49:43 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 02:31:16 pm
Yeah, was hoping for either that or Valneva to get approved, as my sister is quite the mRNA vaccine skeptic. But at this stage I've lost all hope that she'll ever get one even if they are approved. Took a wrong turn on the internet and fell off the deep end I fear.



My sister in Ireland is exactly the same, all the family are vaccinated including my 87 year old dad who she helps look after but she won't get vaccinated. Claims she is not anti vax but I have seen her twitter and it is full of anti vax, anti lockdown crap. Only hope is she said she would get the Novavax if it got approved.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69092 on: Today at 07:02:08 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:11:39 pm
It's approved here for travel but seems to be stuck somewhere for formal approval. It almost feels like Novavax missed the boat for approvals at this stage which is disappointing although as a more 'traditional' vaccine maybe it'll help some of the vaccine-hesitant types to feel more comfortable and it sounds like it's cheap to produce.

I have no doubt in my mind, that Novavax will give the vaccination numbers everywhere another boost. The question is how big it will be. There are clearly those who'll never get vaccinated, but you also got the "I'll take a more traditional vaccine" kind of people, who believe all that nonsense that's said about MRNA vaccines messing with your body or whatever. I would imagine some of them will actually get vaccinated with Novavax, but there'll also be those who'll just come up with another excuse why they suddenly can't take a "more traditional" vaccine. Maybe they don't like the colour of the package it comes in or whatever...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69093 on: Today at 07:07:28 pm
96871 new cases and 338 deaths reported today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69094 on: Today at 07:27:42 pm
So, the policy for schools is basically to let all the kids get it over the next month and hope for the best.

Shit or bust.  Terrifying
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69095 on: Today at 09:16:40 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:02:08 pm
I have no doubt in my mind, that Novavax will give the vaccination numbers everywhere another boost. The question is how big it will be. There are clearly those who'll never get vaccinated, but you also got the "I'll take a more traditional vaccine" kind of people, who believe all that nonsense that's said about MRNA vaccines messing with your body or whatever. I would imagine some of them will actually get vaccinated with Novavax, but there'll also be those who'll just come up with another excuse why they suddenly can't take a "more traditional" vaccine. Maybe they don't like the colour of the package it comes in or whatever...

Yeah, agree. Also, I'm in a Novavax investor group on Facebook (I decided to buy a mammoth shareholding of... two (2) shares early on) and it's bizarre how many people in that group are openly saying they'll only take Novavax but nothing else, presumably because as investors they think it's their duty... really quite odd.  :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69096 on: Today at 09:52:53 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:16:40 pm
Yeah, agree. Also, I'm in a Novavax investor group on Facebook (I decided to buy a mammoth shareholding of... two (2) shares early on) and it's bizarre how many people in that group are openly saying they'll only take Novavax but nothing else, presumably because as investors they think it's their duty... really quite odd.  :o

A shareholders do you get a discount? ;D
