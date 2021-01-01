I'm not sure they always said for any reason, though I could be wrong and just havn't noticed. It's a pretty big oversight to make though regarding stats on actual Covid deaths. It just shouldn't be a thing if someone, say, gets run over by a car and they lump that into the weekly Covid stats. Its bullshit, and at least, disingenuous. Calling something like that out shouldn't be equated to being a conspiracy or anti vax thinking.



Here's the thing - healthcare data is very messy, it has a lot of confounders and this is especially true for outcome data which is extremely difficult to be 100% accurate and can be influenced by a number of different variables that are hard to control for. When you're trying to come up with data on a daily basis that is meaningful but can't be manually verified, you will have holes SOMEHWERE. In something as complex as health it is impossible not to. This is a reflection of the pragmatism of healthcare and science in general. People think science is an absolute, it is perfect data, it's binary. It's absolutely not. The data is messy and imperfect so you have to be pragmatic and come up with good solutions.Is it right that someone who gets fucked on coke one night and suffers a heart attack and dies, counts in the data because they had covid 21 days ago? Probably not. Could the covid have made them more susceptible? Maybe. We know it has cardiac complications and that's a variable in that individual we will never learn or know about. Covid affects people negatively and kills people long after 28 days MUCH more than the coke example or someone being run over by a bus. People might die on intensive care weeks after their admission, someone's poor mobility from severe pneumonia might contribute to illness or injury a few weeks down the line, people often decompensate from their pre existing medical conditions from systemic infection (and this happens VERY commonly with covid) and those effects can take a while to manifest. New underlying conditions can be brought to the fore after an infection like dementia etc etc etc There are LOADS of individuals in these categories, loads and loads and loads.As far as imperfect data that needs to be produced on a DAILY basis goes it is very encompassing and there will be some "false positive" data sets in there so to speak. In terms of giving an impression of the impact of the virus it's not anywhere near as misleading as people make out and gives a good reflection of its far reaching effects which simply cannot be ignored and are hugely relevant to public health planning. There is data through the ONS about other data sets and a good page that explains how they count different things.