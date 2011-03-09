You keep going with your assumptions!! I agree it's not a great look for many in here, they don't seem to care about the potential loss of 50 k NHS staff, when we're still in a global pandemic, but each to their own I guess!



That's the main point I was getting at - seems illogical to me, but what do I know.............??



People can read this thread and make up their own minds, some of my posts have been deleted, which adds bias to the narrative somewhat, but I have made my points well. Thanks to Jake and andy82 for engaging.



You can spin it to your hearts content mate. You can think that you've made your points well, I'd suggest you've made them absolutely appallingly. Mainly because all you can do is 'I seem to be the only one who cares about 50k NHS staff losing their job in a global pandemic'. Its the sort of pretty weak, reactionary nonsense you see from other people with similar beliefs to yourself. You've constantly dodged answering a pretty basic question of 'Do you agree with the general principle that the vaccine should be mandatory for NHS staff?' to continue with your tagline 'It seems I'm the only one here who cares about the NHS'. You talk about testing unvaccinated staff when tests aren't nearly accurate enough to mitigate the risk. You made a point of 'Scotland and Wales not having it, and they're more progressive than England' and then completely ignoring other nations who have bought in similar, or 'harsher', rules. You've compared it to the holocaust and used the 'scum' word more than once purely to try and get a reaction (and I suspect to try and get the thread locked). So no, I don't think you've made your points at all well.To answer your main point which you keep bizarrely pushing....yes, we all care about the NHS. Done.Now maybe you can answer the questions about how suitable medical staff are when they would happily put their patients at risk, and potentially give advice which would do the same, when there is a global pandemic which has killed nearly 6 million people. Because vaccinations aren't difficult to come by, are they? Why should people feel comfortable sending their children to a GP who doesn't believe in a vaccination which is medically and scientifically proven to massively lower your risk of getting and passing on COVID? Or risk sending their 90 year old mother into a care home to be 'cared for' by people who believe the same? I know I know, 50k NHS workers, 'is it only me that cares', 'frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum' etc etc.