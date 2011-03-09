« previous next »
Ok.  It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below.  But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.

Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?

Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now).  Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?


Point to Alan, I agree I didn't make it clear that I meant NHs 2022, and not vaccines 2022. 

But the main point here is not really about covid vaccines, it's about the current state of play in the NHS.  Despite the expectation that all NHS staff should be vaccinated, they currently reflect the UK (around 84% double jabbed).  Surely, you can see that potentially losing 50k in a short space of time, is not going to be good for people's healthcare! 

Latest figures I've seen is that 75k are not vaccinated (for various reasons), 20k are medically exempt.  I personally think it'll get cancelled or moved forward.
Anyone who won't take the is a vaccine vegan is either ill-informed or selfish.

How many would actually give up their livelihood over being vaccinated? I'd be amazed if 50,000 upped and left their source of income they've trained many years to do.

If they feel that strongly about the Covid vaccine I'd be incredibly interested to know why.
How many would actually give up their livelihood over being vaccinated? I'd be amazed if 50,000 upped and left their source of income they've trained many years to do.

If they feel that strongly about the Covid vaccine I'd be incredibly interested to know why.

Anecdotally I've heard of at least two packing it in as a result of it, not doctors or nurses but administration staff. They can pivot a bit easier as they have skills which apply to a bunch of private sector jobs. Whilst not frontline nhs it's still a loss of staff which will have a knock on effect.
;)

You do make some weird arguments. You compared fining people for not being vaccinated to the holocaust, and now making some weird thing suggesting Alan thinks vegans are as selfish as those potentially putting other's lives at risk by not being vaccinated.
It's called a joke - hence the wink!  (Alan has a thing about vegans).

If you forget your sense of humour, then you might as well go home, no...
Ok. It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below.  But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.

Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?[

Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now).  Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?


Point to Alan, I agree I didn't make it clear that I meant NHs 2022, and not vaccines 2022. 

But the main point here is not really about covid vaccines, it's about the current state of play in the NHS.  Despite the expectation that all NHS staff should be vaccinated, they currently reflect the UK (around 84% double jabbed).  Surely, you can see that potentially losing 50k in a short space of time, is not going to be good for people's healthcare! 

Latest figures I've seen is that 75k are not vaccinated (for various reasons), 20k are medically exempt.  I personally think it'll get cancelled or moved forward.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:32:45 am
Are you OK with the general principle of making the vaccines mandatory for NHS staff, and it's just the pragmatic point about suddenly losing a large amount of staff that you have an issue with?
From the latest guidance given the Higher Education providers:



Basically, then: Do a risk assessment, and *this* will be your conclusion.

As a Tweet says:

Quote
Orwellian red-underlined command from the govt's latest HE guidanceDown pointing backhand index. Even if this is assessed as too risky, based on best evidence & analysis, we must pretend that everything is now as it was before the pandemic. Ignorance is strength.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1048605/180122_Higher_education_COVID-19_operational_guidance.pdf

https://twitter.com/MikeOtsuka/status/1484466338034864128

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:20 am
Ok.  It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below.  But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.

Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?

I tend to agree with so much of what you post on here but on this point I am certainly finding myself disagreeing.

The only gobsmacking thing to me is how NHS staff have been able to work unvaccinated throughout the whole pandemic so far. That is mostly on the government though and it can get in line with the other hundreds of fuck ups they have made.

Vaccines are an ethical obligation for health professionals: their professional duty to treat the sick obliges them to avoid transmitting the infection and to operate in safe conditions.

I feel the danger of losing so many staff hanging over the head of the NHS sounds almost like a threat made by some, but it's on nobody else but the staff who for reasons of their own have decided to not listen to scientists, not get on board with society or the rest of the world who have got vaccinated and help to fight the pandemic. 

It is going to be a massive blow to the NHS losing so many staff and I am sure it will cause problems, but that is nothing anyone can do anything about if we want to keep the most vulnerable safe and every single tiny piece of blame, every bit of chaos that it causes falls right onto all of those staff that can do but have refused to be vaccinated.
Long-time critic of Covid risk mitigation measures, Sunetra Gupta*, has stated:

Quote
we will have 'herd immunity through constant reinfection'

 :o

We will be immune from infection by... keep getting infected?




* as reported in the BMJ, Gupta is funded by billionaire Tory donor Georg von Opel
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:04:36 am
Bellends like these:

https://twitter.com/CovidRadicals/status/1484434411982577665?s=20

That is the place where I took my daughter to get her second vaccine a few weeks ago, she said the antivaxxers turned up outside her school handing out leaflets to children to discourage them from getting vaccinated.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:04:36 am
Bellends like these:

https://twitter.com/CovidRadicals/status/1484434411982577665?s=20


I don't understand opposition to vaccines, but can appreciate that some people don't want then (I'd still ban them from certain indoor areas, like)

What I just don't get is them trying to stop other people having vaccines. Why? What is the point of that?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:40:23 pm

I don't understand opposition to vaccines, but can appreciate that some people don't want then (I'd still ban them from certain indoor areas, like)

What I just don't get is them trying to stop other people having vaccines. Why? What is the point of that?

We don't want to be forced to do something, so we'll force others not to do something.

It's definitely a weird mindset.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:25:38 pm
I tend to agree with so much of what you post on here but on this point I am certainly finding myself disagreeing.

The only gobsmacking thing to me is how NHS staff have been able to work unvaccinated throughout the whole pandemic so far. That is mostly on the government though and it can get in line with the other hundreds of fuck ups they have made.

Vaccines are an ethical obligation for health professionals: their professional duty to treat the sick obliges them to avoid transmitting the infection and to operate in safe conditions.

I feel the danger of losing so many staff hanging over the head of the NHS sounds almost like a threat made by some, but it's on nobody else but the staff who for reasons of their own have decided to not listen to scientists, not get on board with society or the rest of the world who have got vaccinated and help to fight the pandemic. 

It is going to be a massive blow to the NHS losing so many staff and I am sure it will cause problems, but that is nothing anyone can do anything about if we want to keep the most vulnerable safe and every single tiny piece of blame, every bit of chaos that it causes falls right onto all of those staff that can do but have refused to be vaccinated.

That's fair enough, and thanks for your measured reply.  You would expect all frontline workers to be vaccinated, but they are not, currently.  I just think it'll be worse for sick people if we lose all those workers at once, rather than have them work unvaccinated (they can be tested for Covid).  Vaccinated numbers aren't static either, I think they are going up.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:35:06 pm
That's fair enough, and thanks for your measured reply.  You would expect all frontline workers to be vaccinated, but they are not, currently.  I just think it'll be worse for sick people if we lose all those workers at once, rather than have them work unvaccinated (they can be tested for Covid).  Vaccinated numbers aren't static either, I think they are going up.

Great, so whats your opinion on the general principle of making the vaccines mandatory for NHS staff (not taking into account any sort of timeline for that happening)?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:09:42 pm


I work with my local university and most of the academics I work with are more worried about mental health impacts (on staff and students), rather than health impacts from Covid.  They want to return to "normality"  ASAP!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:37:05 pm
Great, so whats your opinion on the general principle of making the vaccines mandatory for NHS staff (not taking into account any sort of timeline for that happening)?

Nah, see.  I asked a question pages back - one that nobody has really addressed, apart from Andy82.  So, it's after you..............
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:41:41 pm
Nah, see.  I asked a question pages back - one that nobody has really addressed, apart from Andy82.  So, it's after you..............

Nah, see quite a few people did address and answer it but you just ignored them so you could carry on deflecting.

I dont really have an opinion on how long it may take. I agree with vaccinations being compulsory for NHS workers as soon as that is sensibly possible. Do you?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:49:26 pm
Nah, see quite a few people did address and answer it but you just ignored them so you could carry on deflecting.

Must be seeing something I am not, as I cannot see anything, apart from andy.  I kept asking, but nobody was giving straight answers.......Give a straight answer, and get a straight answer is a fair trade in my opinion.......
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:01:47 pm
Must be seeing something I am not, as I cannot see anything, apart from andy.  I kept asking, but nobody was giving straight answers.......Give a straight answer, and get a straight answer is a fair trade in my opinion.......

Andy did, I did, Jake did, others commented. I'm not going to hold your hand through going back two pages and scrolling a little bit on your mouse. Its pretty obvious why you're constantly refusing to answer pretty basic questions, and its not a great look (along with some of the other misguided at best things you've said in this thread).
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:08:14 pm
Andy did, I did, Jake did, others commented. I'm not going to hold your hand through going back two pages and scrolling a little bit on your mouse. Its pretty obvious why you're constantly refusing to answer pretty basic questions, and its not a great look (along with some of the other misguided at best things you've said in this thread).

You keep going with your assumptions!! I agree it's not a great look for many in here, they don't seem to care about the potential loss of 50 k NHS staff, when we're still in a global pandemic, but each to their own I guess!

That's the main point I was getting at - seems illogical to me, but what do I know.............??

People can read this thread and make up their own minds, some of my posts have been deleted, which adds bias to the narrative somewhat, but I have  made my points well.  Thanks to Jake and andy82 for engaging. 
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:38:14 pm
I work with my local university and most of the academics I work with are more worried about mental health impacts (on staff and students), rather than health impacts from Covid.  They want to return to "normality"  ASAP!

And?... Are they epidmiologists?  Not that it has any relevance to anything, I work in museums and exhibitions and my business partner specialises in retail design. Most people I work with would like to return to normaility as soon as possible and most understand that everyone getting vaccinated and observing basic guidancge about wearing masks in confined spaces is the best way to achieve that.

It's baffling that after 2 years people still seem unaware that the COVID virus doesn't give a shiny shit about their opinion whether they're academics or bus drivers.

Thinking about it from a personal point of view, the idea that someone who is treating me or looking after me in hospital, doesn't believe in science based medicine is a bit scary. If they believe the anti-vax conspiracies, what other shite do they believe?
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:28:56 pm
If they believe the anti-vax conspiracies, what other shite do they believe?


Might even be homeopathy!!!

 :o
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:28:56 pm
Thinking about it from a personal point of view, the idea that someone who is treating me or looking after me in hospital, doesn't believe in science based medicine is a bit scary. If they believe the anti-vax conspiracies, what other shite do they believe?

And how would that effect their decision making process for your treatment. It is truly worrying if there are genuine front line, medically trained, staff who are not having the covid jab for anti-vax reasons.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:18:34 pm
You keep going with your assumptions!! I agree it's not a great look for many in here, they don't seem to care about the potential loss of 50 k NHS staff, when we're still in a global pandemic, but each to their own I guess!

That's the main point I was getting at - seems illogical to me, but what do I know.............??

People can read this thread and make up their own minds, some of my posts have been deleted, which adds bias to the narrative somewhat, but I have  made my points well.  Thanks to Jake and andy82 for engaging. 

How about the 27,000 quit between July and September 2021 because of the trauma of working on COVID wards? That's something that has actually happened.

He saw patients dying daily from Covid wards after being redeployed during the first wave in 2020, with the strains of the job costing Mr Laplana his marriage.

He told i: I was diagnosed with PTSD in February, 2021. I couldnt face going back to work. I found a job in education inside the NHS but I have completely left the frontline.

I think that is the best decision I have ever made. I felt very guilty at the beginning because I felt I was abandoning a ship that was sinking.

It cost me my mental health and my marriage. My life fell to pieces after the second wave. I realised I didnt want the stress and the pressure.

Death was constant every day on the Covid wards and he would cry in the toilets due to the relentless trauma of the work.

Mr Laplana added: So many patients were dying. The second wave was worse than the first wave. The patients were younger.

I have seen a lot of people dying and the fear in their eyes and also their relatives. I had some conversations on iPad and I had seen children, younger than my children, saying goodbye to their dads and mums. That broke me into pieces.

After quitting the frontline he now works for the NHS as a manager for Health Education England.

Sarah, an NHS nurse who did not want to share her last name, said: Last year was a really hard year. I work in the community mental health sector. Weve had a surge in referrals, the work-life balance has disappeared. Im contracted to work 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and Im often working until 10 at night.

https://inews.co.uk/news/health/nhs-staff-quit-record-numbers-ptsd-covid-pandemic-trauma-1387115

But hey, never mind them, let's worry about the people who want to put themselves before their patients.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:18:34 pm
You keep going with your assumptions!! I agree it's not a great look for many in here, they don't seem to care about the potential loss of 50 k NHS staff, when we're still in a global pandemic, but each to their own I guess!

That's the main point I was getting at - seems illogical to me, but what do I know.............??

People can read this thread and make up their own minds, some of my posts have been deleted, which adds bias to the narrative somewhat, but I have  made my points well.  Thanks to Jake and andy82 for engaging.

;D

You can spin it to your hearts content mate. You can think that you've made your points well, I'd suggest you've made them absolutely appallingly. Mainly because all you can do is 'I seem to be the only one who cares about 50k NHS staff losing their job in a global pandemic'. Its the sort of pretty weak, reactionary nonsense you see from other people with similar beliefs to yourself. You've constantly dodged answering a pretty basic question of 'Do you agree with the general principle that the vaccine should be mandatory for NHS staff?' to continue with your tagline 'It seems I'm the only one here who cares about the NHS'. You talk about testing unvaccinated staff when tests aren't nearly accurate enough to mitigate the risk. You made a point of 'Scotland and Wales not having it, and they're more progressive than England' and then completely ignoring other nations who have bought in similar, or 'harsher', rules. You've compared it to the holocaust and used the 'scum' word more than once purely to try and get a reaction (and I suspect to try and get the thread locked). So no, I don't think you've made your points at all well.

To answer your main point which you keep bizarrely pushing....yes, we all care about the NHS. Done.

Now maybe you can answer the questions about how suitable medical staff are when they would happily put their patients at risk, and potentially give advice which would do the same, when there is a global pandemic which has killed nearly 6 million people. Because vaccinations aren't difficult to come by, are they? Why should people feel comfortable sending their children to a GP who doesn't believe in a vaccination which is medically and scientifically proven to massively lower your risk of getting and passing on COVID? Or risk sending their 90 year old mother into a care home to be 'cared for' by people who believe the same? I know I know, 50k NHS workers, 'is it only me that cares', 'frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum' etc etc.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:08 pm
...Or risk sending their 90 year old mother into a care home to be 'cared for' by people who believe the same?...

I know exactly how I felt because my Mum went into end of life care a year ago. If I'd thought that any one of the people looking after her didn't believe in vaccination or was against wearing masks and might give her COVID I'd have been fucking livid.

I can't imagine what kind of person would choose not to do everything they could to protect a vulnerable 89-year-old woman.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:08 pm


Think and write what you like mate!  You've added 2+2 and come up with 150!

I know I was in an echo chamber in here, but I don't care.  I was prepared to make my point anyway!

I know it's hard for most to understand, as you seem to be blinkered, narrow minded, and devoid of self-awareness, but, sometimes, life calls for a bit of pragmatism........Obviously, you'd need a brain that was capable of different thought processes first, though!  THE WORLD IS NOT BLACK AND WHITE, THERE IS OFTEN NUANCE TO MANY THINGS!

"From NHS frontline heroes, to unvaccinated sc*m in under 2 years, and we don't care about the impacts of your job losses!" Paraphrasing of course, but that is what you're saying, so wear it, own it and embrace it!  (Andy started a thread title with "Unvaccinated Sc*m" in, so I'm just borrowing from that).  ;)

I'm pro vaccination btw, not that I should have to justify myself at all!  I've had all my Covid jabs, as well as all others I can get - why wouldn't you???


Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:28:56 pm
And?... Are they epidmiologists?  Not that it has any relevance to anything, I work in museums and exhibitions and my business partner specialises in retail design. Most people I work with would like

Just throwing it in there as a conversation piece, Alan. 

They are ecologists, environmental scientists and data scientists - all highly educated, well-read and well-travelled, open-minded people (all tripple jabbed of course).  They understand that not all unvaccinated people are anti-vax and/or anti-science.  It's sad that people in here don't.




Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:56:07 pm
I've had all my Covid jabs, as well as all others I can get - why wouldn't you???

Well.....quite. And yet here you are arguing that those treating vulnerable people shouldn't be if they don't fancy it.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:28:56 pm
Thinking about it from a personal point of view, the idea that someone who is treating me or looking after me in hospital, doesn't believe in science based medicine is a bit scary. If they believe the anti-vax conspiracies, what other shite do they believe?


+1.
Anti vax cranks now using false claims of police investigation to disrupt vaccine centres.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60083474

What do these soft shites do for a living? They seem to have plenty of time on their hands to harrass those working for the public good.

Mind you in a few months time when hopefully the situation is greatly improved what other malice will they engage in to fill their empty lives?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:32:47 pm
And how would that effect their decision making process for your treatment. It is truly worrying if there are genuine front line, medically trained, staff who are not having the covid jab for anti-vax reasons.

It's a bit bizarre..I don't have an explanation for it because it's not sensible or all that rational. But it's the same way that individuals who are anti vaccine because of not trusting xyz are happy to put complete and total faith in another drug they have virtually no understanding of. I know people who are anti vaccine but can't even pronounce the name of any of the numerous drugs they're on and live with virtually zero care about the potential toxicity of those, nor were when they started. It's a very fixed view on a very specific issue and I don't have a good explanation for the psychology behind it. All I can think of is they pay a lot of interest to the negative attention vaccines receive from the very hardcore anti vaccine contingent (who are, let's be honest, a very loud minority, as opposed to people who are just reluctant). That's why these weirdos who go round abusing vaccination centres etc are so dangerous to public health
Utter c*nts these lot. Thick c*nts on top of that. The police should have pinned them down the let the staff vaccinate them why they were there.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60083474
Is there a breakdown of the numbers? Does this include administrative staff? They make up near 50% of the NHS if I recall correctly.
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:58:56 pm
It's a bit bizarre..I don't have an explanation for it because it's not sensible or all that rational. But it's the same way that individuals who are anti vaccine because of not trusting xyz are happy to put complete and total faith in another drug they have virtually no understanding of. I know people who are anti vaccine but can't even pronounce the name of any of the numerous drugs they're on and live with virtually zero care about the potential toxicity of those, nor were when they started. It's a very fixed view on a very specific issue and I don't have a good explanation for the psychology behind it. All I can think of is they pay a lot of interest to the negative attention vaccines receive from the very hardcore anti vaccine contingent (who are, let's be honest, a very loud minority, as opposed to people who are just reluctant). That's why these weirdos who go round abusing vaccination centres etc are so dangerous to public health
Ive always thought its because its given via injection. For some reason an injection is seen by many as introducing something foreign, unnatural, and dangerous into the body, while introducing something via a pill isnt seen the same way. Even though the route bears no relevance at all. Could follow peoples general outlook on illegal drugs and their harms - swallowed pills < snorted powder <<<< injected liquid.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:06:04 pm
Utter c*nts these lot. Thick c*nts on top of that. The police should have pinned them down the let the staff vaccinate them why they were there.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60083474

J'accuse vous of plagiarism!! See my post above.

But no harm in repeating the evidence of their sheer stupidity. :D
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:33:10 pm
Ive always thought its because its given via injection. For some reason an injection is seen by many as introducing something foreign, unnatural, and dangerous into the body, while introducing something via a pill isnt seen the same way. Even though the route bears no relevance at all. Could follow peoples general outlook on illegal drugs and their harms - swallowed pills < snorted powder <<<< injected liquid.

Not a bad call. Obviously not the only reason but tablets are definitely seen as less harmful than anything intravenous (or intramuscular). Needles are seen as unnatural and invasive where as swallowing a simple pill is second nature.

And stomach acid destroys microchips...
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 11:17:46 pm
Not a bad call. Obviously not the only reason but tablets are definitely seen as less harmful than anything intravenous (or intramuscular). Needles are seen as unnatural and invasive where as swallowing a simple pill is second nature.

And stomach acid destroys microchips...

Perception is reality, unfortunately
